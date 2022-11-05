Recent Post
94 comments
Ignorance is chosen nowadays. Accountability is optional.
@Manda*Bean.2 people choose ignorance and many who choose ignorance choose to indoctrinate of course sadly that would be most godless wicked liberals playing make believe about everything
@XVI the left is the most racist, Joe Biden said if you don’t vote for me you ain’t black
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound The proper terms through gestation are as follows:
> Zygote, at conception
> from conception to approximately 8 weeks the proper term is embryo
> from 9 weeks to birth the proper term is fetus
> once born the proper term is baby.
When you bastardize the language you are lying; – – – you know, that thing the “Prince of Lies” is known for.
@tim sin GOP-Q Ammosexuals are using our bathrooms! 😡
@XVI You mean like China and Venezula. I’m sure their poverty stricken & slaved out people would disagree. I can’t stress enough you think a Socialist Democracy works well then renounce you citizenship and go try it out. See how well that works out for you.
more knowledge is always better than less. literally if you know anything about american history, you already know this. how do you teach american history to our children and not expect them to know this too? dont teach them? WOW.
@John Freedman i assumed you dont hate germany, that is exactly my point. learning about how racist nazis were in WW2 didnt make you hate germany. how is CRT teaching hate? thank your for proving my point.
@Dorian Shades of gray wait, what are you saying? you think they are teaching university level CRT in k-12? i thought you people were just labeling historic systemic racism as CRT.
“Now tell me what current laws exist that are racist”. lol, such a nonsense comment. first of all, we are talking about history, not current laws. and if we go there, you know it will be blatantly clear. and that is great, there likely arent laws anymore that promote systemic racism but that doesnt mean it doesnt still exist. showing systemic racism doesnt have to be as blatant as having a law on the books. do you think that is how racism works. are people only racist if they admit to being racist?
@Spencer TwoEightyZ Not the same subjects, or curriculum at all.
Conflating the two is just a dishonest effort to lie about the policy.
CRT is more the style of how they taught the H youths program.
@John Freedman “telling white people they are racist due to the color of their skin, and telling black people that they can’t accomplish anything, because an imaginary wall of racism will block them at some point is great.”
who does that? That is not crt, that is ur fantasy about crt. How about u stop strawman and lie.
@John Freedman i know it is not the same. but the fact is that faculty, students and curriculums have all confirmed that CRT is NOT being taught in k-12. i was giving the benefit of the doubt by admitting that parts of history could be construed as CRT. i am not even sure what you are trying to say at this point.
I’d love to see Native American Indians confront the school board and tell them how they feel about their “great replacement theory!”
@Howard J The European immigrants would have figured it out with or without native scouts. They made it across the ocean, didn’t they?
They are Neo-Siberians and are not indigenous to America
@Donna Barnett No they were eating corpses and starving to death and freezing to death as they dug for gold and didn’t prepare for winter
@SeewulfThe Aztec were sacrificing the Neo-Siberian invaders
@Seewulf Neo-Siberians erroneously known as Amerindians or Native Americans are not indigenous to America the eumelanin dominant curly haired indigenous people of America were here first and were civilized
Critical Race Theory is only taught in the second year of law school. The first year of law school is found to be too intense to teach CRT. It would overwhelm them to add CRT to their curriculum. We need to stop fighting and arguing over something that doesn’t exist in any of our schools.
Both parties need to talk to our citizens about issues that do exist and specifically say what steps you will take to solve that problem. Politicians doing this to our citizens, making emotional divisions within them is a recipe for disaster. Be careful of yourselves if you are to call yourself a leaders. Leaders worthy of office do not do these things.
@Maria Aguado Ball what the hell is a magat. Is that a term for racist white liberals. 🤔. Cuz white liberals r a disease to our country.
@Kenny Michael Alanya Citing Dr Phil and Joe Rogan is not going to help your case 🤦🏻♂
@Logical Psycho They’re nationally known for being charlatans and grifters. It’s sad you don’t know that.
@Felwinter Dear god, you’re only semiliterate. Re-read what I wrote. Hint: it wasn’t suggesting you were a fan of CNN.
@EXTREME MAGA what are the tenants of CRT?
So much of actual history is not taught, sounds like this is just another example of that. That does a disservice to all students and breeds ignorance.
CRT has nothing to do with history
Banning CRT is cover to alter what is taught in social studies and any other subject. If school administration does not want something taught, label it as being connected to CRT. Every Californian should be taught the state’s full history and their local history for better or for worse, without cutting out something which may be perceived as an inconvenient topic (same for every other state.)
@Nome N Clature You can just walk outside in any city and see that history for worse. People dying in the streets every day.
What about students’ rights? They may not like it but about 90% if Gen Z reject this type of racism from their parents. They may put up with it while at home but they will lose their kids in the long term with these horrendous attitudes and bans. Gen Z is generally about saving themselves and their planet. They realise to do so they will need to work together because so amount of money will save them. This means inclusion, kindness and tolerance. I have great hope for this generation, and Millennials. They’ve rejected greed and Republican ideas. Now if they would only vote!
The problem is getting them motivated to vote in larger numbers. Many parading, beating drums, chanting, but when it is time to vote… meh. When I was young, schools taught us how to write to our elected representatives (that was well before the advent of email). We sent letters on topics we thought were important to us. No influence from teachers on topics.
Meanwhile, kids graduate with poor reading skills, no financial sense and misconceptions about how government functions and why.
@shangobunni5 It’s true, and you know it.
@I I I I And why do you think BLM is not legitimate?
Hell half can’t even use measurements to cook.
@IAmReadyToRoam Why do you think it is? Have you been paying attention to what it has been exposed for over the last year?
@IAmReadyToRoam are you that dumb? That’s not what critical race theory is. I’m sure you can’t even define it accurately since whenever it’s convenient they change their definition 🙄🙄
Can’t say I blame them. Who wants to risk being jailed or having their financial security a just because some parent complained? For what reward? Under paid to try and teach a bunch of children that don’t want to be there.
most of the complaints about CRT comes from conservatives who don’t even have kids in those schools
@Ricechrispy0527 The students really don’t want to be there in the class room. Motivated students tend to come from affluent backgrounds where doing well in school is readily seen as outcomes and not a pixie dream.
@Generic Scout that’s what you got out of that jumbled mess?
But yes, most students don’t want to be in school, which is why I don’t think they should be after 8th grade. Once you get to highschool level you should have targeted learning; each part of the S.T.E.A.M. should have a school, there should be a school for law and political/social theory, exploration and expression. But early education should just be basic education and history accurate history, and just the events, no theory or thought discussion, just the facts; “this war was over this thing”, plain and simple, and when you get to the higher learning stage you learn a little more of the political and societal implications of that history. So the people who want/need to know, can. And so we don’t repeat that past, so we can build a better future. One with more cooperation and understanding amongst all people.
Urban youth especially do not want to be in school
So the purpose of schools is to create a comfortable environment for teachers & parents concerns aren’t convenient & it’s not teachers purpose & job to find ways to get kids who “don’t wanna learn” to learn
Parental rights go both ways… what about the parents who WANT CRT taught in schools, but have that right taken away by state-wide politically-motivated bans ignoring that very right! Ignoring a country’s ugly past does not make it go away, it just breeds resentment that will eventually explode! Facing the ugly truth will eventually lead to acceptance and a road to move on from it. It has been achieved in other countries, but the US is apparently unwilling to even try!
Good luck finding one. Its not taught in any primary school in the world. It is a graduate level legal course.
what about the parents who want 100% of children taught Calculus, Ridgway?
The problem with this entire topic is that conservatives don’t even know what CRT is. It is like “Satan” to their feeble scared minds. Their political and church leaders have told them that there is this evil called CRT being taught to their precious children and it must be eliminated. It’s just another Holy War for paranoid and deluded “Christian soldiers”.
Yes, thank you!!! Many of us WANT SCHOOLS TO TEACH OUR KIDS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE REAL WORLD. What about our rights and the rights of our children to be properly educated?!?
@Faux Que You have a right to remove your child from public school if you want a narrow curriculum that is detached from the real world taught to your child. If that’s what floats your boat.
Like a European living in USA , I just don’t understand how parents leaving everything on teachers n after school programs n ahit…
Parents want the tax breaks for kids, but not raise the kids.
@Steve Stoll
Yep, that was my ex husband in a nut shell and was actually pissed because I was two weeks late and had our daughter in January. He never changed a diaper, took any interest in her schooling and guess what…he was a Republican.
Can’t hide the Truth no matter how hard we try
No one is trying to hide history. They are trying to prevent teachers from telling their 8 year old children they are either victims or oppressors.
CRT hides the truth when it comes to history of slavery. It does not include the black slave traders in Africa and USA. It does not teach that there were freedmen who had slaves or that there were freedmen who were hired to track down escaped slaves.
CRT is fine if it actually taught true history👎🏿💯💪🏿
You mean Africans selling Thier poor to the English
We have been lacking quality student-teachers for years. Teachers are underpaid, disrespected by society, and classrooms are increasingly filled with students with severe behavioural issues. Violence, ridiculous curriculum expectations, and lack of parental support (lack of parenting in general) is driving people out of the profession.
Pay teachers well. Focus on teaching reading, writing, and math, not social/political ideology. We aren’t empowered to turn kids into social justice warriors. Nor should we be.
@BazaarElsewhere I am not sure what you mean here. I suspect we are on the same side of this issue though.
Then get off the kids playground. Don’t get me wrong you’re absolutely right and the problem goes way farther back than just this recent for teachers and student teachers and I do agree yeah they do deserve to be paid more they should deserve to be paid on a level that professions such as doctors and lawyers should be paid. Especially in the public system as far as the private goes they should sink or swim on their own keep the private out of the public and keep the private out of public coffers permanently.
@Edward Rhoads Exactly..But crt is mindless pap..I just spent days running through a woke teacher’s library.. Reparations is the game.. We must pay strangers what for what dead strangers did well over a hundred years ago…Got it..??
@Edward Rhoads Any comment about education, from someone who refers to “2nd hand citizens”, is of no import. All people have been slaves and masters, sometime in their history. Most people have been the oppressed or the oppressor, sometime in their history. The black experience, in America, is not unique, but it is being taught as it is. As someone, who was offered a full scholarship to an Ivy League college, in 1975, only to have even acceptance withdrawn, when they realized I was Jewish, I personally know that black people are not the only ones treated as second class citizens in this country.
@Deborah Freedman My list was obviously not a complete one nor was it intended to be that would fill many many books. The point I was making is that the Aaron Burr party try to classify all of those as CRT and your example as well even though none of those are CRT.
The elementary school my granddaughter goes to lost 11 of 30 teachers because of fear of potential gun violence.
@Steve Stoll Your screen name should more accurately be “Steve Troll”.
@Steve Stoll BS. 40 percent are suicides, and 30 percent are murders by a family member. You statement is in line with rest of your postings. BS.
@Howard J the 10,000 murders per year has the 40% suicide rate removed. The gun controllers like to push the narrative that gun violence is closer to 15,000 per year. Facts matter!
Thanks you
@Lea Garner the fact that the FBI records that every year firearms are used to stop 3,000,000 crimes. That stat is available at their website.
@Steve Stoll WTF are you talking about? I suggest you don’t handle a firearm until you have a mental competency exam.
As a Hispanic That Lives in Memphis what I loved most about going to school here is that we all god along in my school all whites , blacks Mexicans Arabic’s and Hondurans where all sitting in the same tables at lunch we all busted each others balls the same we did not take things personal I’ve been pulled over my cops multiple times aswell and never have I’ve experienced racism not saying it don’t exist cuz that ain’t true but thank God he’s kept me asway from ignorant folks like that … I just hope one day we can all look at each other as brothers and just let go of the past people should not have to fill guilty for what our ancestors did or went through we are not them and we will never be able to move on till we can let go of all that stuff 🤷🏽♂️
If the history is ignored, it makes it harder to recognize institutional racism. Institutional racism can continue long after any racist works inside of an institution. It has to do with systems and rules or teachings, upon ways of doing things, that can be detrimental to people’s race, or their gender, orientation, or faith, often without any ill thought of some of the people holding current jobs or positions, and can only be changed by first examining the origins, intentions, and the effects the these rules, laws or institutions have had.
As a thought experiment for example, let’s say the police had been telling new recruits, for decades, that 9 times out of 10, if it’s after 5 o’clock, and you see a vehicle with a sticker of a cross, or a cross hanging from their mirror, or really anything of the sort on the vehicle promoting that faith, and you were to pull them over, you could arrest 9 drivers for DUI out of every 10, because for some reason people that put those stickers on their vehicle are more likely than not to be ardent alcoholics (again, this is a thought experiment, and I’m in no way claiming this as truth), then all of the new recruits would be keeping an extra eye on people that happen to be expressing that one faith. There might not be any validity to their statistic. But because the cops, who actually don’t care about someone’s religious faith but are looking to bust drunks and write tickets, would start following vehicles that have those stickers, and they would be behind those vehicles more often and longer than other people’s vehicles, while studying each move, waiting for a reason to pull them over. They would pull them over and would be aggressively looking to turn a small infraction into a DUI bust every time. The police don’t have to be bigots, for the teachings or laws they enforce to have a bigoted life of their own, that start to target people of that particular faith, or someones skin or gender, etc., because it can even be a self fulfilling prophecy. The statistics of drunk drivers may be the same for people with a sticker of a cross as without one, but when every sticker is approached as more than likely, well it will be less likely to go unnoticed, just as the cop may catch so many that way, they stop looking at vehicles without those stickers as a DUI concern and let people slip through the cracks, just because they weren’t out professing that faith, and therefore get a sort of privilege that offers them an easier path. This is sorta part of what is being said when talking about the systemic problems or of institutional racism. The people in the system don’t even have to be much of a problem, but the way they were shown to do their job is a problem.
In such a thought experiment we can see the police don’t care about religion at all, but a christian could end up getting pulled over more often, wether intoxicated or not, but also have a higher chance of running into any other problems the police may find and add to the list of charges. This over decades would unbeknownst to many, result in a group of people more often seeing setbacks, while everyone else, like Buddhists or Taoist or whatever having less setbacks amongst them and their families, and therefore getting an invisible, and unintentional easier path, by not getting pulled over and wrapped up in the system.
You post reminds me of high school. One of my best friends was from Guyana, the other is first gen from India, and I’m white.
Those who forget the past, will definitely repeat it… my dear your naivety is liberating but is a false existence.
@Iheoma Nwakpadolu You mean like tearing down statues and wiping out books because people want to wipe out history.
@Eric Goss Speaking of history… It’s like you all never read about Nazi Germany. I’d suggest you do some reading on the Reichstag fires because it’s far too similar to what BLM and this administration did to get into power. Now CNN with Pelosi basically said do not question things that seem off. You shouldn’t say these things out loud. Accepting a perceived painted reality is far from the truth which was the case in Nazi Germany. If all people believe what Hitler said where would we all be right now? Imagine if no one stood up against slavery. If people paid attention these people pushing the racist narrative are some of the most racist people that look the other way about the many racial comments Biden has made… like if you don’t vote for him you ain’t black. Or Jill Bidens Breakfast Tacos. BLM was pushing their own agenda mainly for their monetary gain of the organizational leaders and black supremacy. That is far from equality of all people. You want to talk about these conspiracy theories… Trying to push a man is a woman and vise versa isn’t reality. You may want to be a different gender, both, all, an animal, fictional creature, or an object… and do everything to try and be but it is not societies obligation to accept or reinforce your delusions. Just as I can believe in God, that doesn’t mean you have to and if you do that doesn’t mean you are forced to accept my religion as your own.
We are a diverse nation where personal & strong held individual agendas/beliefs, religion, race, and sexual orientation should be kept out of governing bodies responsible for all the people. That includes schools. No private companies like social media that has a far reach globally should be able to work on behalf of governments to censor. Anyone from a dictatorship countries know what this looks like. We are not those countries and should be held to a higher standard.
So should our journalists who’s jobs are to report the facts, not their personal opinions. Ethics in journalism seem to have gone out the window.
What about the rights of the students? What about their rights to learn the truth and the mistakes of their parent so they don’t repeat them and live in a better world?
Telling white kids their evil because Africa sold their poor to the English is wrong
@Max Don’t be naive – the complete truth and all of the horrors are never presented in these bias programs. What is Ignorant is leaving out all of the atrocities perpetuated against the black race against themselves. The blame game Centuries later is ridiculous and serves no purpose if one cannot admit to their own horrors committed against their own and others as well!
@guy rombie Your comment is a great example of what I was talking about.
@Max the took down your comment I don’t see it
I agree that’s why CRT doesn’t need to be taught! Teach about the history of slaveryin the world as well in this country and the long history of discrimination in this country post civil war. Tea h about Frederick Douglas and Martin Luther King Jr. Teach things like..judge me not by my skin color but by the quality of my character. We need real history not some nonsense theory that teaches discrimination.
Imagine if non-experts sat on boards making decisions for doctors, bridge engineers, nasa, etc… ever seen the movie idiocracy? Why does this happen in education? Yet people blame teachers when rarely are they in positions of making policies or power.
@Adam Roe what?! It’s the partisan politics gutting public education that’s failing our students, babe.
@Kaytee partisan politics. I agree. We need to get more diversity of thought at the university level that produces these awful teachers.
@Who Dat Any examples?
@Adam Roe Blame all the social media and distractions, like cell phones. Outside of that, blame mostly Rethuglicon states giving the rich tax cuts and cutting education budgets.
@Adam Roe You’re full of crap. And your attempt at sarcasm sucks!
My children attended private school from Pre-K to 12, best gift I ever gave them. They did not sugarcoat history and they learned about all cultures and religions and I feel they better citizens for it.
@PC 4MLC Give teachers s good environment. Pay them well. Give them resources. Support them. Let each school find it’s culture based in research. Then kids will flourish.
@Lea Garner
Ahh… I remember doing the “pond” unit back in 4th grade.. hahaha.
I completely agree with you too. Learning can be exciting if the tools are available for teachers and students.
@dozzer009
I do.
It’s my right to believe that.
May I ask, did your children learn about, for example, the
.
-Native American boarding schools?
.
-the Jim Crow South?
.
.the Japanese internment camps?
.
– For over 100 years it was illegal in the United States for Native Americans to practice their religion. Up until 1978, teaching or practicing their own religion carried a 30 year federal prison sentence.
.
-4 decades of red lining?
.
-the Massacre at Wounded Knee?
.
-that after the Civil War 400,000 acres of land were divided and ordered to be given to the formerly enslaved Americans. But after Lincoln was assassinated, his successor gave the land to the white people who had declared war on America.
.
-that in Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf he praised the United States for exterminating their “inferior race” from America during Western expansion.(he was referring to the genocide of Native Americans during the “Manifest Destiny” era ) And it was his own inspiration for Germany’s Eastern expansion.
.
-that the Founding Fathers worked with Chief Canassatego and the Haudenosaunee (Iraquois Native Americans) and studied their government for 20 years, and modeled the US Constitution after the Haudenosaunee’s Great Law of Peace
.
These are just a few things off the top of my head. I’m asking, because these are topics that I was outright lied about when I was in school and did not learn until I was much older.
Since you said your children’s private school didn’t sugar coat history, I wanted to ask if they didn’t sugar coat these topics either.
@Roma Skincare
Did you learn about your mother?
2:04 This same person about science class: “If you want to talk about gravity that’s fine but don’t say that it’s factual that there’s gravity.”
So I’ve taken ethnic studies which is a class for first-year students at my University. I actually learned a lot about the subject which relates heavily with critical race theory. I do think it can be heavy material for anyone to learn, yet alone children, however, I do think all American 12th graders should be required to take this course to prepare them for life outside childhood. Not everyone has the privilege to attend college, but should have the knowledge presented right before adulthood; I don’t think the material would register or be appropriate for younger students. Make it a one semester class. It just puts certain facts in perspective that were previously unknown
This entire issue is to distract you from the real problems we have.