Cameron Peak fire, largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreads across the state | USA TODAY

Cameron Peak fire is largest in Colorado Wildfire history.
The Cameron Peak fire began in August and has spread across over 270 square miles, passing the Pine Gulch Fire as the state's largest wildfire ever.
Thanks to the 1,119 Firepersons fighting protecting and defending!
Bought many of them meals when they were up on 70 working in the high county! We love our fire teams!
Thats another one for apocalypse bingo
I feel for these people, I live in Truckee ca and we had the smoke and fires where you could see the smoke flowing down the street. May a huge snow/rain storm descend on this area.
TheLoveland ski area and Loveland,CO are 2 very different places
Hello to you , I used to live in grass valley and georgetown Eldorado county for years, now I live in Kingman Arizona area, I do miss the mountains of northern California but at the same time happy I moved my family here,
you could see the smoke in truckee b/c of the elevation relative to the fires
@Tom Wickford probably, and there were fires in the area as well.
Too bad they dont take care of their forests. Ive owned my ranch for over 15 years never has happened. I do burns every year so this doesnt happen
What state do you live in ? You have no clue!
We take PLENTY care of our forests.
It’s primarily burning federal land. So, who is in charge of taking care of it?
75% of Colorado forested land is owned by the US government: USFS, BLM, NPS. ALL of these fires in Colorado this year started on federal land. Take it up with them! And I’ll wager your “ranch” isn’t at an altitude of 7,000 to 11,000 feet elevation of extremely rugged and inaccessible terrain. Offer us your empathy, or STFU!
Finally, a different state is on fire. Stay safe out there
**2020 couldnt get Any worse**
*Colorado:*
I absolutely love Colorado and I hope nothing but the best for the residents and friends I have loving there. I also hope the wildlife stays safe, it’s such a gorgeous state
I live in N. Calif. and this is the first morning I woke up without coughing since August after living in smoke for nearly 2 months.
If you cough due to bad air, it is because your lungs are terminally being scarred by fine particles and chemicals from burnt things.
I’m pretty sure you have an allergy or something. The air quality has been not coughing bad in the Bay Area for several weeks now.
Ay been there bro – Northern California
I used to live in Colorado up until a month ago, now I’m in florida. It’s like my lungs had holes in them I couldn’t breathe. That was a month ago I can’t imagine what it’s like now.
Can’t breathe from all the mold and must in the florida air?
@g g breathe way better out here that’s for sure
So tragic! I have family in that area!
..it’ll only get worse,
