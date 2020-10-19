Cameron Peak fire, largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreads across the state | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Cameron Peak fire, largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreads across the state | USA TODAY 1

October 19, 2020

 

Cameron Peak fire is largest in Colorado Wildfire history.

The Cameron Peak fire began in August and has spread across over 270 square miles, passing the Pine Gulch Fire as the state's largest wildfire ever.

38 Comments on "Cameron Peak fire, largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreads across the state | USA TODAY"

  2. Rhein the chef Dora | October 19, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Keep safe everyone!!

  3. Devi Light | October 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Thanks to the 1,119 Firepersons fighting protecting and defending!

  4. 7D 46 Labib | October 19, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Thats another one for apocalypse bingo

  5. Mateo Nelson | October 19, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    I feel for these people, I live in Truckee ca and we had the smoke and fires where you could see the smoke flowing down the street. May a huge snow/rain storm descend on this area.

  6. Noah Pitassi | October 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    Too bad they dont take care of their forests. Ive owned my ranch for over 15 years never has happened. I do burns every year so this doesnt happen

    • David Goeken | October 19, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

      What state do you live in ? You have no clue!

    • JUMBO | October 19, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

      We take PLENTY care of our forests.

    • OldieBones | October 19, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      It’s primarily burning federal land. So, who is in charge of taking care of it?

    • SkiingIsMyHappyPlace Bliss | October 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      75% of Colorado forested land is owned by the US government: USFS, BLM, NPS. ALL of these fires in Colorado this year started on federal land. Take it up with them! And I’ll wager your “ranch” isn’t at an altitude of 7,000 to 11,000 feet elevation of extremely rugged and inaccessible terrain. Offer us your empathy, or STFU!

  7. Concerned Potato | October 19, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Finally, a different state is on fire. Stay safe out there

  8. London Avila | October 19, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    **2020 couldnt get Any worse**

    *Colorado:*

  9. RegularGuyReacts | October 19, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    I absolutely love Colorado and I hope nothing but the best for the residents and friends I have loving there. I also hope the wildlife stays safe, it’s such a gorgeous state

  10. Mike Jones | October 19, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    I live in N. Calif. and this is the first morning I woke up without coughing since August after living in smoke for nearly 2 months.

    • INSECT BITE *-* | October 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      If you cough due to bad air, it is because your lungs are terminally being scarred by fine particles and chemicals from burnt things.

    • Ryan Pushkarna | October 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      I’m pretty sure you have an allergy or something. The air quality has been not coughing bad in the Bay Area for several weeks now.

  11. Atticus H | October 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Ay been there bro – Northern California

  12. Cody Webb | October 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    I used to live in Colorado up until a month ago, now I’m in florida. It’s like my lungs had holes in them I couldn’t breathe. That was a month ago I can’t imagine what it’s like now.

  13. Paula Haschke | October 19, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    So tragic! I have family in that area!

  14. Jay Perry | October 19, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Ahh the future I miss those times then it got cold and we had to cover our cities

  15. III III | October 19, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    ..it’ll only get worse,
    as derp liberals migrate from cali to colorado & texas

  16. INSECT BITE *-* | October 19, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Agenda 2021. Destroy all suburbs so they live in cities to 5 G can wipe out the population.

  17. Sean Lacey | October 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Someone is setting these fires if y’all believe they not your all the way lost

  18. manillascissor | October 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Probably should have raked more

    Said one person only

  19. John Picard | October 19, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

  20. Joel Steele | October 19, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    “You literally cannot see the sun, there it is in red, the sun that is invisible, you cannot see it, right there where I’m showing you. It is literally impossible to breathe, I say as I speak clearly and without difficulty, literally zero air, the world is smoke and flame, I came outside because I set my poptarts on fire, my universe is uninhabitable.”

