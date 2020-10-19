Cameron Peak fire, largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreads across the state | USA TODAY

Cameron Peak fire is largest in Colorado Wildfire history.

The Cameron Peak fire began in August and has spread across over 270 square miles, passing the Pine Gulch Fire as the state's largest wildfire ever.

