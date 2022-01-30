‘Cannot look the other way’: Transport minister on hateful symbols at trucker protests

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says hateful images at the trucker convoy’s rally against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions can’t be ignored as Canadians reflect on the weekend that has brought thousands of protesters to Ottawa’s capital. He also expresses that he shares frustrations with Canadians over public health measures but stresses they're there to protect against COVID-19.

