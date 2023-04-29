Celebrating Willie Nelson on his 90th birthday | USA TODAY

Recent Post
20 comments
Happy Birthday
Daaannggg! Willie Nelson looks like he’s still 60! He’s either being preserved by all that weed he smokes. Or, he might be suckling on unicorn blood. 😂😂
Happy Birthday Willie 🎉🎈.
I remember when it was said Willie you where the only brave person to take a smoke on top of the Whitehouse.
❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉😅
Love You Willie ❤️
Old hippies, what’s not to like.
Happy Birthday Willie but goddamn y’all scared me with this notification 😅
Happy Birthday Willie
This dude is a country legend
Look excellent!! really Happy Birthday
Happy birthday family 🎉🎂🎉🎉🎂
May you have many more elder
Happy birthday Willie!!💚
***HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU – SIR***
WILLIE 90 YRS. Happy Birthday. 🎉m🎉
GOD Blessesd 🙌 🎉
Now this is a country singer ❤
Willie for President!
Happy birthday to you Willie , keep em coming !!
Congrats! And a very happy birthday!!!!🎂🥳
Absolute legend
🌌 Stardust 🎶 Willie stay healthy 💪