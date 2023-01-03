Recent Post
And now he’s reaping what he sowed. He ignored them to gain power. Now the crazies own him and the party.
The Zombies are getting closer to a”Vote”! Critical!! Tee hee.
That’s a good thing for democracy
Is wanting to save babies crazy?
@Rabble Rouser what’s crazy is men trying to tell women what she can and cannot do with her body and they don’t give a damn about saving no babies when u men can get pregnant then they should have a say over their own bodies but since men can’t bare children
then they needs to shut the hell up
stop trying to force a woman to be barefooted and pregnant that’s none of no ones damn business
Kevin is the Uncle you don’t want to sit with… ever.
Lol. You mean sniffer joe. Uncle Joe the po do
@ironroad that was proven to be a lie, and extortion on the girls part. It’s news.
kevy would make a great bee-Atch…..and that’s about it
@Wasn’t Me Nope.
@ironroad Gym Jordan
kevin has told MTG she can do whatever she wants, the mark of a true “leader.”
Kevin is everyone’s doormat.
SHE CAN EVEN DO HIM !!
How does this man have a spine
@Omotayo Satuyi jellyfish have evolved for 650,000,000 years without a spine or central nervous system, so there is evolutionary evidence for McCarthy.
McCarthy is OUT. He needs to vacate the House Speakers’ Office, it isn’t his and never will be.
Hope your correct
None of these Grifter Owned Party politicians had any principles to abandon.
This is true for both parties, yet the ignorant American masses still keep supporting these fools.
@Sam Man the Democrats mostly still believe in the rule of law, the basic structure of our government, our Constitution, and so on. They don’t especially care about what voters think or want, so they don’t especially believe in Democracy, but they believe in citizens voting for candidates and so on. The peaceful transfer of power.
Some Democrats think that it is also part of their job to do things from time to time that benefit citizens and the nation, although the main task most of them see as their jobs is benefitting their wealthy corporate owners.
I hear George Santos is under consideration. After all, he has experience being a speaker of the house.
@Silver Fox https://youtu.be/k3sC1Ha2JwU
@Silver Fox Ah yes. The old false equivalency myth. How refreshing.
@P. H. I could care less what you or anyone else thinks about my opinion. You have your opinions and I have mine. That is exactly what I have been saying. Both sides think only they are right. And they will say anything to make their point. If you think only one side lies I feel sorry for you. How refreshing. With that good night and I do wish you a Happy New Year.
@Silver Fox so you think bragging (if you are right about Biden) saying that you were good at something is exactly equal to lying about a college degree to get a good political position, well then you are a republican but you just don’t know it yet
@Silver Fox at the end Trump supporters ended up paying for the a few miles of the beautiful wall, to you is just a regular liehttps://youtu.be/-yfIxBjOw3o
“You can never abandon your principles in pursuit of power or happiness “.
Never Kevin
You will never be happy if you abandon your principles.
Everything for the using…
If a dem would become a speaker…I wouldn’t be surprise… Marjorie would jump from the capitol bldg… Or Hawley would run like hell during the session
And yet every single person in power has done just that.
Hang on tight folks! This is how the next two years is going to go with this clown show in charge! Oh,and don’t expect a damn thing is gonna get done for the people!
Good news is, Nasty Pelosi was kicked out👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👈👈
Love the woman that said “You can’t abandon your principles for power.” Kevin has never had principles, well except for one in high school! Pretty sure Kev doesn’t know the difference in spelling…..
It’s cute that you actually think she meant it.
look into the mirror, too
Last time Kevin tried to become speaker of the house he found himself Home Alone.
@Jason Lowrey tl;dr
@QueenAnita Souloh now the talking cheese is gonna preach to me
@Ctrl W • 7 years ago hum it seen that your weakness because probably whaf a Democrat would do if they were outsmarted then they would probably stop talking. and possible silent
That’s a good one.
@Jason Lowrey Gooder English Grammer LOSER 🤣
Kevin’s road to House speaker looks ever bleaker.
What I’m going to say is, wouldn’t it be funny if he doesn’t win, and he’s already moved in?
@Texas Ray Let’s go with 2, he would only become a shadow Speaker.
@Mary Rodger When he speaks, the words are from the others in the shadow of himself.
Now wouldn’t that be appropriate. That’s what he gets for making a deal with the devil, aka MAGA world.
The good news is, Nasty Pelosi is kicked out👏👏👏
@M Hall Kicked out? She stepped down voluntarily. The real good news will be when McCarthy is not voted in, and the House is thrown into chaos. How ’bout them MAGA Republicans! Ha ha ha…
I hope he has to drag his stuff out of the speakers office in disgrace 😡
“Kevin. That’s not your stapler. Put that back in the supply closet.”
You would never think in a million years to see the gop is spinning out of control 😂😂😂
I am all in for Democrats to take over for a while until the other side grows the hell up. I Stand Tall as an Independent Voters to stay here for Life.. I like the Honesty it takes to stand tall.
It’s beyond frustrating hearing people from both sides, as well as independents, act as if one party is any better than the other. When are people going to realize they are being manipulated and made to hate one another so these parties can gain more power.
McCarthy’s silence on Santos is terrifying. McCarthy, through his silence, makes clear to us that he places raw power over ethics, morality, and decency. Santos lied to voters to gain political power (over them). McCarthy, through his silence, communicates he’s just fine with this. Here’s what sociologists know for certain: You cannot not communicate. McCarthy’s silence spotlights his hatred of truth. The what-about-ists will descend, but I’m talking about Santos and McCarthy. Go start your own thread about Biden and Hunter and laptops.
That’s because Santos has already come out and said he supports Kevin for speaker. It was probably his best lie yet, only time will tell.
Recent administrations with the MOST criminal indictments:
Trump (Republican) — 215
Nixon (Republican) — 76
Reagan (Republican) — 26
Recent administrations with the LEAST criminal indictments:
Biden (Democrat) — 0
Obama (Democrat) — 0
Carter (Democrat) — 1
Clinton (Democrat) — 2
Notice a pattern?
You cant abandon principles when you never had any to begin with…
“McCarthy’s in the Speakers office now” 😂😂 I can picture him with a big smile spinning around in his chair like a 10 year old.
At least he won’t be playing with his teeth with his tongue like wino Pelosi.
Weeeeeeeee!!!!
@M Hall Pelosi beat Trump three times in a row, yes, three times, she kept Democratic loses to a minimum in 2022. Also, Pelosi is still _in_ the House, while Trump lost his job. What wine does Pelosi drink, I might want to try it, lol!
@Mark Owsley Voted up, lol!
GOP has proven they are not for the people but about themselves 😮
That would be biden and Pelosi.