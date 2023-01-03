80 comments

  1. And now he’s reaping what he sowed. He ignored them to gain power. Now the crazies own him and the party.

    Reply

    5. @Rabble Rouser what’s crazy is men trying to tell women what she can and cannot do with her body and they don’t give a damn about saving no babies when u men can get pregnant then they should have a say over their own bodies but since men can’t bare children
      then they needs to shut the hell up
      stop trying to force a woman to be barefooted and pregnant that’s none of no ones damn business

      Reply

    5. @Omotayo Satuyi jellyfish have evolved for 650,000,000 years without a spine or central nervous system, so there is evolutionary evidence for McCarthy.

      Reply

    3. @Sam Man the Democrats mostly still believe in the rule of law, the basic structure of our government, our Constitution, and so on. They don’t especially care about what voters think or want, so they don’t especially believe in Democracy, but they believe in citizens voting for candidates and so on. The peaceful transfer of power.

      Some Democrats think that it is also part of their job to do things from time to time that benefit citizens and the nation, although the main task most of them see as their jobs is benefitting their wealthy corporate owners.

      Reply

  6. I hear George Santos is under consideration. After all, he has experience being a speaker of the house.

    Reply

    3. @P. H. I could care less what you or anyone else thinks about my opinion. You have your opinions and I have mine. That is exactly what I have been saying. Both sides think only they are right. And they will say anything to make their point. If you think only one side lies I feel sorry for you. How refreshing. With that good night and I do wish you a Happy New Year.

      Reply

    4. @Silver Fox so you think bragging (if you are right about Biden) saying that you were good at something is exactly equal to lying about a college degree to get a good political position, well then you are a republican but you just don’t know it yet

      Reply

    5. @Silver Fox at the end Trump supporters ended up paying for the a few miles of the beautiful wall, to you is just a regular liehttps://youtu.be/-yfIxBjOw3o

      Reply

    4. If a dem would become a speaker…I wouldn’t be surprise… Marjorie would jump from the capitol bldg… Or Hawley would run like hell during the session

      Reply

  8. Hang on tight folks! This is how the next two years is going to go with this clown show in charge! Oh,and don’t expect a damn thing is gonna get done for the people!

    Reply

  9. Love the woman that said “You can’t abandon your principles for power.” Kevin has never had principles, well except for one in high school! Pretty sure Kev doesn’t know the difference in spelling…..

    Reply

    3. @Ctrl W • 7 years ago hum it seen that your weakness because probably whaf a Democrat would do if they were outsmarted then they would probably stop talking. and possible silent

      Reply

    3. Now wouldn’t that be appropriate. That’s what he gets for making a deal with the devil, aka MAGA world.

      Reply

    5. @M Hall Kicked out? She stepped down voluntarily. The real good news will be when McCarthy is not voted in, and the House is thrown into chaos. How ’bout them MAGA Republicans! Ha ha ha…

      Reply

  15. I am all in for Democrats to take over for a while until the other side grows the hell up. I Stand Tall as an Independent Voters to stay here for Life.. I like the Honesty it takes to stand tall.

    Reply

    2. It’s beyond frustrating hearing people from both sides, as well as independents, act as if one party is any better than the other. When are people going to realize they are being manipulated and made to hate one another so these parties can gain more power.

      Reply

  16. McCarthy’s silence on Santos is terrifying. McCarthy, through his silence, makes clear to us that he places raw power over ethics, morality, and decency. Santos lied to voters to gain political power (over them). McCarthy, through his silence, communicates he’s just fine with this. Here’s what sociologists know for certain: You cannot not communicate. McCarthy’s silence spotlights his hatred of truth. The what-about-ists will descend, but I’m talking about Santos and McCarthy. Go start your own thread about Biden and Hunter and laptops.

    Reply

    2. That’s because Santos has already come out and said he supports Kevin for speaker. It was probably his best lie yet, only time will tell.

      Reply

  17. Recent administrations with the MOST criminal indictments:
    Trump (Republican) — 215
    Nixon (Republican) — 76
    Reagan (Republican) — 26
    Recent administrations with the LEAST criminal indictments:
    Biden (Democrat) — 0
    Obama (Democrat) — 0
    Carter (Democrat) — 1
    Clinton (Democrat) — 2
    Notice a pattern?

    Reply

  19. “McCarthy’s in the Speakers office now” 😂😂 I can picture him with a big smile spinning around in his chair like a 10 year old.

    Reply

    4. @M Hall Pelosi beat Trump three times in a row, yes, three times, she kept Democratic loses to a minimum in 2022. Also, Pelosi is still _in_ the House, while Trump lost his job. What wine does Pelosi drink, I might want to try it, lol!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.