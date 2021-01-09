Children Returned Home – January 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Not easy when kids are taken away from their parents. She sounds intelligent. Why would you give him all the things for the children?
Him mad is that’s the way to go about things even with your kids lock him up
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…//////………………
Dam stinking man kmt. Sometimes who we have kids for kmt. Just be careful of him kmt chu
He should be arrested for his threats and kidnap
2:44 Beautiful 💋💋love u💋💋
Women please …no have pickenh wid the next man wey come u way…do please …omg
Women! Stay single! Have no kids. Just eat and be merry and praise God. There are no men anymore. They all got old and died.
You mean the type of man you want is not alive, I wonder who often grow these little boys to be big boys instead of men.
This is a mad man
Thank God them back and safe 🙏🏾
If the law don’t take this up in hand he might end up killing them he is mentally distraught. Do something before it’s too late.this is a warning
Thank god
I am so glad for her
Blessings dem is back 🙏
From the 1st time she came on tvj me hate the man..smh, make a report ….him have a problem that you left him
Great news
Wait police nuh work a Jamaica a what kind of foolishness is going on here father can just kidnap his kids make report CIDC nuh do no investigation even contact the mother. Did CIDC even question the children they look big enough to talk. I guess I have to wait to see drastic news when no one’s does nothing. I’ll just check back and watch at how the system continues failing 🇯🇲 children and see how much dem ago say we weren’t aware of the situation as they add more names to the children crying statue downtown.😲😣
It sounds like hes incapable of caring for them, what kind of father is that demanding legacy from a single mom.
And why is he still free? 🤦🏿♂️