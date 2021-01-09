Children Returned Home – January 7 2021

January 9, 2021

 

22 Comments on "Children Returned Home – January 7 2021"

  1. Living with D and k | January 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    Oh

  2. Chantelle James | January 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Not easy when kids are taken away from their parents. She sounds intelligent. Why would you give him all the things for the children?

  3. John Brown | January 8, 2021 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    Him mad is that’s the way to go about things even with your kids lock him up

  4. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 8, 2021 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…//////………………

  5. keisha lumsden | January 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Dam stinking man kmt. Sometimes who we have kids for kmt. Just be careful of him kmt chu

  6. k love | January 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    He should be arrested for his threats and kidnap

  7. Gordon Gael | January 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    2:44 Beautiful 💋💋love u💋💋

  8. Davida SS | January 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Women please …no have pickenh wid the next man wey come u way…do please …omg

  9. jennifer freckleton | January 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Women! Stay single! Have no kids. Just eat and be merry and praise God. There are no men anymore. They all got old and died.

    • nuitron King | January 9, 2021 at 6:32 AM | Reply

      You mean the type of man you want is not alive, I wonder who often grow these little boys to be big boys instead of men.

  10. Tracy Chambers | January 8, 2021 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    This is a mad man

  11. Paul Johnson | January 8, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Thank God them back and safe 🙏🏾

  12. Lorreta Lawrence | January 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    If the law don’t take this up in hand he might end up killing them he is mentally distraught. Do something before it’s too late.this is a warning

  13. DJ_CASTEL YOUTUBE CHANNEL | January 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    Thank god

  14. Natarine Reid | January 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    I am so glad for her

  15. Cliton Francis | January 8, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Blessings dem is back 🙏

  16. Sexy Camp | January 8, 2021 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    From the 1st time she came on tvj me hate the man..smh, make a report ….him have a problem that you left him

  17. Daneisha Whyte | January 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Great news

  18. Big Ooman | January 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Wait police nuh work a Jamaica a what kind of foolishness is going on here father can just kidnap his kids make report CIDC nuh do no investigation even contact the mother. Did CIDC even question the children they look big enough to talk. I guess I have to wait to see drastic news when no one’s does nothing. I’ll just check back and watch at how the system continues failing 🇯🇲 children and see how much dem ago say we weren’t aware of the situation as they add more names to the children crying statue downtown.😲😣

  19. MEGGAN HUTCHINSON | January 8, 2021 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    It sounds like hes incapable of caring for them, what kind of father is that demanding legacy from a single mom.

  20. Mansa Musa | January 9, 2021 at 3:34 AM | Reply

    And why is he still free? 🤦🏿‍♂️

