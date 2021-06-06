Clifton Brown | If Rain Dew You Still Cannot Cross It

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
8 comments
Life repeats itself
Legend
Nobody can cross it
Still, after so long? Smh
The bus can swim? Or the bus drown this time
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
For trusted Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family
Lol
Jamaica. where the
people fix the roads and the government helps if they also use the road. If not then they don’t help.