90 comments
Good job CNN for telling the truth finally. Even this debate is hard to spin, it was so bad for Fetterman
@A. B. He was a disaster before the stroke – he’s just trying to use the stroke as an excuse now.
@MaskedMarvyl If you can’t see what’s wrong you belong on the MSNBC site with the rest of the blind, brainwashed idiots.
@scottyV1000 if Charles Manson was running for office the democrats would get behind and support him like he was the second coming. And they call us deplorable
@A. B. You got that right and Fetterman looks like a serial killer too. I certainly wouldn’t answer the door if he came a knocking.
@scottyV1000 uncle Fester
I have never seen a politician say he was both for and against fracking three times in one sentence.
@Troy Cote Bidens doing the best job he could do with what he received from Trump. Inflation is world wide. The U.S is in better shape then Europe is.
@J A I know he had a stroke the same way I know that you are on the spectrum.
@Harold Moore ya and now we paying the price for sheep with no brains casting stupid votes. U need mental help if u look at aociety rn and think its better. Biden campaigned on clean energy and unity. Well his recent speeches about being republican threatens democracy dont neccessarily unite an already split nation. And uh……whats he done about clean energy? I havent heard about any more windmill farms being built or some super solar array field in the works. Just constant hate hate hate. Occasional “where am i” comment. Or “wheres jackie”. Delusional. Incoherent. Unstable and unfit for office. Believing anything different just proves ur just as delusional and blind.
@The Great CornPop-Holio he probably isn’t but John Fetterman certainly is
“Hi Everyone, good night” how can experts on a panel not spend the entire segment discussing that alarming statement
The man is sick and being recovering so what do you expect he’s also trying his best. Everything started along the line.
@B & L Nunya Look in the mirror first smoothbrain.
@Jayce Oh….you got me.
Trump made massive numbers of gaffes.
@Alex North Thank God that’s not what is being discussed.
Overall, this was one of the most balanced reviews of a political performance I’ve seen by CNN! Great job
Really? if this was a GOP debate? CNN would have Pounced on this dude like a Hungry LION
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Looks like the Discovery CEO has made an impact on CNN telling the truth.
@dave fellhoelter This was a GOP vs DNC debate. Wtf are you smoking?
new owner..now for msn bs..
This is exactly why debates should be earlier and mandated
@Rikvis Okay racist.
@matt darbyshire Hey, it’s how stupid people call their betters stupid.
@Lexy Thomas Okay racist. Keep making crap up.
@PonySoldier Kari will be President one day, mark my words
@Red Rick How am I a racist? Lol Yeah, you’re a little slow, you’ll catch up one day. And I definitely didn’t make anything up, i just pay attention.
I see you delete all of that anyway haha Must’ve looked it up 😆
The man opened the night up by saying goodnight everyone…
@Juno Franco you’re a clown.
@Brent Reyhl Name calling suits you well.
@dutchdna so why do you love Trump so much? I’m curious 🧐
@Brent Reyhl Brent…are you for Reyhl?
@dutchdna you really are a special kind of stupid aren’t you.
Even Fetterman’s teleprompter gave a sigh of relief when the debate ended.
@Ballers Anonymous “You’re a lying, dog-faced, pony soldier.” You don’t even know what an AI conversation bot is.
FYI, it’s ‘machine’, not ‘machien’. Do you mean ‘Ron Burgundy’, instead of ‘Burgendy’?
FYI: That was a Hollywood comedy film, not reality. /smh
I’m not voting for ANY Pennsylvanian candidates, because I don’t live in Pennsylvania.
But, to answer your question, if I haven’t already, there is NO more left vs right politics anymore, because there is no longer a Republican party of law and order.
There is only tRump’s loyalist GQP cult of anarchists and traitors vs Dems, who are bravely risking their lives to uphold our nation’s Constitutional rights and laws.
Don’t bother me by replying with your ignorant tRumptarded questions. I’m not here to tutor the willfully ignorant and refuse to give tRumptarded traitors the time of day.
Just piss off and leave me alone, unless you want one of your beloved chosen one’s golden showers.
@The Hermit THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS NO LONGER ABOUT TAX LEVELS FOR RICH VS POOR OR FUNDING FOR EDUCATION. THEY ARE WEAPONIZING CHILDREN TO DESTROY THE NUCLEAR FAMILY. ONCE THE FAMILY IS DESTROYED THEN THEY CAN DESTROY ALL OUR FREEDOMS. THEY PUSH RACISM ALL OVER THE TV, HAVE YOU EVEN SEEN RACSIM IN REAL LIFE, IT IS ONLY ON TV. They are evil & that evil is also entrenched in the GOP. Stay vigilant we ned to work togeather to stop this evil befor we lose everyhitng!
@Ballers Anonymous Which part of PISS OFF AND DON’T REPLY DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND?
@The Hermit DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME & ALL THE LIBERALS FAVORITE… Wait for it, you know what it… CHEMICAL CASTRATION OF CHILDREN WHO ARE NOT OLD ENOUGH TO GET A TATTOO OR BUY A BEER. THESE CHILDREN ARE GETTING THEIR BREAST CHOPPED OFF AT SCHOOL & IF A CONSERNED PARENT INTERFEERS THEY FACE JAIL TIME & LOSE THE CHILD…. THIS IS WHAT THE DEMOCRATES WANT NO MORE FAMILY UNIT, 13 year old boys who have their testicals removed & their penis turned inside out!!! THIS IS WOKE? THIS IS TRENDY? YOU VOTE DEM YOU CUT OF A 13 yo GIRLS BREAST FOR EVER!!!
Hahaha
I was totally shocked watching the debate. I truly hoped Fetterman would somewhat hold his own. But…..between the stroke, and the fact that I think he was scared sjitless being televised was the perfect storm.
What did you think he had to say that would be worth hearing regarding the issues facing his state?
Nobody held the debate. Only 1 small news organization in Pennsylvania lol.
Good Night 💤 Everyone was classic and so was the fracking triple flip flopping on francking
Watching the whole debate last night was like watching a car crash in slow-motion. Fetterman opened up with goodnight.
@Who voted for this? I am amazed the Democrats actually found someone worse than Biden.
@Diak You know that delusional world where the economy is great, and inflation does not exist.
@Red Rick esta bueno punal lo que dices, no hay pedo.
I bet you he ment good evening …my god please
@Suzy Q Do you think Fetterman is mentally competent to be a leader?
If you haven’t seen it, watch how the local news in Pennsylvania covered this debate. Never thought I’d say this but I’m actually proud of cnn for actually being honest about fetterman’s performance
@Michael Morningstar Fentanyl is bad for you! Please get help.
@Vapeur de Pisse 𓂺 PA – Redneck? Sure…..
absolutely….from coverage in Southeastern PA you would have thought he won the debate hands down….I wondered if they are afraid to come off as unkind and uncaring if they don’t support him after the stroke
CNN has become irrelevant and it’s poll numbers are in the toilet. My guess is somebody said it’s about time we start telling the truth.
@Michael Morningstar Found the kid who rides the short bus
Congratulations CNN. This has been an actual honest account of the debate. I was surprised to see this level of honesty.
BOYCOTT CNN 👎🏻
I’ll give credit where is due. Good job CNN for actually doing real journalism and reporting
A little too late, only doing it because their brand is tarnished
Not from CNN
They set their own bar so low that it doesn’t take much to show improvement
Watching Fetterman just made me sad. He didn’t know what was going on at times.
Sorta reminds me of Biden or Kamala or Majorca or ——
@TRGRFNGR Putting a person with no legs in a 50 yard sprint isn’t fair either but I wouldn’t bet my money on them
@Jacqueline Leitch And that’s why Fetterman won’t release his medical records and Biden refuses to take a cognitive test?
@TRGRFNGR he could have taken OZs topics and actually took a stance as to what his intentions are. It became quickly clear his stance is whatever hes told. Everything was a glossed over answer and his attacks on OZ weren’t very damning. I believe hes an intelligent individual, but i was not convinced at all that he keeps PAs issues at the top of his agenda.
@Jacqueline Leitch well, if were talking medical. A stroke can have very damning effects on cognitive function. We dont know the details of his stroke. The folks pulling his strings have really kept his communication abilities away from the public. He unfortunately did struggle mightily when cornered with tough subjects. “I support fracking x3” i dont know much else response…
I know your stance, just by how much your willing to ignore. To me thats not making decisions for the best interest of the state.
*Fetterman never supported Fracking until a couple weeks ago when he saw the polls closing in😂😂😂*
The fact that OZ could stand there with a neutral look on his face while Fetterman is talking is amazing
@scottyV1000 – think of how many sporting events you are hanging out watching your kids play and talking to the guy next to you – it never comes up he is white, black, asian -its all hey great game good talking to you. media is to blame.
@Shelia Maxwell HIGHLY doubt it, it’s always the same.. I’m not voting for him and neither is my family anyways, so we’ll see.
@Jason Messinger COPEEE
@JB 2000 lol give Dr Oz your credit card so he can buy more crudité.
@Jason Messinger so your argument is that Dr. Oz owns investment properties, which you now admit are not his homes, and his has dual citizenship? Really? So you’d rather have a person who’s a failure financially, has scammed the public into thinking he’s done anything, manage the business of the state rather than a successful businessman because…..you hate the rich? Lots of people have investments and you likely do to. That’s a good thing unless you’re a communist. Many Americans have dual citizenship and there is nothing wrong with that. But hey vote for the loser who literally scammed everyone into thinking he’s accomplished anything because he’s got a “D” next to his name and you’ve got to just drink that Kool-Aid.
I am a right leaning voter, but I honestly feel bad for this guy. his family, the democratic party and this man’s doctors should all be ashamed of themselves. People say Oz is a bully picking on Fetterman, I believe Oz showed great restraint in this debate he could have totally destroyed this poor guy.
I give credit to Fetterman for showing up to a debate, unlike Katie Hobbs hiding and being a coward.
He opened with “hi, goodnight everyone” and that was the high point honestly.
Obviously he meant good evening. Let’s see how you talk after a stroke.
@Kalv I wouldn’t be running for senator after one, that’s for sure 🤡
The moderators of that debate were actually fair, first fair debate I’ve seen in years
Except why “mr”. Oz and not “dr?
@dbpgh
That would have likely been decided in advance of the debate in negotiations with both camps. Oz’s camp may have even preferred it.
Hmmm I wonder why it was so “fair”, could it because of Fetterwomans Mental capacity 🤔
Except that they allowed Fetterman to NOT answer the questions. They did call him out for his first non-answer of each question but then his 2nd response was a carbon copy of the first.
@Bill Weeks
That is exactly what they are supposed to do. Everyone saw that he didn’t actually answer it the second time either.
Most of the answers from contestants at the Miss America Pageant are more reasoned and coherent than anything Fetterman could string together last night…….😮
And World Peace
Miss South Carolina would of ran circles around him 😂