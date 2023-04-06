Recent Post
- CNN anchor challenges Trump ally on conspiracies about indictment
- See Ukrainian soldiers watch for Russian drones and repair tanks in frontline trenches
- Go inside one of the most powerful warships in the world
- SE Cupp: Why the GOP attack on Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee is so troubling
- Security officials testified Trump wanted to seize voting machines
58 comments
I’m pretty sure the guy that publicly called for the US Constitution to be suspended has no respect for the rule of law.
I’m certain he has no respect!
None of these type of people had a problem when trump brought cases before judges he literally had seated on the bench. It’s almost as if they’re disingenuous. 🤣👍
How Ginnie Thomas doing big guy??
@G Vogeaz Meaning?
@G Vogeaz oh you mean that white lady who couldn’t go back because she’s gone black?
All judges are gonna vote for someone it’s nuts
Exactly.
@Some Guy that was the entire point
The judge should recuse himself/ What about the judges he appointed to the SJC? Or Ginny’s action. Let’s apply this principle aross the board.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Suggesting and implying the Judge is corrupt incites violence and causes civil distrust in the judicial system.
What if its the truth?
@Blanco then you present your evidence and argue your case otherwise it’s just inflammatory rhetoric
We live in an era where there is no repercussion for spewing lies, conspiracy theories, and hate.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat ‘Cept for when they’re right. In which case they just sorta whistle and turn there heads going, “oh, who coulda seen this coming.”
Freedom of speech does not include slander!
@A Tiger-Shark When they’re right? Okay….
Trumpers prove it…
1 question the anchor should have asked
“Can all this be your defense argument in the court room?”
That IS their defense in the courtroom. And outside of the courtroom.
Dude honestly looks like half of his face is disappointed in the other.
Hahaha😂😂😂😂
Well done 😂😂😂😂
Good 1👍😅😂🤣🎉🎊🥇🏆
Hating your peers of opposition will never fill the empty void inside you.
LMAOOO 😂😂
This is the kind of person that is going to get us into a dictatorship.
That’s their entire purpose. I doubt he believes in what he’s saying
Wow. That guy is actually making me laugh. 😂😂😂
How so?
fox news love hm.
Me to , what a clown
Always some boy scout trying to come out to daddys defense.
Great job holding him to account. 👏👏
💯, about time reporters read Mehdis book on holding interviewees receipts.
She actually did a poor job holding him to account, methinks. Mehdi would have crushed him.
Soros thanks you.
She’s doing better than most keeping him focused.
This how Dateline should’ve done their interview with MTG. As soon as they start with the BS, call them out on it. Letting these conspiracy theorists babble on with nonsense without any pushback or fact checking just furthers their agenda.
The anchor did an excellent job reining this guest in and bringing him back to her questions. One thing I wish she had said is: Let’s imagine you’re inside the courtroom and not on the courthouse steps, what is your fact-based demonstrable evidence?
She should have said: “you claim that 95% of the jury pool are trump haters. In a trial, the defense and prosecutors both get to strike down potential jurors. Most competent law people will tell you that a trial is almost always won or lost during jury selection. Are you not competent enough to pick 6 jurors that would be more favorable to your client?”
That should have shut him up.
@zenlandzipline why would you even take it that far when you have a massive odds in getting it dismissed??? if you ever have to go to court, trust me, listen to your lawyer……..
6:34
She needed to push back harder. She had the receipts. She did ok, but c’mon talk about the stuff he’s obviously uncomfortable with, don’t just shoehorn every question to make time.
Mind Begs the Question:
Hitler – Jews unsafe to German Values,Identity
If Trump/Politicians – Muslims unsafe to Western Values,Identity
Following on footsteps of Hitler,Neo Nazi,no?
And I’m sure he has evidence to prove his theories. This guys nuts, nice interview.
Pamela Brown should have done that interview with Marjorie Taylor Green.
the judge sent the CFO to rikers because he was involved in financial crimes, not because “he hates trump”
Kudos to Pamela Brown for staying on course every time this guy tried to steer away from the question.
also if you look at her eyes, you can deff see that she is reading what to ask on the spot as someone is changing the script on the screen and then jumps right after he told her to fact check 6:34
@TOM Pastian citation please
@pLayC i think she is looking at the guest on another screen…. her notes are in front of her and if there was an issue, she would hear it in her earpiece.
Actually when she was trying to get him on Trump still calling Bragg’s family Trump hating, he circled around by suggesting maybe it’s true, she bit and he got away.
All I have to say is please give that woman a huge raise. She was immaculate in this Clip.
For what? Being a hyper partisan hack
Mind Begs the Question:
If in a Nation
War Criminal Presidents roam free
War opposing President on Trial
Justice System,Kangaroo Court?
6:34 not untill she gets her facts right, and yes i just looked iit up hes right