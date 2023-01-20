Recent Post
35 comments
WEF made her cry.
Thank you PM Jacinda Arden for holding that bright and hopeful beacon through out those years for New Zealanders and for the world as well! For now we will have to wait to hear that rumble sound of joys through New Zealanders Haka again …
To those machos, empathy and kindness are the light to lead you through the hates and enrich your empty poor souls …
🤣🤣…. anyway.
The face of evil and hatred such evil and hatred against her own people that bought devastating devastating economic disaster and all so devastating hatred in this country on the children on the children and the children
‘Polling numbers are in the toilet, people are sick and tired of this smug PM and her hectoring ways, but we’re really shocked at her decision to bail before a crushing defeat.’
ironically her ability to recognize that likely makes her far more qualified than most
Will the third world war keep “Bosom Buddies” off the air?
Another wokie bites the dust
Νο eleection for you,
eever ageen.
Neext…
Cool! I didn’t know that Lex Luther works for CNN
There is always more to it behind the scenes, i just dont listen to everything i hear on main stream media
EVER!
Where do you hear these “behind the scenes”? Do your sources send actual reporters to these events? Or do they just make things up on their shows?
You need to listen before you can assess and then disagree if you feel it’s warranted. It’s called Critical Thinking.
@Lawrence D’Oliveiro it’s show you there is a difference between you and me, after many sources said don’t believe the first hand crap what you see and hear on Main stream media platforms because there is always a twist and turn in the end.
As the world already knows about fake narrative news CNN who like to lie about reports anything is possible.if they can lie about 40 years of wars untill today, then surely you are Brain washed by them.
Hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣
NOW New Zealand can Get a REAL Leader
Great and inspiring type of leader with empathy and real effort to connect to the people, I am glad for her she turns to her family and just enjoy life. Greetz from NL 🌷
Amazing how bots praise her and kiwis disliked her 🤣
I’m home-grown in NZ and I believe she did well, very well. 5 years as PM, not counting the years before as an MP, are a lot, enough for anyone probably. It makes me sick how nasty comments are here on yt. For one thing, she wears the effects of covid, the fact that people here hardly saw the deadly version before we got vaccinated, and blame her for the entire dreariness of lock-downs, instead of realising that her swift action saved maybe 40,000 lives, and more serious illness.
@Eli Nannestad im 15th generation….go back to bed
@Eli Nannestad btw I like Russians…ya muppet
The damage she did to the people of New Zealand is immeasurable
Try using negative numbers. Unless you think maths is part of the Great Radical-Left Liberal Hoax.
@R Tjahyadi No she didn’t..she brutalized people in an inhumane way
@Shaun Howard tell that to the people who lost their jobs an livelihoods because they wouldn’t take the vaccine..
Rubbish! And I’m in Christchurch New Zealand.
She’s an incredible leader
She’s great I’m kiwi and support her! 👌💯🇳🇿💙❤️
You enjoyed her tyranny? 😂
@Fly with me He did. Ardern was nothing but a authoutitarian, a smiling one, but a authouritarian nontheless.
@Jeff Spicolli Explain? In what ways specifically?
Jacinda has gone, all the protestors in NZ have gotten what they wanted.
TAB should open a betting line to see what the NZ protestors will complain about next.
Great leader. Pure AUTHORITY over her people. Bend the knee or else! And she’ll laugh about it! Stay in your homes because she knows better or get locked up!