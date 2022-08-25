Skip to content
Tagged with biden
, cnn
, CNN Tonight
, David Swerdlick
, debt forgiveness plan
, discussion
, Federal Student Loan Relief Plan
, Happening Now
, Joe Biden
, latest News
, Laura Coates
, Maria Cardona
, Panel
, politics
, President Joe Biden
, scott jennings
, student loans
See no one is complaining that the PPP loans were forgiven.
@TJ How is this a win, it’ll cost me money, because some idiot went to college so he can serve coffee until he’s 30 while he finds himself.
@Vital Signs It’s not the government’s role to cover a business’ payroll
Scott is crying because he had to pay for his student dept
Why didn’t they bring up the $600 billion in PPP loans that were forgiven, when most of it did not go to small business payroll?
That wasn’t 2days topic hey discussed that awhile back tho
Whataboutism.
@Beto KendollcrotchOrourke you’re right about that. We’ve all seen recently that the DOJ is selective in their persecutions.
You don’t have to agree with it, but Biden DID promise this on his campaign.
@jmack129 BS AINT NOBODY TELL YOU TO GO TO COLLEGE
SHOULD OF DID RESEARCH
WHAT DID YOU GO FOR ANYWAY?? Business? Like 50% of most do
@LTS 69 cope harder with less apathy
@D A this is just going to accelerate the collapse of your precious dollar. You probably wont be this smug when you have to pay $10000 for a loaf of bread
“The President doesn’t have the power to forgive student debt. That has to be an act of congress.” — Nancy Pelosi
Im a small plumber and got $0 for PPP, I pay 39% in taxes . Still I prefer to give to students than to Mr. Pelosy forgiven PPP loan.
Haha agreed
@Mohamed Trevino son you are not my team keep the fk off, God bless America
@microbicks we all should be on the same team, team Earth, team humanity team civility team America
@microbicks don’t forget people in Mexico are also Americans
He said “It’s pure politics!”. Uh, yeah, that’s what you do when you are President. Why is that surprising? Why else would you do it? lol
The real issue of student debt comes from the continually increasing tuition and cost rates of education. Maybe restricting education institutions from charging so much would be a good place to start, but you know that will never happen.
Wrong. It’s the way student loans are set up.
@Kate D: What’s wrong with the way that student loans are set up?
Wealthy pundits on TV who make sure their kids go to the best schools and never have to worry about student loans: How dare Biden give help to those peasants! They need to suffer!
@꧁•༆Let Females Decide for Themselves༆•꧂ You sound like a professional victim.
@LTS 69 zero logic statement. ‘I was done wrong by the government so everyone else should have to suffer along with me’ 🙄
Preach my friend ✊👊
The guy is pissed because he just recently paid off his student loan… I know how it feels Bruh. 🙄
Why are they not focusing on how ridiculously expensive college is and what can be done to make them charge a LOT less.
@Beth Griesauer I mean, great? Someone else paid for your kid to go to school. That has absolutely nothing to do with the prices that the college in question charges. Are you under the impression that, if YOU aren’t paying for something, then nobody is? Do you not understand the concept of public funded institutions? Saying that colleges in the US should charge the same thing as colleges in Europe because its fair and they’re just being greedy is about the dumbest thing I’ve heard in a while.
@TheBrothergreen I pay taxes, like everyone else, which funds the education of the next generation. “Someone else” doesn’t pay for MY son’s education. We ALL pay for ALL our children’s education. Having a well educated (including trades and apprenticeships) population is a GOOD thing for a society. Americans are embarrassingly notorious for their lack of basic global knowledge. The education system seriously needs upgrading. Higher education being available to all who qualify, regardless of family income or wealth, would be a motivation for students to do better.
The party wanting to ban abortion access nationwide has the audacity to talk about fairness…
I am a black man I have my masters degree I spent my first five years in college studying to be an engineer. Guess what I didn’t make it. Right before graduation three classes before I graduated the great recession hit. Myself my college roommates none of us and I do mean none of us had the finances to continue to pay for college. Every last one of us had to drop out. We were all right at the finish line and could not cross the line because of money not because we didn’t have good grades not because we didn’t want to finish my work ethic but money. During the great recession everyone lost their job including us we all had a co-op job at a major automotive manufacturer or some other large corporation in America every last one of us was a college student working paying for school and borrowing money to cover the rest. We weren’t putting little bits of money towards school either most of us were making over $20 an hour roughly back in 2008. So we were making enough money to pay towards college and almost pay half of our tuition we borrowed the rest got to the finish line couldn’t make it because of economic conditions we couldn’t control. Banks would not Lindesta money to finish school they said you don’t have a job we can’t give you a student loan without a job or a cosigner guess what your cosigner needs a job. Wait a minute it’s a recession cosigners don’t have jobs we don’t give out loans right now. Most of us had to sit and wait and wait and wait until we could head back to school. I had to start over and I do mean over at the very bottom because I couldn’t get my transcript from my previous university. I earned by associates degree with pell grants from the local community college. I got a really good job and US automotive manufacturer guess what I went back for my bachelors degree not an engineering I chose finance you can guess why I’ll give you a hint recession. My union contributed towards my tuition cost and I paid the rest I had to borrow some more money but that was OK I got my bachelors degree. Almost immediately I went for my masters degree got that too I didn’t borrow any money then I was finally earning enough money to where I could pay for college with the help of my union. I still have to live at home with my parents to afford it. After I got my masters guess what I got a good job working for the same company in Finance. you know what I have to do now I have to pay all my bills my mortgage my lights my gas my cable my electric and this one bill the one I hate the most my student loans.
When Joe Biden forgives him my student loan debt hopefully it will take a weight off my shoulders. All this talk of increasing inflation is untrue. That’s not how it works and Finance is going to take a payment off of my shoulders I will have more money in my pocket guess what that money is going is it going to my mortgage. It’s going to help me start a small business. It provides me enough breathing room to where I can finally try and make some moves in the economy and help it grow and thrive. that’s right it’s an example of how the president investing in me can help the country.
For the record we say nothing when other people get money from the government tax cuts for the wealthy Republicans said nothing money for farmers Republican said nothing military industrial complex welfare they said nothing. my house got caught up in a once in 100 year flood you know the government let me some money to fix it up I have to pay it back but it’s a super low interest rate sometimes the government has to step in to help people not because they want to waste money but because you need a large enough entity that can step in and have an impact on the situation immediately. That’s technically what government is for at the federal level it’s designed to be big enough so that it could make bold changes when necessary. Need major infrastructure done you need help from the federal government you can’t do that at the state and local level. Need a new airport guess what you’re going to talk to the feds. This is an event where you needed a large government to step in and help people so let them help people. It can always be about helping you if I recall isn’t that what we do in America help each other.
help each other….lol.
it sounds like you just one massive handout because of your life choices.
this is just one massive ‘you’ problem that you want to pass onto everyone else because they magically owe you something and should ‘help you out’.
also, what does the color of your skin have to do with it? do you always play the race card?
Thank you for your message of hope. Good luck. Take care.
@Ric Findeed my sister who went to WPI and graduated first in her major of civil engineering would often joke what did the liberal arts major say to the WPI grad? Would you like fries with that?
@Ric F honestly I wanted to go into virology after reading The Hot zone but I thought I would never have a job as a virologist.. yeah I guess sometimes you should listen to your gut, huh? Lol. Anyway I decided to go into nursing because I thought I would always have a job and I started at a university but then switch to a two-year program because it was only $69 per credit hour and I paid my first two degrees by myself by working hard
I bet that dude lived his entire college life with daddy’s money. Did not struggle one bit.
Scott didn’t seem too concerned when trump gave tax cuts to his RICH FRIENDS 🤔
Two wrongs don’t make a right. You are engaging in whataboutism.
Wonder if this guy thought all those bailouts for billionaires were as bad as he described the student loan debt forgiveness? Or the ppp loan forgiveness?
Nobody says anything when corporations or the rich get tax cuts. 😏
“Give me an effing break.” – Maria Cardona
Pretty much sums it up.
My son and daughter love it! It couldn’t have came to us at a better time. 🎉
this country’s future depends on the upward mobility of the young generation. strapping the most motivated among them with near predatory debt had been an ongoing recent problem. . the debt forgiveness is built into Biden’s overall economic plan; it has the blessing of numerous scholars and economists. It’s a boost to the future middle class
To quote Brian Taylor Cohen: “I paid off all my student debt and I absolutely, unequivocally support forgiving other people’s loan debt because I’m not a ghoul who derives his worth by how much other people suffer.”
