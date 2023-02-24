Recent Post
He is a Professional LIAR!!! I do NOT Believe ONE Word out of his Mouth!!! So, he is saying that 5 minutes After he was AT the Kennels, some Stranger came over and Murdered his Family??!! NOT!!!
He’s a Trump.
Terrible decision to have a proven liar testify on his own behalf. Also clearing his name on all the things the prosecution has brought up proves he was groomed. The jury will not believe him.
Embarrassing mockery of our justice system. How far we’ve fallen as a society is horrifying.
Thank Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch and Rush Limbaugh and Newt Gingrich for the creation of the right wing propaganda and conspiracy theory media. It’s one big WWE/National Enquirer of the media system with no other purpose and intent than to create chaos and confusion and divisions in America and coerce gullible easily manipulated fools into voting for Republicans who then do the bidding of the Wall Street billionaire investor class
How so?
@FullMetal Atheist Trump hasn’t been arrested yet for dozens of high crimes.
99 other charges??? Oh man, I think he’s never getting out of jail….😮
Yes he will on his way to the morgue.
Absolutely. And rightfully so. He deserves to never see the light of day again. Really. He has stolen from those who will never walk again, never have their lives back, never have normalcy in their lives. It’s time he learns that he doesn’t deserve to breathe the same air as the rest as those who deserve better than he does. He has no soul and is pure human garbage. Get him off this planet ASAP.
What a great defense, “no I did not” ok well if you say so… I guess that solves that!
If you didn’t commit the crime, the jury wants to hear you say it.
@Nancy B. maybe he shouldn’t be nodding yes while saying no. Also if I’m on the jury why would I consider his denial as evidence?
@Kekw “Body language” has been debunked over and over again despite the fondness of YouTube analysts. The jury wouldn’t consider his denial to be evidence, but they would certainly consider a failure to robustly deny the charges to be problematic. If you were charged with murdering the two people you most loved you can bet you would insist on taking the stand to deny it and if you didn’t jurors would certainly wonder why, even though the judge in the jury instructions tells them not to take that into consideration. The problem is, most people, even innocent people, don’t do well under cross examination. He’s actually doing spectacularly well.
@Nancy B. I committed horrible sins while being on opiates years ago. I could easily tell a jury lies and have them ignore my crimes. The jury is nothing but garbage emotions.
@Kekw Bc there is no evidence to begin with. It is extraordinarily strange and near impossible to not leave or take forensic evidence with if committing a crime like this. With today’s technology, you would have a better chance at winning the powerball than to be guilty of this and leave zero forensic evidence. I don’t know what to say. Maybe he is innocent of these particular crimes.
I want to hear evidence of Alex nodding, missing special moments with family, missing time at work. These are some of the common signs of addiction. And for someone who was spending 50,000 a week, he sure kept his act together. Not a very good defense blaming your addiction.
That is a lie if he spent that much he would be dead. He as got the money hidden somewhere. its so people wont ask him for it because as far as he is concerned he is not giving it back. He also spent the money on hookers.
There is NO WAY he spent 2.6 million a year on opiates. He’s a liar and a murderer.
As judge Judy would say…liar liar friggin pants on fire!
WTF a lot of us deal with addiction and mental health but we don’t own arsenals. Guilty
When I was in a Jury Pool, years and years ago, I was asked how I felt is Drugs / Alcohol were involved — I told them, truthfully, that I can deal w/ that, HOWEVER they were using that as a excuse for what they did — NO WAY, JOSE, AIN’T HAPPENING!!!! I was released from the Jury Pool so fast It made my head spin!
i think he is arguing that he lied to hide his addiction, and that he did not do the crime.
not that he did the crime because he was on drugs and wants leniency.
@Alice Wright or as an excuse for his crimes, just my opinion
I agree with you. You can be high as a kite but your heart dictates how you’re going to react….. good hearted humans don’t kill unless it’s self defense……🙀
His use of drugs, at the time, IMO, DOES NOT protect him from being found guilty!!!
He admits he was there because there is proof he was there. He was there when they were killed. If he didn’t do it, then he knew who did.
It is very convenient for him to say he lied now after knowing there is irrefutable proof that he was there and that he lied to law enforcement.
It is convenient that the defense wants to suppress such questions.
If he wanted to find the person/people who murdered his family, he would not have lied. Paranoid or not!
It’s just such a sad waste of a life full of gifts and talents including intelligence and success and wealth and family with a wife and two sons and he threw it all away by putting himself into a horrendous position. He got through law school and built a practice and then was wildly successful and hobnobbed with politicians and successful professionals. He tossed it all into the garbage can. You don’t miss what you got until it’s gone.
See Netflix doc on his family…he earn nothing , all was given,the prestige,the power…from one gen to the next….I have no doubt in my mind that if jury see this doc he will be found guilty
He took personal injury cases – the easiest and the best paying. He’s a fraud there too. Jail calls reveal he had no idea what a writ of Mandamus or habeas corpus was – Law School 101.
I was reading up on this family’s criminal and legal history and it totally rivals anything from any Scorsese movie.
if they made his life into a movie everyone would think it is fictional. How many murders are surrounding this family, the control over their community, the status and the embezzlement and drug use…. it is too much for even a tv movie.
The rumor is that John Grisham has been attending the trial, in recent days. Maybe a development (novel, film) is on the horizon.
If he lied about his location because he claims he was drugged and therefore paranoid, then wouldn’t it be equally possible that he was so high on drugs that it caused him to kill his wife and son? Using drugs as an excuse can cut both ways.
@AlphaChi CSUC, yeah I think he planned it too. I was just saying if he is making excuses for lieing, just the way he said I wouldn’t intentionally hurt them. Its a mess. HAVE a good evening.
@AlphaChi CSUC , I know why lie about anything if your innocent. His supposed addiction is just an excuse for everything. He made millions off his cases and still had to steal from his clients and didn’t consider himself wealthy.
@Nancy B. The evidence is that he was there mere seconds before the murders.
@signalfire 6 That could be circumstantial evidence that he committed the murders, if not refuted. It does not begin to speak to the motive that you speculated about. For that you would have to show that he had a history of committing irrational and/or violent acts while under the influence of drugs.
@signalfire 6 Circumstantial evidence that says he was there mere minutes before the States “theory” of when they were killed. They actually have zero forensic evidence of even his phones GPS location much less DNA or murder weapon(s) or much of anything. It’s almost impossible- reasonable doubt- with today’s technology to commit a crime of this nature and either leave no trace at the scene or take it with you. The %s are likely something similar to winning the powerball relating to leaving or taking forensic evidence with you in a crime of this magnitude. Especially when phone and GPS technology enters the picture. I came into this believing he was guilty; but the lack of anything remotely like substantial evidence baffles me and he may be innocent of these crimes. It is no happenstance that the conviction or guilty plea to murder charges is so high with today’s technology, even then majority of trials are simply the last roll of the dice 🎲 – in this situation it looks as if the State really has nothing but evidence of his Financial crimes.
He saying No, but he’s shaking his head yes. That’s a tell.
Word of advice for murderers. If your defense lawyer recommends something that associated with human emotions, forget about it. Lawyers are not human as we understand it. They absolutely don’t realize common people instantly recognize forced affectation.
I marveled at Murdaugh’s capacity to lie and dissemble so effortlessly. What a con artist this guy is. The “Paw-Paw” and “Mags” references were particularly gag-worthy, imho. Who does he think he’s kidding? I’m not buying one word of his BS and I hope none of the jurors are either.
When you find a loved one dead, you go to them, hold them, stay with them, your legs crumble, you’re in shock and speech is difficult and it’s so hard to leave their body, and let someone take them away. 😢 He went to the house and got a gun … 🤥