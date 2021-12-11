Common Health Issues on Cruise Ships | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Common Health Issues on Cruise Ships | TVJ Smile Jamaica

9 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #smilejamaica

Tags

9 comments

  2. What about the passengers,do they tested for the virus before going on the ship,do they all fallow guidelines.

    Reply

  4. People that normally pay their money feels privileged so at times I observe they do t normally follow strict guidelines and which staff can go up and tell them ” put on your mask” or ” line the. Up and say “wash your hands” things are always easier said than done

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.