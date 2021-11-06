Conservative caucus forms to stand up for unvaccinated Canadians

MP Marilyn Gladu discusses the formation of a civil liberties caucus of Conservatives to stand up for unvaccinated Canadians.
Politicians standing up for your rights? Finally something worth putting on the news
Let’s hope they actually will !
They don’t care about you.
@Neo Anderson Not in the least. But occasionally they pretend.
@Neo Anderson well what have you done to help????
About frigging time!!
nothing is changing .
What about tortious interference, considering how government is interfering between companies, employees and the general public?
Wow! What a bunch of non-answers, using all of the words, to questions that, mostly, asked for yes or no. I think that she’s even better at it than O’Toole
gets worse …BC, Ontario , Quebec REFUSE to publish data like Alberta ( Hospitalisation VS Underlying conditions ( Why hide ????? )
Condition Death Count Percent died [ underlying ]
Hypertension 2262 83.3%
Cardio-Vascular Diseases 1438 52.9%
Renal Diseases 1372 50.5%
Diabetes 1222 45.0%
Dementia 1142 42.0%
Respiratory Diseases 1102 40.6%
Cancer 648 23.8%
Stroke 519 19.1%
Liver Diseases 119 4.4%
Immuno-Deficiency Diseases 91 3.3%
U.S. v. Elizabeth Holmes, the CEO of Theranos.
Liz is also one of the non-answer types in her interviews, but now she is on trial for many felonies and is looking at being convicted as the trial is going very badly for her.
Ridiculous questions. Healthy unvaxxed teens are less likely to spread the virus than vaxxed 50 year olds.
Pure chicanery – this is now a preventable illness, except for psychotics like you spreading disinformation
Finally some back bone- stand up for our rights
None of your “rights” are being violated.
@Ryan Syropiatko FU comrade
This is coming so late after so much damage has been done. Most important is the members who don’t support this.
Sorry, but what “damage”? you must be referring to all those canceled surgeries!
Bravo Marilyn Gladu…so proud of you…
Halleluiah Marilyn Gladu
I’s about time. Canadians get representation, on both ends
Yeah, those who don’t believe in science and don’t care to help end this pandemic have an equally valid concern to those who do! …wait, that’s not right.
Canadians medical history or anything medical is nobodies business.
Why didn’t you come out against credit scores then? You are so selective about what is and isn’t anyone’s business.
@Geoffrey Canie credit score isn’t medical info.
The news reporter seems to be ignorant.
No. She knows exactly what she is doing
She does and it is making this Mailyn Gladu look like a total fool.
The rumour is …only certain questions are to be asked …with no follow up
That’s one reason I don’t vote for you
Since when are they willing to stand up?? Hope they actually go through with this and not just trying to gain political favor
I bet they didn’t.
Isn’t it a bit too late ? Stop wasting time: replace O’Toole and get rid of Trdo at last.
Stupid is as stupid does…. Just a waste of time space and your tax dollars.
All the ICU doctors and nurses must loathe this Conservative and former health critic.