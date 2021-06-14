Controversial Deaths Spark Fury in Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ News

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
26 comments
All lie the shot them up
@Move Over don’t need to be there police are lying what they are saying don’t make. No sense
@Carlene Garvey then show mi the proof it got shot up bcz their aint no bullet or gunshot
@TPN Phoenix after they came out the car I saw video were the police saying this one get shot too
This country under control by Andrew and the police force
@Carlene Garvey that’s not no police videoing was some come on seen
A DI DUPPY CRASHED THE CAR
Lie dem kill the ute dem juss like that
Why them didn’t stop when the police signal to stop….all of this could be avoided
@star bright he just you regular Jamaican pay him no mind
Abide by the LAW,and we will have a better JAMAICA
Nine people were in the car at the time of the accident…nine people! NINE PEOPLE?!!!!
No it’s was 8
It’s a 8 seater vehicle, duh!!
Wow stuff man
Get a independent autopsy …the bullet will prove if police shot them or not why was the youth the one driving the van with 9 people ?
Winston NO ONE WAS SHOT!! Smh
@Yorel Sretep i don’t know if they got shots because i don’t see them!!
How is it all those demonstrators have not said anything about the overloaded car? Everytime police turns up on a scenery they are the culprits. Hope they’re planning to fix the road they’re destroying. If the police shot them then we’ll know.
They are sum fools if a did gun man did kill them.. them they wouldn’t block road n behave like that
look in his eyes you can see the lie
Unmarked car’s must not stop civilians period. That is what criminals do dresses as police!
Thank you, TVJ.
Typical kerosene response
JAMAICA wants justice!
Bump I
O
Clat
Yes two different stories have been told already