Cops Investigate Tragic Circumstances of 6 Homeless Persons – January 25 2021

TOPICS:
January 26, 2021

 

Trusted News
39 Comments on "Cops Investigate Tragic Circumstances of 6 Homeless Persons – January 25 2021"

  1. Kemarro Martin | January 25, 2021 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    Dey yah from di 9sec time frame

  2. KAY dean | January 25, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    So many things happening these days. I just have to look up to God himself😔🙏🏽.

  3. N Smith | January 25, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    Welcome to Pirate Harbors; the land of rampant Corruptions… Jamaica.

  4. Natarine Reid | January 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    This is so cruel

  5. Isoline Adamson | January 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    I allegedly believe it was too late for the aviation team as people as already tamper with the plain

  6. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    I doubt if the aviation authorities got any evidence, maybe photographic, some residents maybe holding most of the evidence.

  7. Lug Tool | January 25, 2021 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    Lord help Jamaica 🙏🏾🙏🏾

  8. RITA LYN | January 25, 2021 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Why do they still refer to it as a crash? There was no crash!

    • dj immigr87ion | January 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

      Because it’s a crash landing. It’s not a helicopter.

    • RITA LYN | January 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @dj immigr87ion it’s a soft landing. The pilot followed protocol like jettison out the fuel and land in the water. This was no fool flying that little jet.

    • dj immigr87ion | January 25, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @RITA LYN how do you know he dumped fuel? As a person who works in aviation for 20 years and work at one of the world’s busiest and largest airport, i know a lot about aircraft’s. The probability is they got in some trouble. You just sounds like you pick up a few sound bites from others.

    • Tony Clarke | January 26, 2021 at 4:49 AM | Reply

      Dr Henry please shout your mouth, you don’t know anything about these Vaccines, stop advocating for these devils and selling out the Jamaican citizens, this is just an experimental drugs and not even the manufactures knows the long-term effect because not enough testing has been done, not because you are a doctor stop feeling ashamed to say that you don’t know something.

  9. Ivarene Tulloch | January 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    How can you say it is safe. “Have you taken it or see it worked in jamaica”. Kmt

  10. Kadya Heslop | January 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  11. Max/Capital | January 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Serial killer on the loose, a depraved act
    against , the most vunareble ,of society

  12. Kerry- Lee Taylor | January 25, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Am focusing more on a tax deduction rather than stimulus package. Because the poor will be burden with taxation if we are given another Care grant.

  13. Alvin Barrett | January 25, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Dr henry, need to go and find something to do and zip it.

  14. Artensea Reid | January 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Lord it is getting worse they are killing the homeless people now .it is a shame on disgrace Lord please cover our country Jamaica with your blood Jesus because we are living in a dangerous time.

  15. kerry bless | January 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    I just come online and I see this news I have to get off right away and contact my nephew in Jamaica because I have a brother who is unsound mind and he in that area in Jamaica but my brother is ok thank be to God people are so wicked 💔😭

  16. Our Place | January 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Lady stop lie to the people you go tek it …

    • Cher | January 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      And if they say nothing, you’ll say they’re quiet and corrupted. the vaccine isn’t so your argument shouldn’t be screaming at her to take it. Why yuh nuh ask fi more information and educate yourself. When she takes it in a few months time, what will be your argument then?

  17. vacuumunit | January 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Sigh tighten curfew killing people livelihood. Sigh medicine worst than the disease

  18. Dexter Pickersgill | January 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    The homeless people did not deserve it.

  19. Cher | January 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Everybody screaming at the health official to take the vaccine herself to prove it. Y’all do know it’s not yet in Jamaica right? You do know that it’s almost been a month now since millions of other people around the world have taken it right? Wait and see what happens before you spew your UNFOUNDED crap

  20. Joe Patten | January 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Somebody knows something! Probably payoff someone. The homeless, O” Lord have mercy!. Jamaica needs a good cleansing from God in whatever form!

