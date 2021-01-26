Cops Investigate Tragic Circumstances of 6 Homeless Persons – January 25 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Dey yah from di 9sec time frame
So many things happening these days. I just have to look up to God himself😔🙏🏽.
Amen🙏
AND AMEN.
Amen sis
Welcome to Pirate Harbors; the land of rampant Corruptions… Jamaica.
Soon it will be the land of ultimate corruption.
This is so cruel
I allegedly believe it was too late for the aviation team as people as already tamper with the plain
All of them caught on camera need right be under surveillance and thoroughly investigated
I doubt if the aviation authorities got any evidence, maybe photographic, some residents maybe holding most of the evidence.
Lord help Jamaica 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Real talk
Why do they still refer to it as a crash? There was no crash!
Because it’s a crash landing. It’s not a helicopter.
@dj immigr87ion it’s a soft landing. The pilot followed protocol like jettison out the fuel and land in the water. This was no fool flying that little jet.
@RITA LYN how do you know he dumped fuel? As a person who works in aviation for 20 years and work at one of the world’s busiest and largest airport, i know a lot about aircraft’s. The probability is they got in some trouble. You just sounds like you pick up a few sound bites from others.
Dr Henry please shout your mouth, you don’t know anything about these Vaccines, stop advocating for these devils and selling out the Jamaican citizens, this is just an experimental drugs and not even the manufactures knows the long-term effect because not enough testing has been done, not because you are a doctor stop feeling ashamed to say that you don’t know something.
How can you say it is safe. “Have you taken it or see it worked in jamaica”. Kmt
I agree 👍 💯
@Karen Shepherd we have to be practical. This is people’s life were talking about
Yes I know
@Karen Shepherd keep safe
@Ivarene Tullochthx u and u too keep safe
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Serial killer on the loose, a depraved act
against , the most vunareble ,of society
Am focusing more on a tax deduction rather than stimulus package. Because the poor will be burden with taxation if we are given another Care grant.
Dr henry, need to go and find something to do and zip it.
Lord it is getting worse they are killing the homeless people now .it is a shame on disgrace Lord please cover our country Jamaica with your blood Jesus because we are living in a dangerous time.
Looking like the Lord is already covering Jamaica with blood. Why your god love seeing blood so much?
I just come online and I see this news I have to get off right away and contact my nephew in Jamaica because I have a brother who is unsound mind and he in that area in Jamaica but my brother is ok thank be to God people are so wicked 💔😭
Lady stop lie to the people you go tek it …
And if they say nothing, you’ll say they’re quiet and corrupted. the vaccine isn’t so your argument shouldn’t be screaming at her to take it. Why yuh nuh ask fi more information and educate yourself. When she takes it in a few months time, what will be your argument then?
Sigh tighten curfew killing people livelihood. Sigh medicine worst than the disease
The homeless people did not deserve it.
Everybody screaming at the health official to take the vaccine herself to prove it. Y’all do know it’s not yet in Jamaica right? You do know that it’s almost been a month now since millions of other people around the world have taken it right? Wait and see what happens before you spew your UNFOUNDED crap
Somebody knows something! Probably payoff someone. The homeless, O” Lord have mercy!. Jamaica needs a good cleansing from God in whatever form!
Only way god will teach dem is shake up the island earth quake
Earthquake and tsunami