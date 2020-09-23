Court of Appeal President Test Positive for Covid – September 23 2020

TOPICS:
September 23, 2020

 

37 Comments on "Court of Appeal President Test Positive for Covid – September 23 2020"

  1. slimslideye Phipps | September 23, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Ha…. social distancing wear a damn 😷

  2. God Favored me | September 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    👁👁COVID19 is 2020, Judge, Jury & Executioner.
    The great equalizer.
    Be vigilant. Your health & life depend on doing all you can to protect yourself from covid19.👁👁

  3. Kadya Heslop | September 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.

  4. JamDung my views | September 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    A God alone ago stop this

  5. Dezreen Thompson | September 23, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    Thank you tvj for the news

  6. everdon wilson | September 23, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    PNP Y.O.
    WE NEED A JAMAICA Y.O.
    THESE YOUNG PEOPLE ARE SO EAGER TO CARRY ON THE TRADITION OF THESE CORRUPT ORGANIZATION.

  7. Isoline Adamson | September 23, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    We need to turn to God so he can heal our land he a lone can do it

  8. Omar Wes J | September 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    I understand what u saying Crystal…but Becareful!

  9. Christopher George | September 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Crime reduction is a good thing. The govt needs to work harder to get other areas of the economy to improve. By this, Jamaica will be in a better state.

  10. BLESSED IN JESUS NAME | September 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Mr. Horace Chang please use the election strategies to control the spike in crime in Kingston.

  11. Fitzroy Gayle | September 23, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    I pray to God 🙏 that this child been taken away for this this home 🏡 soon as possible please send information to the police thank

  12. Donna Bartley | September 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Schools resume on October 3rd and there are still so many children whose parents cannot afford to buy labtops for there many children, however family abroad would like to purchase labtops and computers to help these children but the taxes are so high, I’m asking the Government to stop taxing these items from now through January 2021.

    • Omar Wes J | September 23, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      I agreed 100% that to show the government dont care about poor people only election time..now I’m wondering if poor people care about themselves because they always make themselves available for government to use and refused!

    • Olive Walker | September 23, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Omar Wes J so so true my dear. These people are so naïve and ignorant to what’s really going on

  13. Egla Fletcher | September 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    There’s no stopping of this pandemic does the general election attributes to the rapid increase some one needs speak up why so silent don’t bother come try no vaccine testing. I would advise the officials do the trials first l am no gueneia pig

    • Maxine Simms | September 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      Life has to go on. People had to learn to live with the virus, so why not have the election and allow the country to move forward with the governing body

    • Leroy Harris | September 23, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      You don’t need a vaccine, it’s a trick, the game is on, don’t be a player.🤔

    • Leroy Harris | September 23, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @Egla Fletcher but who gonna do that, they need a wiping, to take people for fool.

    • Catherine Nelson | September 23, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      Yes the surge comes after the elections and nobody is talking about it. This online schooling is not going to work for some people who lives in the deep rural countries of the island some area don’t even have electricity much less cable, if they even have electricity they can’t afford laptops and desk tops, the cable system is poor it’s just not going to work. Period for the poor people in Jamaica.’ They have to come up with a better strategy which will benefit to everyone

    • Catherine Nelson | September 23, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      The government and parliamentarians along with their families first have to get the vaccine and then we the citizens will take it after.

  14. Kojo Mambolo | September 23, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    In May Pen a JLP flag was placed over street signs. What a disgrace, the police must do their jobs which is not only to shoot people.

  15. Karen Shepherd | September 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    I work with older people in nursing home care. Like a hospital setting and they leaving the home with family and their also get together and talk. Still we have no covid. So I don’t know where they got them number from. We never had covid in my workplace

  16. Sackara Duffus | September 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    This island need jesus

  17. Ransford Myers | September 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Charge them one week pay mr mayor them 2 outaorder

  18. Maureen Edwards | September 23, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Jamaica🇯🇲 is a beautiful 😍country but we need help we need god to heal the land 🙏

  19. Looky | September 23, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    the new st james mayor does not look like good is gonna come out of him
    what a loser

  20. Elfreda Carty | September 23, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    While we’re praying for God’s Divine intervention, people need to do their part by taking responsibility for their actions.

