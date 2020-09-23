Court of Appeal President Test Positive for Covid – September 23 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Ha…. social distancing wear a damn 😷
👁👁COVID19 is 2020, Judge, Jury & Executioner.
The great equalizer.
Be vigilant. Your health & life depend on doing all you can to protect yourself from covid19.👁👁
I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.
A God alone ago stop this
everdon wilson : absolutely right
@everdon wilson Every scientist and journalist collect a paycheck…their first obligation is *not* to the public.
@Lesha Benn yes god alone wash your hand wear a mas social distance god hp those who help themself Amen stay safe
@Lesha Benn I need to hear more.
@Lesha Benn It all depends, a scientist working in communist China is obligated to the CCP, and the same can be said about a journalist. But if you are referring to the democratic west, the market run things.
Thank you tvj for the news
PNP Y.O.
WE NEED A JAMAICA Y.O.
THESE YOUNG PEOPLE ARE SO EAGER TO CARRY ON THE TRADITION OF THESE CORRUPT ORGANIZATION.
And I can bet you are young too. But a smart young one. Bless your heart
@Yvonne Not at all.
I am an old dog, that why I am encouraging these youngsters to find alternatives.
@everdon wilson old dog? Stop it man. Cho! You are correct in discourage these youngsters from them Alibaba and the theives.
@Yvonne You can say that again, criminal organizations masquerading as governments.
We need to turn to God so he can heal our land he a lone can do it
I understand what u saying Crystal…but Becareful!
Crime reduction is a good thing. The govt needs to work harder to get other areas of the economy to improve. By this, Jamaica will be in a better state.
Mr. Horace Chang please use the election strategies to control the spike in crime in Kingston.
I pray to God 🙏 that this child been taken away for this this home 🏡 soon as possible please send information to the police thank
Schools resume on October 3rd and there are still so many children whose parents cannot afford to buy labtops for there many children, however family abroad would like to purchase labtops and computers to help these children but the taxes are so high, I’m asking the Government to stop taxing these items from now through January 2021.
I agreed 100% that to show the government dont care about poor people only election time..now I’m wondering if poor people care about themselves because they always make themselves available for government to use and refused!
@Omar Wes J so so true my dear. These people are so naïve and ignorant to what’s really going on
There’s no stopping of this pandemic does the general election attributes to the rapid increase some one needs speak up why so silent don’t bother come try no vaccine testing. I would advise the officials do the trials first l am no gueneia pig
Life has to go on. People had to learn to live with the virus, so why not have the election and allow the country to move forward with the governing body
You don’t need a vaccine, it’s a trick, the game is on, don’t be a player.🤔
@Egla Fletcher but who gonna do that, they need a wiping, to take people for fool.
Yes the surge comes after the elections and nobody is talking about it. This online schooling is not going to work for some people who lives in the deep rural countries of the island some area don’t even have electricity much less cable, if they even have electricity they can’t afford laptops and desk tops, the cable system is poor it’s just not going to work. Period for the poor people in Jamaica.’ They have to come up with a better strategy which will benefit to everyone
The government and parliamentarians along with their families first have to get the vaccine and then we the citizens will take it after.
In May Pen a JLP flag was placed over street signs. What a disgrace, the police must do their jobs which is not only to shoot people.
I work with older people in nursing home care. Like a hospital setting and they leaving the home with family and their also get together and talk. Still we have no covid. So I don’t know where they got them number from. We never had covid in my workplace
This island need jesus
Jesus is right where he has always been. People has to decide to make him their choice
Charge them one week pay mr mayor them 2 outaorder
Jamaica🇯🇲 is a beautiful 😍country but we need help we need god to heal the land 🙏
the new st james mayor does not look like good is gonna come out of him
what a loser
While we’re praying for God’s Divine intervention, people need to do their part by taking responsibility for their actions.