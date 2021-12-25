COVID-19 outbreaks across Nova Scotia present an early test for new premier | TREND LINE

Nanos Research's Nik Nanos says that new outbreaks in Nova Scotia, sparked by the Omicron variant will present an early challenge Premier Tim Houston's new government – which won the recent election promising to fix heath care in the province.
13 comments
VOTE, stop being independent thinking!
Jesus is King!
@Ska Sc Boy are you gonna crap your pants one day .
Yes He is.
@NoWayJose 🤦🏽♂️
@fuzzy bib Ah muffin.
@NoWayJose Sci fi stories are great
“Legendary x-ring ceremony” uh huh ya sure
Lockdown incoming
I’m just done it’s too depressing to talk about the stupidity of the government around the Covid restrictions.
Fabricated emergency that’s not a real emergency
What happened to the Common Flu has only two logical answers:
1. Either Disappeared or
2. Has Changed her name, e.g. Omicron, Epsilon , Covid and so on?
So , Which of the two is happening?
A test for the non existant.
Amazing.