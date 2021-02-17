Covid-19 Record Shattered in Jamaica – February 16 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Stay safe and careful Ware your mask
First dose, and second dose 21 days after the first dose .
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Every day you love watch. We all know lol
Right now mi nuh trust nobody or nutten any shot mi a tek must be a shot a rum
🍷
That’s right 🤣
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲
Real talk
We are also losing persons by accidents, murder etc farrr more than covid…
Remember its also flu and cold season…how many cases of influenza have been reported?
You do know they report on those other losses too right? So what’s the issue? If they don’t report on Covid you all would say they’re hiding things from you. It affects almost every aspect of life here so it cannot be avoided. Besides flu is not as stressing an issue so why do you need flu reports/ numbers?
It’s also reported that due to the wearing of masks and other measures we’ve been taken, flu and colds have actually decreased so the news is out there…go find it
so he shouldn’t report??
Thank you. 5 murders per day sigh. That’s the Real Pandemic
@Cher covid is a scam! Big lie dem ah tell ..
Yikes I’m in St Mary this is no good
Let the members of parliament get the vaccine first
They should in order to convince others.
This have been happening in the US and other develop countries.
They said ppl recovered first, covid so guess its time for the experimental vaccine, by the way, do the long term effect of those vaccines?? I guess.. however Jamaican don’t wanna practice social distance so I guess that what causes the spike
Plz don’t start with the politics again about vaccines. If a 1 don’t want it, don’t take, it simple as that.
@A Williams true
Why she nuh come take the vaccine before she give anyone
@Mark Watson all you cyah wait fi SATAN take control of the entire world 🌎!! Them fi just give you the vaccine fi DRINK 🍸 🐑🐑🐑
@reel gena real yute Who is satan??Oh that imaginery man the white man tell you about to limit our potential..Oh yeah,I know him.
@Mark Watson 🤣🤣🤣🤣don’t be calling people illiterate when you yourself don’t seem too brilliant, to say “Patois really make people illiterate” lol you too are an illiterate person because any brilliant person would know that no language makes anyone illiterate.
@PhatCodei BossB But anybody can call me ILLITERATE if they want.
Maybe I am also illiterate .
@Mark Watson hey’! A GOD WE FEAR’ we don’t fear no MAN …DATORY ‘ you and the devil cyah trick an fool, spiritual awake people!!
There’s no wearing of masks or social distancing of students after school. As I drive around you can’t help but see the after school group gatherings that doesn’t include right protocols.
This is so true because I saw a particular high school recently while driving into a taxi and everyone one in each other’s group and bundles with set of friends, government need to look in after school protocols for real 😏
This is dr
??I remember the days when certain JAMAICANS spoke a certain way .The whole country is woven into something I can’t recognize
They are not sure about anything, educated fools . The jamaican hospital system has ever been overwhelmed, has any one of these reporters or politicians been to the may pen hospital or spanish town hospital for treatment like regular people do?
Stop playing games with the lives of our students. Whilst education is important and is very vital it’s best to be alive and uneducated than to die a brilliant scholar.
People a wear mask it still spreading and you sweat more than anything while wearing mask. The public transportation still a pack the government just talk one time them don’t follow up if charges were being made seriously it could help.
Basically they are saying they don’t know much about the vaccine but they recommend it highly regardless
God is a good God in time like this we need each other for helping and praying
So if this is the news of what’s coming out of England then why cant Jamaican people take heed and practice and adhering to the rules ?
THE SAME WAY WE PUSH THE VACCINES, LETS US ALL FIGHT AGAINST THE BADMEN.
There’s no prove to show that all them people who they say die from this covid-19 …stop lieing to people plz u can fool some but u can’t fool all 🤷
MAY THE GRACE OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST BE WITH YOU ALL DOCTORS AND NURSES ALL OVER THIS UNIVERSE.
everyone who test positive should take another test in 2 days…. n i bet half of them test negative…..