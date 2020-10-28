Covid Turns Deadly at Golden Age Home – October 28 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Hi
198 Jamaica keep the good work up
I feel for our elders😢
That is which shipping company? Kmt
Jah know those places should be a safe haven for the elders, a which johncrow bring in covid pon the ppl dem
Contract killer well fi him contract dun good riddance to dutty garbage him live long God nah sleep kmt 😙😙😙
I think personally think that the workers does because nurses and workers are wearing uniforms in public then goes to attend to patients and residents which should not be so whether corovirus time or normal times workers and nurses should not wear working clothes from outside into hospitals and golden homes that is why so much infections are in hospital and the golden homes , true or false?
So it’s never a problem to go and get the vote in those Community. But now it’s a problem that the disaster come🤔🤔🤔
Election has nothing to do with covid_19 cause people still go shopping.. banks..markets…use transports…ok
Covid turns deadly at golden age home from March till now just a reach ? Think u seh it was so deadly anyway glad it’s covid and not the gunmen them
Workers bring it there the Managers need to pay more attention.
How do you know that ..it could be a worker as well as a family MEMBER…smh
That woman very wicked woman I don’t wrong them from doing that to find the mother
That’s why when the police hold them, them know fi have any mercy on them same way like how them don’t have any mercy on the people them when them a kill them
O my
Some of these rural roads are like an accident waiting to happen, no solid foundation just marl compress with asphalt.
There is no road in this world that can withstands the movement of underground soils…learn that
@Doris grace Design The days of those roads with cut stones as its foundations are long past and gone, you might be even too young to know about that.
So while the concrete is on top….what will be underneath????.. huh mus dirt!!!!
I would agree with the PM, because some people build their home in some difficult places just waiting for disaster, you have to think about the and landslide and flooding when you are building a house.
We want ity and fancy cat😆
Building drainage before they build road and houses 🏘️ plz Mr Holness
You are so right.
Thank you
Look how long they where there alright and as when there and go test. One dead. Smh
Yes
TV j news good station to watch trust me
Blessing