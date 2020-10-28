Covid Turns Deadly at Golden Age Home – October 28 2020

TOPICS:
October 28, 2020

 

28 Comments on "Covid Turns Deadly at Golden Age Home – October 28 2020"

  1. Liam Walters | October 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Hi

  2. Alexander Rodgers | October 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    198 Jamaica keep the good work up

  3. Crystal Thompson | October 28, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    I feel for our elders😢

  4. John Brown | October 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    That is which shipping company? Kmt

  5. god bless | October 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    Jah know those places should be a safe haven for the elders, a which johncrow bring in covid pon the ppl dem

    • Angela Blair | October 28, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      Contract killer well fi him contract dun good riddance to dutty garbage him live long God nah sleep kmt 😙😙😙

    • Melvina Brown | October 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      I think personally think that the workers does because nurses and workers are wearing uniforms in public then goes to attend to patients and residents which should not be so whether corovirus time or normal times workers and nurses should not wear working clothes from outside into hospitals and golden homes that is why so much infections are in hospital and the golden homes , true or false?

  6. John Brown | October 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    So it’s never a problem to go and get the vote in those Community. But now it’s a problem that the disaster come🤔🤔🤔

    • Doris grace Design | October 28, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      Election has nothing to do with covid_19 cause people still go shopping.. banks..markets…use transports…ok

  7. Duaney Anderson | October 28, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Covid turns deadly at golden age home from March till now just a reach ? Think u seh it was so deadly anyway glad it’s covid and not the gunmen them

  8. kay Ray | October 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Workers bring it there the Managers need to pay more attention.

  9. karlene deva | October 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    That woman very wicked woman I don’t wrong them from doing that to find the mother

  10. Adrian Gordon | October 28, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    That’s why when the police hold them, them know fi have any mercy on them same way like how them don’t have any mercy on the people them when them a kill them

  11. Ludel Brown | October 28, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    O my

  12. everdon wilson | October 28, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Some of these rural roads are like an accident waiting to happen, no solid foundation just marl compress with asphalt.

    • Doris grace Design | October 28, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      There is no road in this world that can withstands the movement of underground soils…learn that

    • everdon wilson | October 28, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @Doris grace Design The days of those roads with cut stones as its foundations are long past and gone, you might be even too young to know about that.

    • Doris grace Design | October 28, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      So while the concrete is on top….what will be underneath????.. huh mus dirt!!!!

  13. Winston Johnson | October 28, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    I would agree with the PM, because some people build their home in some difficult places just waiting for disaster, you have to think about the and landslide and flooding when you are building a house.

  14. Barrimgton Ellis | October 28, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    We want ity and fancy cat😆

  15. Karen Shepherd | October 28, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Building drainage before they build road and houses 🏘️ plz Mr Holness

  16. V onny | October 28, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    Thank you

  17. Cleve Williams | October 28, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Look how long they where there alright and as when there and go test. One dead. Smh

  18. NORMALYN Gordon | October 28, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Yes

  19. Errol Clarke | October 28, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    TV j news good station to watch trust me

  20. curtis clarke | October 28, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Blessing

