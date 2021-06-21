Covid Vaccine Uncertainty as Jamaica’s Health Minister Cancel Blitz | TVJ Midday News – June 21 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
9 comments
Please cancel it forever.
People lining up for the death shot .
I don’t think they should mix the doses. Anywhere but China to get vaccines.
Thanks for presenting us with the news, Giovanni. I’ve been misspelling your name by omitting one of the, N, sorry.
Fake news tvj
Mix and match a wah dis now
Other countries have stop talking the Chinese vaccine.
So the government want Jamaicans to take it.
All who Tek this.. gonna be sorry for uno coming future, but what the heck, we all gonna die same way
Explore the Cuban vaccine!