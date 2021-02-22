Covid Woes Heighten in Jamaica – February 22 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
3:34 READ ON! READ ON! READ! that was funny. Definitely better than the long awkward pause and stare-off between be and the presenter 😂
Finally somebody pointed that out lol 😆
Murdaaaaaaaa
It’s either crime, covid 19 or stress or underemployment one of those will be coming after you. Father guide and protect your people.
Unu boring now jamaica ppl tiad a the lies
A mi fi tell you tiad a them a now man
Funny they mentioned CRH. When CRH has not been an hospital since about 2017. All these reports and anyone who has actually been at the hospital knows it has gone to the dogs. The service was poor before COVID and now with COVID, it absolutely abhorrent.
You are so right about the hospitals. Usa went for dengue left
Soon Busting through security guards. I would not stay
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Dr Guy want a life lol
Me soon ban yuh tvj
Sad time how god🤲
There is no such thing as Cornwall Regional Hospital from many years now stop lying to the public. Life alone to run out of bed space Cornwall Regional is two tents SMT.
What a coincidence they about to get the vaccine just b4 this big rise in cases. [ Proverbs 29:2
[2]When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.]
Them fi stop tell lie pon corona now this is a money making thing no wonder we cyan better the head a the country a criminal
So who was the righteous?
@Jada Lewis non of tham. The lord said he would choose a leader for Israel. Both of them pnp & jlp represent the other nations witch the lord say we should separate from!
Jesus help
As usual TVJ doing PR work for Tufton’s insanity
I remember when minister of health say 1.5 million covid 19 cases expected so how they didn’t pepair?
Good question
Why don’t u post prime time news as well
People want GOVERNMENT to do everything…
🙆lord come yah!!!🙆if yuh nuh busy 🚶 yah!!!🙆🙌
From them start talking about covid in ja it only get more and more confusing I’m lost
Why vaccine when two weeks quarantine is good enough
If la lewis didn’t come out and talk the tings dem, we wouldn’t hear seh dem run out a bed space