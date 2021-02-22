Covid Woes Heighten in Jamaica – February 22 2021

TOPICS:
Covid Woes Heighten in Jamaica - February 22 2021 1

February 22, 2021

 

27 Comments on "Covid Woes Heighten in Jamaica – February 22 2021"

  1. Oneil Daley | February 22, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    3:34 READ ON! READ ON! READ! that was funny. Definitely better than the long awkward pause and stare-off between be and the presenter 😂

  2. Dregio Ramos | February 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Murdaaaaaaaa

  3. Genchfa Manfunzi | February 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    It’s either crime, covid 19 or stress or underemployment one of those will be coming after you. Father guide and protect your people.

  4. Brandon Brown | February 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Unu boring now jamaica ppl tiad a the lies

  5. Suede Ekalb | February 22, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Funny they mentioned CRH. When CRH has not been an hospital since about 2017. All these reports and anyone who has actually been at the hospital knows it has gone to the dogs. The service was poor before COVID and now with COVID, it absolutely abhorrent.

  6. Kadya Heslop | February 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  7. PRIM ROSE | February 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Dr Guy want a life lol

  8. worldview | February 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    Me soon ban yuh tvj

  9. Dornett Dornett | February 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Sad time how god🤲

  10. meaka hyatt | February 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    There is no such thing as Cornwall Regional Hospital from many years now stop lying to the public. Life alone to run out of bed space Cornwall Regional is two tents SMT.

  11. ZaabYAH Yizrael | February 22, 2021 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    What a coincidence they about to get the vaccine just b4 this big rise in cases. [ Proverbs 29:2
    [2]When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.]

  12. Yvonne Watson | February 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Jesus help

  13. clyde fletcher | February 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    As usual TVJ doing PR work for Tufton’s insanity

  14. Mr. G | February 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    I remember when minister of health say 1.5 million covid 19 cases expected so how they didn’t pepair?

  15. Novad Scenic Views | February 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Why don’t u post prime time news as well

  16. Christopher Michael | February 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    People want GOVERNMENT to do everything…

  17. lisa keekee Ferguson | February 22, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    🙆lord come yah!!!🙆if yuh nuh busy 🚶 yah!!!🙆🙌

  18. Duaney Anderson | February 22, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    From them start talking about covid in ja it only get more and more confusing I’m lost

  19. Duaney Anderson | February 22, 2021 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    Why vaccine when two weeks quarantine is good enough

  20. Musica D1 | February 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    If la lewis didn’t come out and talk the tings dem, we wouldn’t hear seh dem run out a bed space

