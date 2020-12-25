Curfew in Clarendon Extended – December 24 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
If they are positive why the are on the plane from the first place
Maybe they didn’t know they were positive. Many people are Systematic to the virus
lax pre flight testing by the airlines. Money is priority
I have lots of friends there….if I travel from the US I am required to have negative test results be for flying….why were they even on a plane!?….Jamaica is already hurting so badly because of the virus….this just puts its people at stake….that’s not fair to their homeland
In England you can have the test equipment posted to you. A man said that he got someone else to take his test. Luckily his flight was cancelled. Also like any test your only clean at the time of taking it. But, if one decides to mingle with people they can catch it after the test
@J R stop mingling after taking the Teeeest….smh😒….but ya have a point
Mike Henry the 40yrs you a MP why u never start that before
Wrong question for Mike Henry, why did he modeled his constituency off a certain west Kingston community.
Curfew is only temporary, why designed garrisons, where criminality can flourish??
40 years as MP and life is just the same did is assets and cash accumulation STAY the same?????
Why him nuh button him shirt lawd dat chest nuh look good.
Mike Henry button up u shirt.
Not a good look
Before Mike Henry may pen was a peaceful place
Amen.
He followed Seaga all the way, with that garrison styled politics, and its finger prints is all over central Clarendon.
Mike henry has nothing to do with the present crime in may pen,,stop blaming the mp
@Neresia Arthurs If you thing you can plant a mango seed today and reap mangoes that same day you are in denial.
Those seeds were sown long ago my dear, and we are reaping the fruits of the corrupt politics practiced by corrupt politicians.
If you knows how this politics have damage Jamaica.
What a judgement what a judgement 😭😭😭😭
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
This make no sense, how can a curfew be extended , thats what he said…..then at the end it expires this evening…..how that
Shame how a couple dozen gang members can make an entire country react like this.
It’s the people protecting them is the real problem.
I think they should go into different district and put all these young boys who are not working into a detention camp for a special training of how to do farming and how to search for other jobs. Then i think that the crime would reduce in Jamaica.
Because the three most violent ganges in Jamaica have political connection..
The one order.
The clangs man’s and the shower passy..
@Everton Simpson that’s old time thing about political connection.
@owen ferguson old or new, it’s should never be from the beginning..
See the monsters that it’s breeding up?
One big question though why not keep the camera at the kids shoes because just pointing at their crotch is kind of shaky you know what I mean I understand that you can’t show a child’s face without the parents permission but, come on!!!!
Thanks for the Info that is happening in our country.
Those people from the UK should not travel to Jamaica in the first place.
How about people from USA??
Government should turn back the plan sorry
If they act quickly like other country it would not reach here
@Haddingtonian GCP Robb f Terry you don’t g
I am praying for my country daily. The crimes in some parts are heartbreaking. Get back to worshiping and praising God and asking Him for healing.There is no question that Jamaica is beautiful country begat by unconscionable violence against the residents.
How much more prying can there be in Jamaica. Every thing is pray .what has it accomplished
Read your Bible and you will get your answer as to the power of prayer 🙏🏽
Too much waste land just Bush up for years.
How and when did the UK get to a position where they can force Jamaicans to accept deportees? How is this possible at this time?
All u talk about how much covid case talk about the 9500 that recovery also
It’s a pandemic for crying out loud!. Its in the Troposphere Stratosphere.
Imagine they know they’re infected & travel & had the audacity to be cursing when they’re told they have to go to St Ann. These idiots in Britain don’t believe in wearing masks. I had a serious back and forth argument with an 80 years old there who don’t want to wear any. Who knows if more are not infected with so many positive on the flight. They’re very indisciplined & must be followed like harbor shark else there’ll be community spread which the country doesn’t need.
In the first place the government should never make plane land remember they turn away our own jamaicans on that ship recently. The government full b. S.
No virus nah kill no body a old people dem deh a just dem time come liers
All this drama 🎭 for a vaccine,
Wake up people