Curfew in Clarendon Extended – December 24 2020

December 25, 2020

 

43 Comments on "Curfew in Clarendon Extended – December 24 2020"

  1. ANDROID WORLD | December 24, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    If they are positive why the are on the plane from the first place

    • Britania Taylor | December 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      Maybe they didn’t know they were positive. Many people are Systematic to the virus

    • RP Mana | December 24, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

      lax pre flight testing by the airlines. Money is priority

    • Tracey Hoffmeister | December 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      I have lots of friends there….if I travel from the US I am required to have negative test results be for flying….why were they even on a plane!?….Jamaica is already hurting so badly because of the virus….this just puts its people at stake….that’s not fair to their homeland

    • J R | December 24, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

      In England you can have the test equipment posted to you. A man said that he got someone else to take his test. Luckily his flight was cancelled. Also like any test your only clean at the time of taking it. But, if one decides to mingle with people they can catch it after the test

    • Tracey Hoffmeister | December 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

      @J R stop mingling after taking the Teeeest….smh😒….but ya have a point

  2. Normaline Thompson | December 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    Mike Henry the 40yrs you a MP why u never start that before

    • everdon wilson | December 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

      Wrong question for Mike Henry, why did he modeled his constituency off a certain west Kingston community.
      Curfew is only temporary, why designed garrisons, where criminality can flourish??

    • gervan myers | December 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      40 years as MP and life is just the same did is assets and cash accumulation STAY the same?????

    • Big Ooman | December 24, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      Why him nuh button him shirt lawd dat chest nuh look good.

  3. Racquel Simpson | December 24, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Mike Henry button up u shirt.

  4. Winston Johnson | December 24, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    Before Mike Henry may pen was a peaceful place

    • everdon wilson | December 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      Amen.
      He followed Seaga all the way, with that garrison styled politics, and its finger prints is all over central Clarendon.

    • Neresia Arthurs | December 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

      Mike henry has nothing to do with the present crime in may pen,,stop blaming the mp

    • everdon wilson | December 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      @Neresia Arthurs If you thing you can plant a mango seed today and reap mangoes that same day you are in denial.
      Those seeds were sown long ago my dear, and we are reaping the fruits of the corrupt politics practiced by corrupt politicians.
      If you knows how this politics have damage Jamaica.

  5. BANTU'SISTA | December 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    What a judgement what a judgement 😭😭😭😭

  6. Kadya Heslop | December 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  7. Delrose Brady | December 24, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    This make no sense, how can a curfew be extended , thats what he said…..then at the end it expires this evening…..how that

  8. RP Mana | December 24, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Shame how a couple dozen gang members can make an entire country react like this.

    • J R | December 24, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

      It’s the people protecting them is the real problem.

    • Sylvester Wade | December 24, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

      I think they should go into different district and put all these young boys who are not working into a detention camp for a special training of how to do farming and how to search for other jobs. Then i think that the crime would reduce in Jamaica.

    • Everton Simpson | December 24, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      Because the three most violent ganges in Jamaica have political connection..
      The one order.
      The clangs man’s and the shower passy..

    • owen ferguson | December 24, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      @Everton Simpson that’s old time thing about political connection.

    • Everton Simpson | December 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @owen ferguson old or new, it’s should never be from the beginning..
      See the monsters that it’s breeding up?

  9. Daniel Blair | December 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    One big question though why not keep the camera at the kids shoes because just pointing at their crotch is kind of shaky you know what I mean I understand that you can’t show a child’s face without the parents permission but, come on!!!!

  10. Beverly Gauntlett | December 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Thanks for the Info that is happening in our country.

  11. Beverly Gauntlett | December 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Those people from the UK should not travel to Jamaica in the first place.

  12. Arlene Wilson | December 24, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    I am praying for my country daily. The crimes in some parts are heartbreaking. Get back to worshiping and praising God and asking Him for healing.There is no question that Jamaica is beautiful country begat by unconscionable violence against the residents.

  13. Night Fam26 | December 24, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    Too much waste land just Bush up for years.

  14. Raimundo Laurencia | December 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    How and when did the UK get to a position where they can force Jamaicans to accept deportees? How is this possible at this time?

  15. Dean Watkis | December 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    All u talk about how much covid case talk about the 9500 that recovery also

  16. Anthony Richards | December 24, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    It’s a pandemic for crying out loud!. Its in the Troposphere Stratosphere.

  17. Elfreda Carty | December 24, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    Imagine they know they’re infected & travel & had the audacity to be cursing when they’re told they have to go to St Ann. These idiots in Britain don’t believe in wearing masks. I had a serious back and forth argument with an 80 years old there who don’t want to wear any. Who knows if more are not infected with so many positive on the flight. They’re very indisciplined & must be followed like harbor shark else there’ll be community spread which the country doesn’t need.

  18. Clinton Palmer | December 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    In the first place the government should never make plane land remember they turn away our own jamaicans on that ship recently. The government full b. S.

  19. Sardine and Msick | December 24, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    No virus nah kill no body a old people dem deh a just dem time come liers

  20. G -smith | December 24, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    All this drama 🎭 for a vaccine,
    Wake up people

