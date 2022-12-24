Depression in Jamaican Women with Paul Bourne | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Skip to content
understanding the data was extrapolated, however It seems an over reach to say all women in Jamaica.
Maybe their research methodology if applied here in the UK, WOULD also indicate that all women in the UK are also depressed !!!
Both genders were researched, why separate them? I’d like to hear what the national statistics are.
Nonsense!
Cant be all lie.
Dem mek obsession, money & dolly settings put them in that state of depression. Them want more than 1 partner to maintain there type of levity. So that’s on them. They choose it. They’re to materialized that the lost there self-love, morals & standard, these so called women these day don’t even know the real meaning of self-love. What they got is self obsession thinking there better than everyone, they in competition with each other…. LET THEM STAY DEPRESSED UNTIL THEY SEE THAT & FIX IT THEM SELF.
This is very critical and alot of us don’t understand what (WAYS) depression looks like in each individual. I’m glad he said there is a “scale of depression” which indicates that there is a minor to a major effect, but for alot of us, we only wait until it reaches a major effect then we say it’s depression. Depression is very subtle and believe or not, it can cause great harm because it induces stress in the human body without us even realizing it. Once we’ve reach the stressor mark… it then becomes one of the many reasons why women are diagnosed with chronic or critical illnesses. Depression is real and I believe this research I just hope they can do it across the board for both genders including our children who suffered much during the pandemic period. Depression is a mental illness and I’m happy more light is being shed here. Our greatest faculty is our mind and God has given us the power to use it wisely, but if it doesn’t function well, based on the events, environments and substances used…what will our lives look like?? I hope we don’t turn a blind eye to this more counselling is needed.
As a nation, we don’t pay enough attention to mental health. So naturally, this report will be shunned. It is always those who are not OK who will be quick to say, I’m OK,, I don’t need help. Right now I am depressed because I have a massive ticket to pay to govt. Depression doesn’t mean I am half naked in the streets. There are levels. Beautifully said. Thanks
THIS IS QUITE BELIEVABLE. WOMEN (MOTHERS) HAVE SO MUCH TO BE DEPRESSED ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT, WILL THEIR KIDS BE ABLE TO GET AN EDUCATION, WILL MY KIDS COME HOME TO ME SAFELY AFTER SCHOOL, MOTHERS OR GUN MEN, WHAT’S THEIR MAN DOING IN THE STREETS, WILL I BE ABLE TO FEED MY KIDS, INFLATION (NO ONE STRESSES OVER INFLATION MORE THAN WOMEN). …..THE LIST GOES ON. THIS IS QUITE BELIEVABLE.
Talk about yourself
Absolute nonsense
Women in jamaica are depressed??? Wth would you day about the men who is constantly overlooked overworked and marginalized?? For example… how many mentally challenged persons are female versus male that you see on the road… in other words how much mad gyal uno si pon road???
Many are depressed even middle-aged and older women you see it from you just look at some or once you talk to them it doesn’t help with the economy and how rough Jamaica is and how mental health and emotions are dealt with culturally on the island
I am recommending that each person take the depression survey (i.e., Hamilton Depression Rating Scale or Montgomery and Asberg Depression Rating Scale) as this is critical information on your well-being, which may be worse than you had thought.
Feminist Agenda