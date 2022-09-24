92 comments

    1. I expect these prosecutors will get the same as Epstein’s 1st lenient prosecutor – a job in the trump administration or whoever the next dictator is.

    2. It is not a real story. FBI hasn’t dropped anything against Gaetz, these reporters took the WaPo article and ran with it without finding out if it was a fact story

    3. Yes, and the DoJ is still going to prosecute him. tthe person who wrote the WaPo articleis Gaetz buddy, so when they go to prosecute him he can tell partisan hit job.

  4. The doj has just become culpable as an accomplice. Like when the sherriff’s adult kid (he was 36) got busted drunk driving after he hit an old man with his car. The sherriff had a private meeting with the judge and the prosecutor after which it was determined that the best option was a plea bargain that resulted in zero jail time and no fines or restitution and it doesn’t appear on his criminal record. Yup, justice for that old man who died in the hospital and that sherriff’s kid learned that he can get away with anything.

  5. And did anyone think this would not have been the outcome? What a joke the D.O.J. is.

    Any other Joe Shmoe would have been under the jail by now.

    2. If the DOJ indicts trump will they still be a joke or does that label get lifted temporarily until the next decision that doesn’t fit your narrative?

  6. I remember a former Democrat Pennsylvania AG when asked about the failure of the (Republican led) State government to bring a timely case against Jerry Sandusky for the molestation of minor boys he said you always want to error on the side of caution. Even if you don’t have as much evidence as you would like, if you have enough to get in the Court room you make the target defend. That in it’self is a deterrent to future deviant behavior and its sets an example to other would-be offenders.
    So I say charge Gaetz and let the chips fall where they may.

    2. You ask for a pardon when you know that the DOJ has been weaponized and you want to prevent the democraps from coming after you.

    5. ​@John Yost Well, it’s part of my female identity, that Supreme Leader Biden helped me express out. Don’t you have one ? Are you one of these Fascist bigots endangering our nation ?

  9. All that evidence and they come up with this BS. If that’s an ordinary man in the street he’d have been in jail 3 years agoi

    1. ​@markus belzer ,
      It isn’t boredom, but you are correct.
      The mentality is this – Resources and time are limited, so you only go after the quick and easy cases.
      You would think that the worlds largest economy didn’t need to eat the poor to survive…..

    2. All of what evidence? YOU must be talking about all the evidence against Hunter and the Biden family? And all that evidence came right from Hunter.

  11. This is why these people keep doing lawlessness is because they keep getting away with it. So this 😮empowers to believe they can do what they want.

  12. Don’t they have his admissions that he took them to other states, brought them presents and paid them cash through an app? Their birth certificate proves their ages and perhaps cctv would demonstrate the number of hours and number of times they shared a room and for any hotel services ordered. The major elements are fact based and anything requiring intent is irrelevant for a child. Weren’t there also photos he was showing to friends and colleagues? Beyond a reasonable doubt or sad and pathetic, either would be a good use of federal funds and be a marker for others in power.

    1. The problem wasn’t the evidence, it was a lying witness that they are worried the jury won’t accept or have to ignore.

    3. YOU on the American hating left really have to start getting your lies from a better source. CNN isn’t even good propaganda.

    4. also he got them fake IDs, “falsifying documents” so they could pretend being 18 years old, also he voted to block bills against human trafficking… 2 tiers of justice definitely.

    5. His daddy is well connected in the political system of Washington. Donald Jay Gaetz (/ˈɡeɪts/ GAYTS; born January 22, 1948) is a Republican politician who served as a member of the Florida State Senate from 2006 to 2016, representing parts of Northwest Florida. He was Senate president from 2012 to 2014. He is the father of Congressman Matt Gaetz.

  14. Take years to investigate waiting for the incredulous sentiment to die off then quickly drop the matter. Justice and accountability is not applied to the rich, only applied to the poor.

  15. This is pretty much the reason why I think Donnie will walk away scot-free. At best, a slap on the wrist. Your institutions just suck at holding people in power accountable.

    2. u also complained about trump pardoning obstruction charges
      when it was later found out they didnt obstruct anything…

    3. @Cid Sapient Hmm and it’s even creepier to harass a 15-year-old girl, call her creepy and tell unfounded lies about her.

