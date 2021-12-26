Travelweek is reporting that if all goes as planned, Canadians will get to the nature island of Dominica easier.

The island’s Tourism Minister Denise Charles, Air Canada, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines discuss expanding direct flights into the island. The news follows American Airlines’ new nonstop flight between Miami International Airport and Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport.

According to Charles, direct flights from North America would allow thousands of tourists to visit the island without lengthy layovers.

“We are aggressively pursuing various methods to ensure that people can come to Dominica on the same day they depart from their country. It is very critical for our destination. So far, discussions are advancing positively,” says Charles.

In recent years, the destination has welcomed several luxury eco-tourism resorts, invested heavily in small businesses, and is in the process of constructing a new international airport that will open it up to the rest of the world.

Known as ‘The Nature Isle,’ Dominica boasts a bounty of natural attractions, including Champagne Reef, Trafalgar Falls, and the Titou Gorge, where ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was filmed. One of the island’s favorite activities is hiking to Boiling Lake, the world’s second-largest hot lake, which was recently featured in ‘National Geographic’ as a “bewitching and historic hiking destination.”

Said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit: “Dominica is on a journey of transformation. It’s now frequently cited as the new place to put on your to-do list.”