Double Trouble - Doctors & Nurses Sick | Vendor Stalls Demolished | TVJ Midday News - Jan 13 2022 1

Double Trouble – Doctors & Nurses Sick | Vendor Stalls Demolished | TVJ Midday News – Jan 13 2022

24 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

24 comments

  1. To the person reading this: Even tho I dont know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer💯💫🙏

    Reply

  2. So it took the news media for commanding officer to sing public praise for Sgt Beckford…it is such a pity that as them slip them slide and when they do good little is said or broadcast…social media users u need to shape up…. Jamaicans we need to rethink our values

    Reply

  6. The destruction of vendors stands, planned hardship coming. People need to rebuke the devil and his footmen.

    Reply

  10. Why do they show the people where the cameras are placed. Jamaica definitely do not want the crime to stop. Someone is benefiting. That’s a shame.

    Reply

  12. We ofto united as one Jamaica,united we stand divided we fall unity is strength.

    Reply

  15. That’s what every town in Jamaica must do to curb crime all they need is some cameras on the light polls, love my Parish very proactive

    Reply

  17. The Jamaican Government must make it mandatory for all structural development
    in shopping 🛍 and business districts include CCTV in their developments.

    Reply

  20. I keep telling people healthcare staff aren’t able to meet the demands of pts. It’ll be a healthcare crisis soon here in the US. Those who can’t take heed to take basic precautions to keep themselves and community at large safe will certainly feel. We’ve also cancelled elective surgeries at our trauma hospital.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.