Dr. Tufton Rejects New York Times Report on Jamaica’s Covid Rank – February 24 2021

TOPICS:
February 24, 2021

 

30 Comments on "Dr. Tufton Rejects New York Times Report on Jamaica’s Covid Rank – February 24 2021"

  1. Melvina Mcduffus | February 24, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    You cause that bout mask up an go on. Watch yah now.

  2. Rowan Richards | February 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    The government need to spend more money on covid like how him spend 600 millions on bushing for junction in by election.

  3. Coz J | February 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    New York Times, LOL.

  4. Mourique Ritchie | February 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    500,000+ dead in the USA and they’re ranking us as second to worst. Smh

  5. Jay | February 24, 2021 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    We have theorized, worrying situation, done/doing an assessment, see what we can do….. Typical communication from JCF.

  6. Shaneika Neil | February 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    This is sad for a small island, smh

  7. Marshal Taylor | February 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Look her when she said today she is not in charge

  8. Alice O'Connor | February 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    New York times talking out it backside they have millions dead and now picking on Jamaica but the people stupid to listen to them get a life

  9. V. T | February 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    That statement from the NY times in regards to coronavirus cannot be correct, the USA needs to come with something else. SMH.

  10. April -m | February 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Why these developed countries always picking on little Jamaica. They always try to paint a negative pictures where Jamaica is concerned.

  11. Mr. G | February 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    If someone suspected of covid why don’t test them??

  12. Donald Mason | February 24, 2021 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Talk about the gun killing. Where the gun comes from p.m

  13. Mr. G | February 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    When Jamaica doing good we big them up. if so if things not looking good say so. So we can go better that’s love!!!

  14. Margrette Robinson | February 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Soooo many students masks under their chins Other playing with then. NO WONDER

  15. Elet Hinds | February 24, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Jamaican health care is in shambles. Poor people r suffering. It’s not only now, this is happening a long time ago…..shame.

  16. Horace Napier | February 24, 2021 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Just one month jah know mi vex star dem judge da fi go a prison

  17. nanah p | February 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    why can’t we produce or own oxygen, come on Jamaica we have to pull up our socks.

  18. Y McCormack | February 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    NOBODY FROM THE US OF A CAN MAKE ANY STATEMENT ABOUT ANOTHER COUNTRY’S COVID 19 STATUS.
    CLEAN UP YOUR OWN BACK YARD..MISSA SIR..BRIGHT..

  19. marlon patterson | February 24, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    This should have been the case from the start of the new school year, it’s too late now, you bright but u dunce badddddd.

  20. Charles Carter | February 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    The judge need to check himself. That is just crazy 9 months for real…. .really. no man

