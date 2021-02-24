Dr. Tufton Rejects New York Times Report on Jamaica’s Covid Rank – February 24 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
You cause that bout mask up an go on. Watch yah now.
The government need to spend more money on covid like how him spend 600 millions on bushing for junction in by election.
😂😂Real talk
600 million???
If you guys don,t. stop Telling people all those. Lies.
You guys need to start paying attention to crimes in the country and stop pay attention to covid 19
@Ariella Holness what lies are you talking???? Alibaba and the forty thieves, every thing come out of their mouths are pure lies, waste a time government he failed in the worst possible way.
@Ariella Holness Definitely true.
New York Times, LOL.
500,000+ dead in the USA and they’re ranking us as second to worst. Smh
They are talking per capita.
And still Jamaica is like a lap dog to the USA.
There crazy Queen, another fear-mongering again to use us as Guinea Pigs to take a rushed vaccine, my Sistren is currently sick since taking the vaccine ca she’s a Care Worker so I’m watching her keenly!
We have theorized, worrying situation, done/doing an assessment, see what we can do….. Typical communication from JCF.
This is sad for a small island, smh
Is just to get everybody to comply’ and fear is the easiest way, to get people scared 😨
Look her when she said today she is not in charge
New York times talking out it backside they have millions dead and now picking on Jamaica but the people stupid to listen to them get a life
That statement from the NY times in regards to coronavirus cannot be correct, the USA needs to come with something else. SMH.
Why it cant be true?
Why these developed countries always picking on little Jamaica. They always try to paint a negative pictures where Jamaica is concerned.
If someone suspected of covid why don’t test them??
Talk about the gun killing. Where the gun comes from p.m
When Jamaica doing good we big them up. if so if things not looking good say so. So we can go better that’s love!!!
Soooo many students masks under their chins Other playing with then. NO WONDER
Jamaican health care is in shambles. Poor people r suffering. It’s not only now, this is happening a long time ago…..shame.
Just one month jah know mi vex star dem judge da fi go a prison
why can’t we produce or own oxygen, come on Jamaica we have to pull up our socks.
NOBODY FROM THE US OF A CAN MAKE ANY STATEMENT ABOUT ANOTHER COUNTRY’S COVID 19 STATUS.
CLEAN UP YOUR OWN BACK YARD..MISSA SIR..BRIGHT..
This should have been the case from the start of the new school year, it’s too late now, you bright but u dunce badddddd.
The judge need to check himself. That is just crazy 9 months for real…. .really. no man