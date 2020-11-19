Economy Contracted by 11.3% – November 18 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Lard have these people at the parish council level each and every day I have to encounter with idiot from the parish council and fools from the parish council I am surrounded
Thanks from Hawaii.
God in charge
God call fools, him no keep dem. Let gud sense prevail. If I had a child school open or not me would not send dem go.
@Tamara fasheti what a mighty God we serve
All i can say Jamaica is done for. Them sell too much and they rather close factories and import the same goods for more money.
Due to the Economy suffering the country will never close is borders and covid-19 will be here till our elderly population is decreased to 0
I am go to my school tomorrow
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Commend the officer on this find many life has been saved because of this find
This is jus to let us be vigilant & aware that this pandemic is here to destroy & have us lose Hope …
God is in control & will not left his to people perish … Let us look beyond the hills which Thy help comes🙏
Those girls are lethal weapon. They should be fighting the gunmen in Jamaica, not beating up 17 year old girl for foolishness
School should not be open the kids not going to be safe
Longville Park is filled with owner-less 🐕. Like is dem owe nht. We need help so the issue of strays is a problem.
All u have to do lock ur dogs safe from the public and everything will be ok..
Shame on those women in that fight ,why our people so wicked .
What is going to be done about that?. Continue with fear mongering by the govt??!
These officials have made Covid-19 mandates and protocols an idol or another God, as if the covid-19 rules are on the same level as the Ten Commandments.
O
If there’s infection in a community, schools should remain closed.