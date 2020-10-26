Evacuations, Landslides, Flooding – Effects of Recent Rains – October 26 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
So much ignorance in the comments! Blaming the Chinese for the problems with the roads! The Chinese did not make any community roads. The roads they made in Jamaica were predominantly bypass and the toll roads which have not become flooded. Whenever something happens the Jamaican people have the tendency to cast blame on anyone but themselves! It’s your government that needs to address the problem and the citizens of Jamaica that need to deal with rubbish that clogs up some drains. Accept responsibility!
Do you live in Jamaica? if you did you would understand why people are quick to blame them (Chinese) It’s only since the development of our roads, the floods started even the water in our pipe is undrinkable…
The national works agency Me believe it should scrap the parish council those people sleep the mayor taxpayer we are not getting value for money
Another prophecy came to pass.
I’m just getting ready to fall more rain believe it or not
I believe strongly some time ago I heard Jamaica was ready for disaster I’m really getting fed up of excuses from these idiots
This is the Lord work everything we blame government .A them bring rain if thanks to the Lord that unuh still alive.
That is so true.
What’s up
Talk to God lol
Exactly judgement pon dem
Disaster will happen but we need to have better drainage systems and stronger retaining walls.
Stop building roads with mall.
Proper drainage is what is needed. People also need to keep their surroundings clean. If garbage is just thrown around, then it’s going to complicate matters when it rains.
Prayer goes up for you all may the Lord have mercy on you all.
Them fi use some of the millions that go missing in the house of parliament and fix the roads and gullys and stop taking foolishness a people head a pure lies them tell all the time
The road them just don’t build good them give them friends big contract and then they cut it short same Jamaica will never change unless corruption cut out they promise the people road and water before the election so let us see
The politicians need 2 serve the people n stop serving themselves. The millions they spend 2 buy votes could have been used 2 fix some of these problems. The roads were neglected a long time ago n the rains have exacerbated the conditions.
A full time for the government to fix the alley bridge
What was ruddy Spencer was doing has a MP he do nothing for the people shame on you spencer
Hmm so a di prime minister tell u fi go build house deh so an y ppl choose to go build house pon gully bank god a wash weh nuff a u
The government have nothing to do with natural disaster, thank God for life….some a unu can help unu self and dump up unu yard .Government can stop mosquito from breed up …look ya man a TV some a unu wa go on
Every time Jamaica receive a significant amount of rainfall we point fingers, it’s the Gully not cleaned, No Drains, etc. Let’s say all Gullys were cleaned, every street had drains Would the Volume of rainfall done less damage, No it would not change a thing. The volume of rainfall is far greater than any physical infrastructure can mitigate. I’ve seen it happened Many times in the US, States flooded, City’s flooded out, it happens frequently in the UK, large amounts of rainfall will always overwhelm any physical infrastructure but keep your Gullys and Drains cleaned for a faster run off of Water 💦.
Same here in the UK nobody blames the government only in jamaica
The Road weren’t constructed good in the first place.Then most of Jamaica’s Road ways don’t have any Drainage, why? Jamaican officially are always traveling I am certain, that they have seen how some hillside lands that are unstable is treated, these people have never thought of introducing this idea in Jamaica.SMH
If the Jamaican Government maintained the roads in preparation for wear and tear! then you would not see such a devastation! Why can your Governments adapt the west ways of doing things e.g. UK, your country is a sham!!
Why these people vote, and then complain about everything after. Hold dem accountable b4 u vote see what u vote for wake up people.
Wait…. holiness said for them to evacuate? Where can they go to die she have shelter for them Can they go up to The mansion in Beverly Hills
They should open the nearest hotel and put them