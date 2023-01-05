Recent Post
29 comments
This guy is on TIKTOK right now trending
He’s making TikTok videos in jail??? This guy is everywhere.
Wow! Incredible
There was no call to 911 till almost noon, and the killing took between 3-4am. So your gonna tell me the roommate sat in her room without calling anyone till noon ??? LOL
@_ so tired of the copouts!!! what if dylan saw the puke BEFORE he was gonna get all stabby on her roommates? she coulda prevented death!
@S1iznc1d3 I mean I’m just throwing a possibility out there. She could have been so petrified in fear just worried about not being detected. I’m not saying it’s not a little unusual but I think it would be more fair to make more of a conclusion once she gets to explain what she saw on stand. The affidavit did have some parts that made painting the picture slightly confusing, like the officers report of her eye witness account.
So many variables on top of the potential trauma just would be unfair to jump to assuming she had any involvement at this point
@James bond it was in Moscow idaho around 2007-09
@my love songs You can be tired all day long but the reality is you’ve never been confronted with death walking by you in your own living room without warning….also, she saw him after, not before the murders. And from a scientific standpoint you don’t understand what shock is and how shock can affect grown men in war. Everyone’s a tough guy in the comment section.
@_that’s a copout! the news media said that these surviving roommates slept through the whole thing. why would the Moscow police, which knew about the roommate seeing the killer wearing dark clothing and a mask, not mention this in press conferences? it doesn’t make sense!
Fry. Him. Please.
Just a thought here but if i were his lawyer the first thing id do is have the dna sample collected from the trash thrown out if they didnt have a warrent. Thats really the only physicsl evidence from what i can see and its much easier to win when youre only up against circumstantial evidence. The phone and camera stuff really doesnt mean so much if the jury isnt allowed to hear about something linking him to being inside the house.
@JessicaJayXO the affidavit says they took trash from the parents home to get the dna and not off the street.
Don’t need a warrant to remove trash.
@michael g youre olay with cops going thru ur trash without a warrant? Be careful what we say here. It could happen to you.
@jupiter “youre olay with cops going thru ur trash”
@Jaime Uh look out everyone the word police are here without a warrant to go through your stuff! Funny how the word police edited their own comment to correct their own mispelt words before anyone else noticed their own crimes. The irony of it all proving my point is stunning.
So the living roommate says they saw him specifically come in wearing a mask covering his face and looking creepy in all black and was “frozen in shock” and was just like “OK I’m going back to bed”… sounds like nonsense…
My thoughts exactly! I would call my friends upstairs and/or the police.
agreed! people are saying “people were in and out of that party house all day and night.” then WHY would she be “frozen in fear” seeing stabby puke in the house wearing dark clothing and a mask????? there is a fly in the milk!!! something is NOT right!!!
Bryan Kohberger’s sister, Amanda Kohberger, starred as Lori in 2011 horror film ‘Two Days Back’ in which students are stabbed to death.
Initially I was skeptical, but reviewing the type of evidence, look like police has a strong case. Bryan even said he liked shopping in the area so if he doesn’t have much money then burglary would be a good motive. Maybe Bryan needed money for school.?? Police has a strong case. The police did a good job.