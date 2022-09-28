Recent Post
- Ex-adviser explains why McConnell is supporting electoral reform bill
- Satellite images show 10-mile line of cars fleeing Russia
- See why more liberal-leaning women are buying guns
- Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
- Newest addition to Trump’s legal team sidelined in Mar-a-Lago search case
82 comments
One person one vote.
@Jock Young Did you miss his nom-de-YT? MAGA would storm the State Capitol and have the vote changed; or possibly these days achieve the same result just by having their DeJTy “think” over it whilst waving his tiny hands.
@Bryan those zombies ain’t alive!!
@Vital Signs Every person in the nation should get an equal vote on national-level laws and taxation. What you’re talking about is what laws should be decided on a state level vs national level, which is a different discussion. Any law that you say ‘should California get to determine Wyoming’ we could just as easily say ‘should Georgia, Utah, Idaho.. determine Wyoming, California, etc’. State level laws should belong to the states and be voted on by people in that state. National level laws your vote shouldn’t be worth more or less because you accepted a job offer a few miles left or right from where you lived last year.
@sergeant_salty will of the voters? Are you daft? Many red states have gerrymandered their districts so much so that even if 51% of the state voted Democrat they still wouldn’t win the majority of elections for that state. But don’t feel bad, Democrats do it to, just not nearly as much as Republicans.
@Chevy Chase well tell that to all the Republican voters who got caught doing that. Doesn’t really matter though as voter fraud is extremely rare according to a conservative group that tracks it.
Every politician who doesn’t support it tells you a lot about their belief in Democracy
@Нико Инко Well, I didn’t know that there were QAnon disciples in RuSSia.
@DaWeezerd The word Democracy is just a nickname. I don’t know why people get so bent out of shape when people call it a Democracy.
@DaWeezerd You realise it’s a democratic republic right? That the democratic principles of voting for a representative “by the people, for the people” is enshrined in the constitution? And that the republic part doesn’t equate to “one party can overturn an election if they don’t like the result”?
add term limits for all government positions and the supreme court
@Aniket Kesarkar because it encourages the corruption we are drowning in now. They can like another American.
Complete vetting no exceptions.
@Vital Signs not judges with lifetime appointments.
It will never happen in our lifetime.
@Vital Signs when u have gerrymandering and incumbent positioning it proves your “vote” position is utter bs.
Mitch is not a leader. He sees which way the crowd is going then runs out ahead of them to appear so.
He’s ready for the soup bowl.
He’s so old he should be carbon dated
@Reels of Fortune Slots Play Support Iranian women ❤in their fight against islame 👌
I can’t understand how anyone can compare 2016 to 2020. It’s a bad faith argument at best
Well to be fair, the democrats did try to undermine and derail the 2000, 2004, and 2016 election results. Good to see CNN finally address the dem’s hypocrisy.
With out Russia interference in 2016, DJT would never have been appointed President by the Electoral College..The SCOTUS has all ready, ruled on Electoral College..2000, and 2016, can never happen again..The Electoral College Act in Congress, is just about the VP not being able to change the vote…And make it harder for Congress to object to the count, that would send it to a House decision…
Things were so much better under President Trump vs potato head biden. biden is destroying America
We need to abolish the electoral college and have election by popular vote. That way every single vote counts. The electoral college causes focus on ‘swing’ states which dilutes the individual’s vote in other states. I think this dilution contributes to people’s feeling of apathy about their vote counting.
@Chris Anderson I could live with that. I haven’t studied out the details of *_how_* they did it, but Colorada established a redistricting commission in 2021 specifically to use the 2020 census data to draw their new district lines in a way that purposely avoids gerrymandering. In addition to more sophisticated techniques, there is the “eyeball” test. If the boundaries of a district are convoluted with twists and turns, bumps and dips, and excluded enclaves — it’s partisan and not equitable. No gerrymandering and all one state’s electoral votes cast for that state’s popular vote would work.
@Hopefulone , there are republicans in cities and democrats in rural areas. The current system gives republicans an advantage.
@Dominic Mazoch , it would be even worse than the current system.
No US needs the Electoral College count now more than ever..There is to many nuts in politics today..That will do anything to win a vote..US needs all the protection it has, to keep our Democracy intact..Now that SCOTUS and Congress, has defined the EC…To what it can and can’t do..
Get the FED out of people’s lives…then it will be a non issue!
Mitch looks pretty rough, like he’s slowly dying inside watching his Republican Party rot.
GOOD BECAUSE HE DAMN SURE HASN’T DONE ANYTHING TO MAKE THE GOP ANY BETTER!!😏
The problem in 2000 was Florida’s poor electoral procedures, not those of the Congress in counting electoral votes.
@Jeremy Owens Just a note to what you are saying: The election laws should probably be updated when it come to recounts. It should not be when there is a 1% difference in votes, but more at 0,01%. The system is just that good now a days and it is a waste of money. No one is going to find 15.000 wrong votes, even if that is only 0.5% difference between the 2 candidates.
But when we are talking 500 votes, sure that could be miscounted.
@XCodes Daddy Bush, had to have his son win the election..To stop the contract out on him…911 would never have happened if Bush Jr. had not become President..Between Carl Rove and Jeb Bush ( the Governor of Florida ). He could not have lost..It had nothing to do with Al Gore..It would have turned out the way it did no matter who the Democrat Candidate was..
Will this protect states from the SCOTUS 6 giving state legislators complete autocratic autonomy to pick their own electors?
@GR Johnson People have got it into their heads that SCOTUS is looking to provide states with a means to screw over their own voters in the days following a Presidential election. In fact, this is really about state supreme courts ripping the authority of drawing House and state legislative redistricting maps from the hands of the legislature where it belongs. SCOTUS could bring a stop to that in the Moore v. Harper case. And this is NOT a partisan issue. Democratic legislatures should have that same authority and not have to worry about being overruled by a Republican majority in THEIR STATE SUPREME COURT!
Somewhat. If it is codified into federal legislation… as long as that legislation doesn’t violate the Constitution. then it makes it less likely to be overturned by SCOTUS. The same could happen with abortion. If Congress instituted laws that protect it at the federal level then it would have avoided all that mess…. but because it rested on previous court cases alone then there was always the risk that it might be challenged again. It use to be that when Congress and the WH were more split with neither having a big upperhand that more things got done because they were forced to compromise. Now both sides just dig in and become like toddlers that have learned to say “NO” and say it to everything. The GOP has been especially bad about this (ESPECIALLY MCCONNELL) for years but democrats do as well… but they are almost forced to do so because otherwise the GOP just runs over everything and almost NOTHING gets done unless the GOP actually wants it to get done and then they do under the table deals so the people don’t
It doesn’t and any attempts by democrats to change the extreme laws made by republican controlled legislatures would be dropped by republicans in Congress.
The grain that started all this and metastasis. Businessmen are about serving self interests. Not about all the citizenry. When candidates talk about those people. That should send up some red flags in a democracy.
Mitch is sounding pretty rough. Hope he lives long enough to undo some of the evil crap he’s done.
He reminds me of a snail without his shell, pale and slimy,. He needs to find a rock and crawl back under it
I’m Stephen from Missouri and you
There needs to be age limits in the House, Senate, all government positions. Most normal jobs people usually retire between 62-65, why are so many in politics over the age of 70. That’s BS
That’s really up to the voters to decide.
They are the same age as the people who kept them in office and are complicit in destroying the country. Boomers gotta go.
We need some wisdom that comes from experience. 70+ is not an issue.
They’re over 70 years old Legislating as if we’re back in the fifties ! Getting rid of the electoral college and adding term limits to the Senate House and Supreme Court. Would end America’s religious, racial , cultural ,social issues march backwards into history .
McConnell realizes his goons can’t keep milking the rest of us if there’s absolute chaos. He’s not an idiot, even if I like very little he does.
Mr. “Ex-Adviser” is full of it. Mitch follows the path of least resistance.
Whatever he do doesn’t even matter to me At the end of the day MCCONNELL is still SLIME
He is better than Trump. That’s not nothing.
“Democrats will lose if they let the midterms be about Joe Biden”
— Jen Psaki
It’s going okay.
peace is more important than winning.
Red punches coming to the house and senate 🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊
GQP Platform:
Ban books
Ban math
Ban history
Ban voting rights
Ban affordable healthcare
Ban abortion
Ban LGBT rights
Ban protests
Ban Veterans healthcare
Ban Medicare/Medicaid/Social Security
Ban taxes on the rich and corporations
Ban schools from being safe
Then tell us they’re all about freedom!
Simple solution; here in Australia we have, independent of government, Electoral Commissions for both State and Federal elections designed to completely avoid partisan interference in the running of all aspects of elections.
It works and is respected by both sides of politics – it’s a seemingly simple and elegant solution which helps us avoid the challenges the US seems to face.
If interested; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Electoral_Commission
I extend my heartfelt tribute to the American citizens, American soldiers, the President of the United States, and the United States Senate and House of Representatives who contribute to world peace.
