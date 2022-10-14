Recent Post
It’s like keeping a ‘secret’ that everyone already knows…
@O Ws BLM ❄️🌎❄️
LIKE SAYIN’,”DON’T TELL NOBODY THAT THE☀ SUN IS 🔥 HOT, IT’S A SECRET”🤔🙃😏,NAH, REALLY?!🤣😅🤣
It would be an insult to American justice system for Trump to get away with his accountability despite evidence
@Nina Joy THREE huh 😂😂😂😂😂 FFS stop embarrassing yourself comrade 🤣
@Kevin Dukes Don jr sure looks like he’s progressed from powder to crack in his latest vids…. Textbook
@Rocky Mtn-Thai It would be the end of democracy :o(
I remember the days when Presidents didn’t stage coups against their own countries.
@Dan Strayer Hutchinson lied 2 times and would be shut down in a real court
@Mark Lasky Cite the incidents in which she lied. You can’t do it, and you know you can’t do it.
So courageous. To admit the truth a year after the fact and only under subpoena and perjury penalties.
@K Myles what if their “truth” is they want to live long and stay out of prison 🤔
See how that colloquial “logic”… isn’t logical
Better to admit the truth no matter what the circumstances, than to plead the 5th over 440 times, wouldn’t you think?
Without this platform to broadcast this stuff, they could have been telling everyone they could get to listen, but we may not have known.
Have you ever testified as a witness at a hearing or a trial? You’re not really supposed to talk about your testimony before you actually testify. Harassing or attempting to influence a witness is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in jail. Some of you people are dense.
Why would anyone possibly think he had a chance in hell ?? He murdered Hundreds of Thousands with his Pandemic he caused..of course he lost.
Amazing young woman Cassidy Hutchinson, hope she’s safe from those MAGA Qanon loons
THEY’RE A BUNCH OF FOOLZ BUT I DOUBT THEY WANNA GO TO PRISON FOR THEIR DEAR TRUMP FOR YEARS BUT EVEN IF THEY DO, SHE AIN’T SCARED OTHERWISE SHE WOULDN’T HAVE DID WHAT SHE DID TO BEGIN WITH!💯💪👌😁
She’s pretty cool. If only she will stop saying to the effect of
Me to! you know with our name calling and rhetoric towards them and all as fellow democrats here certainly showing our colors aren’t we.
Amazing liar, yes…
There’s alot of evidence regarding premeditation. That he planned this all along…. I’m shook.
@222light Atoms 😂😂😂😂
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 Be sure to send Trump the Billionaire your money for legal fees – and no worries, it’s everyone else being conned…
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 keep grifting off idiots, must be a lucrative gig
Even funnier he wanted a Supreme Court ruling kept secret too.
It amazes me than any person believes him to be tough. He’s enormously fragile.
@Keith Ferris because the cult members are easily duped
@Brupe Boring and they’re the ones running around telling the rest of us we suffer from tds…LOL…
I like presidents that don’t fight against their own countries, uphold the letter of the law and have the integrity to tell the truth.
@Jorgen dahl 💯💪👌✌️😁😂😅🤣🤣
@Charles A Smith and , what ? you think Brandon is a good deal better ? do you ? LOL !!!!! Trump run’s ring’s around Brandon, you anti Trumper’s just can’t separate the man from the office, can you ? judge them, all of them, on what your country looks like when in office, YOU NEVER HAD IT BETTER UNDER TRUMP!
Still, there are fools in this country who think the con man is a good guy. Just UnF*ckingBelievable.
@K Webber SILENCE TROLL 😂🤣😅
74 million eligible voters Americans to be exact
It’s the very definition of cultism. They need serious deprogramming. Thanksgiving is going to be *very* interesting this year for a LOT of families….
Trump must be held accountable. First for the sake of American democracy, and the rule of law. And second for America’s credibility with the rest of the world. Trump has shown and continues to show a blatant disregard and contempt for the rule of law as applied to his actions.
This is terribly sad and never did I think in my lifetime I would see this. Thank you to those who protect democracy, it’s not easy, and it’s unpleasant. People died and got hurt, this is nothing to be proud of. Everyone that was even behind the scene, is responsible. What is more important, your own interest, or the well being, respect, of the Democracy of this Country, and it’s people. We are witnessing history in the making, and the only thing that I am proud of is, those Republicans and Democrats who are coming together in protecting our democracy.
@WindorSolarPlease His jail’s office will be fine.
@Russ If we had taken top secret documents to our homes or what happened Jan 6 we would have been long gone to where the sun doesn’t shine. I will be surprised if his new wardrobe will be orange.
q
@Maggie you would know what it looks like eh? 😂
Trump: “I don’t want people to know that we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out. We need to figure it out. I don’t want people to know that we lost.”
A complete narcissis
The fact that he felt he could keep his loss secret shows his delusion.
As a non-American the most shocking thing about the travesty that was and continues to be the Trump era, is the spineless lack of all integrity displayed by the vast majority of public representatives in the Republican Party and the behaviour of so many in the American population that voted for Trump and continue to vote for Trumpists – the value system those millions of people must be acting out of in order to countenance voting Republican has almost completely undermined and destroyed my previously general good opinion of Americans.
Me too.
Don’t equate these people as a majority in America. They’re not. Most Americans are friendly, generous and sane. Incredibly giving and nice folks.
Totally agree.
The very fact that we’re divided as a country on this—that anyone would still support this ridiculous, dangerous man—shows the dire situation we’re in. The “dumbing of America” is complete.
Can you imagine the Bill Hicks and George Carlin takes…. the “I told you so’s” would be deafening. “Guess who became president, guys… GUESS.”
Congratulations. You clearly have a opinion and point of view on a subject yet throw it out there in same paragraph you mention being divided. How about science, logic, what we know? We know people say things and talk, thats it scientifically at this moment. We do Sedicious Conspiracy daily as Democrats, if you need the writing in common law in which im referring let me know and i’ll leave it in a second reply. Good day to you.
@Matt Where does Science come into this, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Science, this politics not science. Law differentiates from science . The term baffling with science comes to mind here , when the only thing that is coming into question is actual common sense. Your reply is way above that and explains why there is such a divide.
It is absolutely amazing how almost every single former employee of Donald Trump has either turned against him – or. has been indicted, convicted, and/or are in jail. What a great judge of character …
No honor among thieves!
“Only the Best people” he said…
LMAO!!! 😆😂
Cassidy you are truly what being a American is all about God bless you😊
The last several years have been very painful to watch unfold. For those of us who saw this coming from the moment he came down that escalator…there are no words.
It’s not just him, it’s all the people who rallied around and helped him get away with this sh-tstorm. They should’ve spoke up instead of just quit and allowed it to continue. He sold us out long ago. Those docs are just what’s left.
I saw the SOB coming. I was hoping I was wrong. I feel you. It has been excruciatingly painful to see what our country has come to. Our Democracy is very fragile.
I’m glad someone pointed out the troop withdrawals. That was definitely an act of spite for the future president to solve.
Yeah, he negotiated the withdrawal and then cried for 3 months about losing the election instead of doing his job and getting our troops out of there.