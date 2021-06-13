Father of 5 Girls | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
41 comments
Congratulations my son and daughter it’s a a double blessing train them up right lots of hard work may God give you lots of strength to go through God bless you.
The Lord bless you with five girls but now is your job now to look after them and keep them safe lord bless you don’t run away from your responsibility no matter what you will overcome it
Wow wow, such a blessing i love it.
Such a nice positive story,
Well done!
I like this guy!!!
Thank you so much. The name of the YouTube channel is ‘Me and Mi House’. Please Subscribe!
Congratulations! What a blessing!
May the good Lord bless you and your family and cover you all with his precious blood.
You are good father. Please bring them up in fear of the Lord. You put some fathers to shame. Stay bless.
Congratulations. I pray all will be well. Paul looks happy.
Such a great blessing but comes with great responsibilities. May God grant them grace
Wow!. My grandma had about 4 or 5 sets.. Very strong women indeed. Blessings.
Wow
Wonderful blessings. Grow them up in the admission of the Lord. May God
provide for you all in a very special way.
Neville is having fun in this interview,,, di father look like him jus lef high school,,, kids are indeed gifts we get on our journey thru life
Wow…his face expression tells all… Beaming with pride…I’m here smiling I would listen all day to hear about them…Blessings flow
@Paul Reid ok my bro..my daughter and I was here typing in the name and found nothing rest assured you just got 2 subscribers ..God bless your home and family
@Grace Abel Thank you Grace!
Smart man walk away. I like his maturity.
Hi I’m the dad that was interviewed. The name of the channel is ‘Me and Mi House’
God is the focus of his life.
Twins twice, how nice… blessings galore
Dear young’father gently tie a loose ribbon on one of the babies to know which baby is which .
Congratulations!!!
This man look so young yet he has a teenage daughter. Congratulations, boys run in my family.
The name of the YouTube Channel is ‘Me and Mi House’. Blessings
Wow what a blessing!! I thoroughly enjoy watching the YouTube channel Me and Mi House, never a dull moment
Mi just love hear uncle Neville laugh everytime….big up u self Mr Bell.