Feb. 28, no more molecular COVID tests to enter Canada

OTTAWA —Canadian federal minister said Tuesday that the molecular COVID tests presently needed for vaccinated travelers to enter will no longer be needed to enter the country. According to the health minister, the COVID-19 situation in Canada has improved, and the reason for ending that mandate. The end of the molecular COVID-19 test to enter Canada takes on Feb. 28.

Travelers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the country in which it is purchased. However, Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said rapid tests would have to be administered by a laboratory or health care entity.

Unvaccinated children traveling with vaccinated adults who come to Canada will no longer be isolated from school or daycare for 14 days. However, some travelers might be randomly be selected for a molecular test at the airport, but they will not be required to quarantine while waiting for the result.

Unvaccinated Canadians will need to be tested at the airport and again eight days after arrival and isolated for 14 days.

The government also plans to lift its advisory urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country due to the risk of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Duclos said that the government would consider easing restrictions further in the coming weeks if the epidemiological situation improves and hospitalizations continue to diminish. Canadians continue to get their booster shots.

More airports will also receive international flights after Feb. 28, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced. For now, only 18 Canadian airports are allowed to accept international flights.

In addition to international airports, other airports in communities like Windsor, London, Fort McMurray, and Moncton will also start to receive flights from abroad, Alghabra said.

He promised more information about how COVID-19 testing will work for cruise ships travelers arriving at Canadian ports would be forthcoming, in time for cruise ship season.

Duclos said the government adjusted COVID-19 border measures because Canada has more tools to transition from stiff restrictions.

“These tools include the strong surveillance system, a highly vaccinated population, continued access to vaccines, access to therapeutics both in and outside our hospital system, and increasing access to rapid tests,” Duclos said.

There were 5,801 new confirmed cases and 110 deaths in Canada Monday, the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows.

Though case counts provide a limited picture of the spread of the virus because many jurisdictions have restricted the use of molecular tests, the latest figures still show a dramatic drop from the peak of the Omicron wave when new cases reached upwards of 54,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 15, 2022.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press.