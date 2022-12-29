Recent Post
81 comments
He even lied about his high school?!? Wow!! 😐🤣😂🤣
👨 I be lying to that Columbia House got them CDs son
Sounds familiar.
Nothing is off limits.
Santos was leaving no lie unspoken!!🤣
I’m betting that we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg. More lies to be uncovered folks.
@bianca lol!
Just when you think there could be no worse liars than Trump, Herschel Walker, et. al. a Republican comes along who takes it to a whole new level.
Tulsi Gabbard: Have you no shame?
George Shamtos: Of course not. I’m Republican. Shame is for decent human beings.
@Michael Lockhart GEORGE SANTOS IS A HOMOSEXUAL
😆
why did Tulsi leave the democrat party?
@George A Of course it does. Trump promoted (and lived to the full) the idea that you can lie constantly and yet not lose the support of your party.
@Noumenon4Idolatry Good riddance -someone who promotes Russian propaganda and denies that Syrians are using chemical weapons is pretty disgusting to be associated with any party.
@Noumenon4Idolatry money
Santos is a very scary guy. He has no shame, cannot see the that he has done anything wrong, and is determined to not resign. Criminal
What a freaking DISGRACE This Santos….. prison time no doubt
@Eric Wieboldt “Sounds like most Democrats”? Maybe in your deluded fantasy conspiracy theory #magat world, but not here in reality.
“He has no shame,” PHUCK , THE WHOLE DAMN RETHUGLIKKKAN PARTY HAS NO SHAME. JUST ANOTHER SLIME BALL
@Cheeze Top << lol loser, you can't deflect from this one.
He knows what he’s done…and he knows exactly what he’s still doing.
He has the “Trump/Kari Lake mentality.”
OPENLY lie, fabricate, don’t back off…the more obscenely absurd the better.
He should not be allowed under no circumstances, to even serve in office. because he is lied.‼️ pretending that he is something, he already knows he will never be🤬👎🏼 this is terrible.🤦🏻♀️🤬🤬🤷🏼♀️
Agreed, but you should also be fined for scrawling grammatically conflicted thoughts without any punctuation.
Biden did the same while running for president. He made up insane lies about being a big rig driver, factory worker, took credit for things he had NOTHING to do with such as Obama’s personal achievements.
If he lied about financing…. by all means he needs to be held accountable, however if they want to run with this standard, Ole Joe, AOC, the “squad”, etc would not have been allowed to hold office along with 99% of political figures.
@Ellen Faulkner , please elaborate… she defrauded people by claiming to be a native American because of her cheek bones??? She used that lie to defraud a university, then used that lie to get into political office 🤔. Not only did she culturally appropriate native Americans …. but she stole their money as well.
Just another BS politician. When will the USA learn? AND when will they charge people?
Joe Biden lied once about his college history and plagiarized speeches. Should he be removed from office?
Americans want honest and truthful people working for Americans, not the ones that puts monies in their pockets!
People need to call congress to censure him
Just when I thought the Republicans couldn’t look any worse…
@Builds United Lmao shows how much you watch Fox news
@Builds United not surprising CNN was late yet again.
@Selonious Confused my man?
Salty Army Is Legion!!!!!
Read it again, all of it….
Imagine that this story was covered by Tucker Carlson. Eat your heart out CNN.
I don’t know still doesn’t hold a candel to Biden sniffing those young ones live on TV in front of the nation and you still voted for him 🤔
If one can’t be trusted in small matters the more one can’t be trusted in big ones.
This SOB should be charged for such blatant lies to his constituents.
@UCz3blkeyMUyT2cl6WbDo-7Q Everyone in politics does those transactions, so don’t ask me, ask them…, WTF ???
here is the full clip
https://youtu.be/TBOD0k0oubs
Yes, that’s what Republicans care about. When their politicians lie to them…
@Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦 OMG, that was 42 years ago, this is 2022 soon to be 2023. Get your head out of the sand…, WTF ???
Lying to the public is not a crime
The Perfect Replicon.
Apparently it’s just been discovered that he even lied about his parentage. His true father is none other than Frank Abagnale Jr.
😂😂😂
I thought his “true father” was Donald J. Trump.
@Jeff Cope Actually that’s his stepfather.
@Man Yogurt you guys made my day ❤️ trumptard is he’s true dad for now 😆
Do the “batches” come with SBF financing a Santos campaign with stolen money??
It will be fascinating when we discover just who the heck this guy is…
thank tucker Carlson this was found out on his show.
He’s Walter Mitty the politician.
It’s appalling that ‘anyone’ can lie and get elected to the house 🏡 without background checks even at the local levels of government. Expel Santos for lying on his application for senate candidacy just like everyone else is for lying on employment applications.
And I am sure we will! There must be laws against this sort of thing, He just has to go!
Apparently he’s used numerous aliases in the past
Our system is deeply flawed if he cannot be expelled in light of his fraud. If what he did is not criminal, it needs to become so asap.
Exactly! You would have thought he could be arrested and held without bond, given the public interest involved, the threat he poses to the public good? They can say, “You’re under arrest-ish.” Like he now claims, “I only said I was Jew-ish,” right? I guess no one is wondering why he thought the GOP was his natural home?
@Gfy Starshine : Indeed, wasn’t that what they were all doing on Jan 6th, just before the, “disturbance,” kicked off? If it wasn’t just a few anti-democratic showboaters, but the entire body of both sides of the house? . . . 🤷♂️
George Santos is a Russian plant!
@Gfy Starshine I understand that to be the case, but I also hear others saying the Rep majority might not want to.
He was democratically elected (“caveat voter”). But maybe, he committed a crime filling out the financial declaration paperwork, that is a path to expulsion.
Serious reform is needed in government if you can be a convicted criminal in congress. The more I hear about how loosely the government is governed, the more I realize that I’m personally more fit to serve than almost any one of them.
You and me both. We’re both more qualified than them any of them.
This exposes a flaw in our political system. It’s not a crime to lie your way into being a legislator? And if you’re convicted of a crime, you can still serve out your term? Yet, convicted felons are not allowed to vote. 🤷🏽♂️
🤨👌😡
The United States Constitution (Article I, Section 5, Clause 2) provides that “Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”
Yes, interestingly a felony conviction can stop one from voting, but not necessarily from running for nor being elected as a Representative, Senator, Vice-President or President. Even if they are in incarcerated.
As far as lying one’s way into office, I mean if politicians were excluded for lying, would there be *any* elected officials? It’s difficult for me to imagine *any* politician who isn’t a liar, isn’t that sort of part of being a politician? Crookedness, cronyism, kickbacks, bribes, I mean othewise why would people run if not for personal advancement and enrichment? Civic duty and a desire to improve their communities? Perhaps in La-La Fantasyland, reality probably less so.
@RaymondHng Our constution, curiously enough though, doesn’t exclude felons or other convicts from being elected or serving in elected office, even if incarcerated. That includes members of Congress and the Executive branch.
And do you think that McCarthy is going to expel Santos, from a Dem district, and lose a vote? We know that principles and character mean nothing, party above all, he has a pulse and he can vote. The constitution is a relic of the 18th century when people may have cared about such things. Those days are long behind us.
@John S. ジョン・サラ The last Congressman expelled was Jim Traficant in 2002 after he was convicted on ten counts including bribery, racketeering, and tax evasion.
In the past when foreigners heard about the US government, they looked upon it with much respect. They won’t mess with the US government. Now I believe they think it’s a laughing stock. The quality of individuals serving on the opposition is mind boggling. Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney should be ashamed to call some of them their colleagues
But this is what happens when your primary goal is obtaining power by any means necessary. The candidates don’t matter. Winning at all costs does.
@Keith Gupton 💯 true.
His constituents should sue Santos for fraud.
Every candidate should be vetted for criminal fraud, and they should be audited by the IRS, as a standard just to qualify for running for office. It’s too late to investigate them after they’ve won. The system is so broken.
Just the fact that he wasn’t vetted somewhere in the process smells
Maybe you ought to understand the “system” first and what horrible corruption your fascist suggestions would engender.
@Manny C or how about, Meadows, Perry, McCarthy, Graham, Greene, Boebert, Biggs, Gosar, Paul, Kennedy, Jordon, and Gaetz? Should I keep going?
If we did that then someone would weaponize the IRS against political opponents/. So…
If I lived in New York I would NOT ALLOW HIM IN OFFICE. HE WON UNDER FALSE PRETENSES. HE IS NOT THE MAN THAT PEOPLE VOTED FOR.
If nothing is done about this, then lies and misinformation has become the new norm in America.
What happened to calling out bullshit for what it is?
