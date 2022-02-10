Skip to content
24 comments
Sammy Executive: You think it has enough cameras yet? 🤔
We need more specs. What’s the hz? Didn’t the previous one had like a 120hz?
_Let’s take the moment to appreciate how much effort he puts into the content for us_ 💗💗💗
Double that. Not like your eyes could tell the difference though. Especially on a screen that small. High refresh rates are honestly only something important for competitive fps gaming.
Still 120 however this time it goes all the way down to 1Hz
I wish I was as smart as my phone… 😕
Great new😎Cool Stuff!
S22+, here I come!!!
🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️🏃🏿♀️
Welp, I was going to buy it, but I need 6 cameras at once, not 5. 🙄
Just make a normal phone. Make them run better, more affordable, and dont plan purposeful obsolescence. Instead of shoving more cameras we won’t use into it.
I mean, u don’t have to buy the Ultra….
Wow, an American mainstream medium is aware another phone exists in this world other than 🍎? 😱 What kind of sorcery is this?!
Seems the Samsung “flip” hasn’t done that well? The fact these phones are getting so longer in size, its a unfortunate , guys don’t want a bloody hand book for a ph! I like Samsung’s software, yet I prefer iPhone ‘s size 🤔
Look! A real phone!
CNN: this video is definitely not sponsored by Samsung.
Damn
I still got galaxy s8🤷♂️
They just keep adding more cameras but the pictures all still look like they’re taken from 1000 ft away.
I’ll just wait, if they can make a flip, I’ll wait on better technology. Phones have become bricks 🤣😂
Needs more CAMERAS !!!!!
Inflation is gaining ground…but boy, oh boy, everyone needs a new phone that no one can afford. Stop the madness
Samsung is the G.O.A.T. of phones. 💯❤🔥
Why would I get a new phone when my S71 should last several years? 🤔
Love Samsung Love CNN 👨💻❤
Does it comes with a wheelbarrow to carry around that monstrosity?
when did phones became just “pocket” notebooks? I’m still using a IPhone SE and even this “tiny” thing feels a bit too big for my pocket
Phablets are like soap bars, you should never drop them!
I’ll stick with my s10 ty very much