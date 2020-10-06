Flooding along Marcus Garvey Drive & St. Thomas – October 6 2020

TOPICS:
Flooding along Marcus Garvey Drive & St. Thomas - October 6 2020 1

October 6, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #tvjmiddaynews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

30 Comments on "Flooding along Marcus Garvey Drive & St. Thomas – October 6 2020"

  1. brad ledford | October 6, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    JAMAICA has some of the most incompetent contractors I’ve ever seen

    • Marvalyn Tracey | October 6, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      The contractors just dont do a good job where drainage is concern.

    • Karen Hibbert | October 6, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Yeah…the ones Labourite employ

    • Karen Hibbert | October 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @everdon wilson ask the Prime Minister

    • everdon wilson | October 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @Karen Hibbert Nope.
      The are no difference between the PNP and the JLP they practiced the kind of politics and in the very same environment.
      Why do you think Jamaica is still in the same state after 14 consecutive years of PNP and it will be the same after JLP completes two or three terms.
      Economic stagnation and anemic or no growth.

    • everdon wilson | October 6, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      @Karen Hibbert I don’t think you fully understand what Jamaican politics is about, it’s about scarce benefits and spoils. It doesn’t matter if its PJ ,Portia or Andrew.

  2. jeffrey donovan | October 6, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    The police said that persons can intervene, but don’t use excessive force. Yeah, right; excessive force is the only thing that these vermin criminals understand. People are tired of investing lots of time and money, only to have persons come and take their things in seconds.

  3. D Johnson | October 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    The police is JOKING, stop taking MATTERS in your own HANDS, he JOKING right, if alot of these thieves were ending like these they would be thinking twice.

  4. Ludel Brown | October 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    They only chat what they will do flood time when it dry they don’t remember

  5. Blessings Godfrey | October 6, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Unuh too dam thief go look work, jungle justice straight.

  6. Kevin Wilson | October 6, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Them just do work on Marcus Drive why wasn’t the drain system fixed, God bless us

  7. Kevin Wilson | October 6, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Stephen shaw look like a scammer me never trust nothing him say

  8. Colleen Wint | October 6, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    So let me rationalize, didn’t NWA pre- mitigated that an update like that at Marcus Garvey drive would have need adequate drainage?
    It became a six lane thorough way, that’s good, but when it really rains, like those from Delta’s skirt tail, it shows poor planning and implementation.

  9. Ameish William | October 6, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Yeah yeah Monte news is very important that’s why I want you guys so very much is a very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very important portent portent portent portent is very very very important but I don’t know if it’s so it’s raining and raining and you wait what it was because that but we know what we want Lego drive you crazy Monument we are one we are the one watch a Monday news mother❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗🤗😢🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️

  10. Alia Blake | October 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Every year a the same story. Why can’t the place just fix up n done eee kmt

  11. Airborne Paratrooper | October 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    The current Govt is lacking in Proper Risk Mgt!!

  12. Natalee Simpson | October 6, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    A long time mi have mi carpet in a mi house a wonder if dem want piece a it🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  13. Theresa Bailey | October 6, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Time uno stop thief people things and go work

  14. Anatasia Malcolm | October 6, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Love that Protest from the Rose Mount Gardens Residents. Very peaceful and social distanced. Very good example👍 Please finish fix the road NHT!! Too long now!! Too long!! And Mr. Prime Minister all other roads! I would say tek time but Rapido!!!! Thank you. Too much bad roads! Fix up the roads fast like when Prez Obama was coming!

  15. Wesley Rattray | October 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Wish all news readers and public speakers in jamaica were as polished as this young man. Keep it up my friend.

  16. Duke Yarkshere | October 6, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    But how can a newly roadways just design and work on and these so call engineers never knows that…the problem is when you have people like Steven Shaw still working in is capacity with no improvements to our roads networks then anyone can understand why we are in so much problem has a nation

  17. Angella Pink | October 6, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Dem strong enough fi go look work fi dig yam hill

  18. bigmikestyle | October 6, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    Government need to outsource infrastructure repairs. There is no one on the island competent enough to do the job.

  19. steven barrett | October 6, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    I had to pause and comment when the newsreader said, they are now designing a drainage system for Marcus Garvey AFTER spending US$20 mil to upgrade. I have great difficulty wrapping my head around that statement.

  20. Jasmine Samuels | October 6, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Build the drains more than that money spent on election everytime.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.