Flooding along Marcus Garvey Drive & St. Thomas – October 6 2020

JAMAICA has some of the most incompetent contractors I’ve ever seen
The contractors just dont do a good job where drainage is concern.
Yeah…the ones Labourite employ
@everdon wilson ask the Prime Minister
@Karen Hibbert Nope.
The are no difference between the PNP and the JLP they practiced the kind of politics and in the very same environment.
Why do you think Jamaica is still in the same state after 14 consecutive years of PNP and it will be the same after JLP completes two or three terms.
Economic stagnation and anemic or no growth.
@Karen Hibbert I don’t think you fully understand what Jamaican politics is about, it’s about scarce benefits and spoils. It doesn’t matter if its PJ ,Portia or Andrew.
The police said that persons can intervene, but don’t use excessive force. Yeah, right; excessive force is the only thing that these vermin criminals understand. People are tired of investing lots of time and money, only to have persons come and take their things in seconds.
The police is JOKING, stop taking MATTERS in your own HANDS, he JOKING right, if alot of these thieves were ending like these they would be thinking twice.
They only chat what they will do flood time when it dry they don’t remember
Dah comment here mek mi laugh till mi cry….woi…fi real man😰😀😀😀😀😀
Unuh too dam thief go look work, jungle justice straight.
Them just do work on Marcus Drive why wasn’t the drain system fixed, God bless us
You meant they just scam the residents, do you think they mistakenly didn’t budget in a drain system or they just relocate the funds into they’re pockets.
Marcus Garvey drive is a low lying area which will always be flooded with the rising of the sea levels
Check the money trail
That’s how politicians thief money
Stephen shaw look like a scammer me never trust nothing him say
So let me rationalize, didn’t NWA pre- mitigated that an update like that at Marcus Garvey drive would have need adequate drainage?
It became a six lane thorough way, that’s good, but when it really rains, like those from Delta’s skirt tail, it shows poor planning and implementation.
Every year a the same story. Why can’t the place just fix up n done eee kmt
The current Govt is lacking in Proper Risk Mgt!!
A long time mi have mi carpet in a mi house a wonder if dem want piece a it🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Time uno stop thief people things and go work
Love that Protest from the Rose Mount Gardens Residents. Very peaceful and social distanced. Very good example👍 Please finish fix the road NHT!! Too long now!! Too long!! And Mr. Prime Minister all other roads! I would say tek time but Rapido!!!! Thank you. Too much bad roads! Fix up the roads fast like when Prez Obama was coming!
Wish all news readers and public speakers in jamaica were as polished as this young man. Keep it up my friend.
But how can a newly roadways just design and work on and these so call engineers never knows that…the problem is when you have people like Steven Shaw still working in is capacity with no improvements to our roads networks then anyone can understand why we are in so much problem has a nation
Dem strong enough fi go look work fi dig yam hill
Government need to outsource infrastructure repairs. There is no one on the island competent enough to do the job.
I had to pause and comment when the newsreader said, they are now designing a drainage system for Marcus Garvey AFTER spending US$20 mil to upgrade. I have great difficulty wrapping my head around that statement.
Build the drains more than that money spent on election everytime.