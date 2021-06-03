Flooding Concerns in Weise Road, Bull Bay Jamaica | TVJ News – June 1 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #newsfromjamaica
9 comments
instead of locking down the people them in there homes go fix the draines so we won’t have any flooding this hurricane season and deaths …
Wow my heart goes out to the residents
I think they should relocate them nice job TVJ 💓
True
Do sumthin wit da water 💦 💧 on earth to reduce sea level rise
That nuh good y’all voting for the wrong people
“ᴵ’ᵐ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᶦⁿᵍ ᵗᵒ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸᵒⁿᵉ ʷʰᵒ ˡᶦᵏᵉˢ ᵃⁿᵈ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᵉˢ ᵗᵒ ᵐᵉ !!!!”…l
Government, mayor and Mp fail tax payers and citizens… Roads need fixing asap.. bad road damage car and people back… Dust from road cause breading problem… Citizens and voters need to vote out these dirty politician…. Professional engineer and road personal to fix the road… Jamaican government playing the tax payers and citizens for fools… Fix know… Education is freedom and life… Freedom of speech and respect people opinion…
Remove from close to river beds….rivers will return to respective positions many years later.