46 comments
Hope people can recover fast
from korea🥰
heartbreaking 😓😓
Only those who have gone, going, and will go through the devastation can appreciate what it takes to carry on. Keep strong and keep the faith to start anew….
To all volunteering, “true first responders”, average citizens helping, not being compensated or paid to help, stay strong and thank you!
Yes. Please rebuild your homes in areas prone to flooding, catastrophes, and other natural disasters.
@John John I get tired of this non sense. We as tax payers are underwriting this stupidity. I don’t want to see people getting hurt but I could care less about their million dollar beach homes.
Yes. None of this is tragic. This is life.
Wow! I would be boo coo crying if I returned to my home in that condition, insurance or not. What a brave strong woman. She must have multiple properties.
Most likely she is in shock and hasn’t fully processed what this means fully.
She’s probably lived thru 3-4 storms. She’s not surprised.
You’re numb for several weeks. Running on adrenaline and fumes.
Pro-tip: STOP building homes on the ocean. Good God. You would think we would learn. Same as building 5,000 houses in the middle of the desert and then wondering why they can’t find any water.
Bingo 👍
This is unbelievable. God bless 🙏🏽
What god bless gonna do?
What a devastating feeling to come home to that..I saw alot of heartbreak like never before after Sandy..People walking around like zombies due to shock some not even able to cry yet…Whether it be a hurricane in Florida or earthquake in California there is no democrat or Republican..They’re human beings we need to help!!
@Chicago0048 that’s right god bless president Biden best president since Bill Clinton and Barack Obama 4 more years. America love it or leave it 🇺🇲
Go help them. Get in contact.
Hurricanes and wild fires have a certain sinister dread that is rather unique to them. You can see it forming days in advance, worrying if it will reach you or not. It gives time to escape it while leaving you powerless to do anything else and then you return in shell shock to numbly confirm that all the worldly things you worked to hard to earn are just gone. It’s like they drag out the torture for as long as possible.
It’s never a wise idea to wade through knee-deep water after a major storm or hurricane. Many hazardous debris, including broken glass or rusty nails, may have been dislodged/relocated waiting underfoot to send you to the emergency room.
And missing manhole covers.
Suddenly the road gets a lot deeper.
Plus the water contains sewage, chemicals, oil spillages, petrol etc. I completely understand her anxiety to check her home, but this is dangerous.
During the flood last year in Germany, many people died trying to save household items etc and waded though such waters.
And lots of gators 🐊🐊🐊
As a prepper and a fisherman, I must say that shoulder waders are an absolutely indispensable item for survival. They prevent infection in wounds from contaminated water after tshtf.
The biggest problem is that there are ‘openings’ below the waist, that are direct pathways inside the body. There are literally microbes that can swim through a urethra and ureters. That’s why you don’t get into bodies of water and ‘relieve’ yourself.
Simply climb to higher ground to pee.
Poor lady’s shirt is ironic, “Life is good.” I guess you can always be thankful.
Glory to god for that💗💗
My heart and prayers go out to everyone and condolences to families who lost loved ones…😥😢😭🙏🙏🙏
The only word I have is heartbreaking. Part of me wonders if these communities are ever going to fully recover from this.
There are lots more to come.
Life goes on
Sad thing is since it is a trailer it’s a 100% loss insurance will write it off for almost no value at all and she would have to sue to get them to cover anything meaningful if she even has insurance. A lot of people are going to find out insurance is just legalized fraud.
OMG, words cannot express my sadness for everyone.
People are nuts walking back into an unstable carport with sharp sheet metal hanging down without even a baseball cap on. She was wearing a great shirt saying “Life is Good” and even appreciated the fact that there were people worse off than her.
This is beyond horrible, prayers to this woman and all the people who suffered and died from this hurricane, you all deserved better.
My heart goes out to these people. I prayer for their hope, health, and recovery.
That is just heartbreaking, my prayers for strength and healing to all those affected by this tragedy.
@5:40 “there’s people worse off than us” amazing that she can still think of others during this time.
