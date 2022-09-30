46 comments

  3. Only those who have gone, going, and will go through the devastation can appreciate what it takes to carry on. Keep strong and keep the faith to start anew….

    1. To all volunteering, “true first responders”, average citizens helping, not being compensated or paid to help, stay strong and thank you!

    3. @John John I get tired of this non sense. We as tax payers are underwriting this stupidity. I don’t want to see people getting hurt but I could care less about their million dollar beach homes.

  4. Wow! I would be boo coo crying if I returned to my home in that condition, insurance or not. What a brave strong woman. She must have multiple properties.

  5. Pro-tip: STOP building homes on the ocean. Good God. You would think we would learn. Same as building 5,000 houses in the middle of the desert and then wondering why they can’t find any water.

  7. What a devastating feeling to come home to that..I saw alot of heartbreak like never before after Sandy..People walking around like zombies due to shock some not even able to cry yet…Whether it be a hurricane in Florida or earthquake in California there is no democrat or Republican..They’re human beings we need to help!!

    1. @Chicago0048 that’s right god bless president Biden best president since Bill Clinton and Barack Obama 4 more years. America love it or leave it 🇺🇲

    3. Hurricanes and wild fires have a certain sinister dread that is rather unique to them. You can see it forming days in advance, worrying if it will reach you or not. It gives time to escape it while leaving you powerless to do anything else and then you return in shell shock to numbly confirm that all the worldly things you worked to hard to earn are just gone. It’s like they drag out the torture for as long as possible.

  8. It’s never a wise idea to wade through knee-deep water after a major storm or hurricane. Many hazardous debris, including broken glass or rusty nails, may have been dislodged/relocated waiting underfoot to send you to the emergency room.

    2. Plus the water contains sewage, chemicals, oil spillages, petrol etc. I completely understand her anxiety to check her home, but this is dangerous.
      During the flood last year in Germany, many people died trying to save household items etc and waded though such waters.

  9. As a prepper and a fisherman, I must say that shoulder waders are an absolutely indispensable item for survival. They prevent infection in wounds from contaminated water after tshtf.

    1. The biggest problem is that there are ‘openings’ below the waist, that are direct pathways inside the body. There are literally microbes that can swim through a urethra and ureters. That’s why you don’t get into bodies of water and ‘relieve’ yourself.

  12. The only word I have is heartbreaking. Part of me wonders if these communities are ever going to fully recover from this.

  13. Sad thing is since it is a trailer it’s a 100% loss insurance will write it off for almost no value at all and she would have to sue to get them to cover anything meaningful if she even has insurance. A lot of people are going to find out insurance is just legalized fraud.

  15. People are nuts walking back into an unstable carport with sharp sheet metal hanging down without even a baseball cap on. She was wearing a great shirt saying “Life is Good” and even appreciated the fact that there were people worse off than her.

  16. This is beyond horrible, prayers to this woman and all the people who suffered and died from this hurricane, you all deserved better.

