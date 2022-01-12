Food Security Fear | PNP Wants Gov’t To be Honest about Crime | TVJ Midday News – Jan 12 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
26 comments
these people that is stealing these stuff will affect everyone in jamaica because if people are not providing these things in jamaica and they got come from overseas things will cost more
JA must keep agriculture land and grow food for the people
give people the guns to protect there animals and crops
Hope you’ll be ready for the mass shootings when everyone gets armed
When issuing fire arms one will have to do an interview with fla and also anticedent will be done on individuals as usual but some of these farmers need their firearms to not only protect their animals but their lives people a kill and attack farmers regularly animals are gold to thieves and u have honest people who do farming for a living and are good entrenuer so some farmers really do need the firearms.There are a lot of criminals who are issued with licence firearms through our corruption system I am about neck tie criminals who don’t even deserve a firearm so some of these farmers really need their firearms.
What the opposition crime plan 😳 🤣 😂 🤔
Zero and no corruption plan to save the millions been lost .
The two parties need to come togather with a solid plan how to fight crime pure bad mind and hypocrite no form of tactics to combat these deadly criminals but thing will stay like this because if the head dirty so be the stream
If talking was a Olympic sport jamaica would get all the gold medals everyone good at dialogue .
I say that all the time, Jamaica and jamaicans would get the Grammy award for chatting.
Why the news media don’t help the nation by find that news report where Peter Bunting the PNP and the government had that discussion on crime for us to know the truth. That i would call good journalism because too much is always said and it can not proven. Even look at the prime minister and the maroon situation. All media do is tell us what both parties saying which is not good enough what i expect is the media help us to know who wrong from who right
Every time I hear the same old story nothing good is coming can anybody tell me why these people talk so much
They need a agriculture police agency
Buntin looks like he need some new teeth , what would those guys do differently? They need to stop talking verbal diarrhea!!
Every community needs to have neighborhood watch.
All of these inept unfair money hungry politicians need 2 b voted out. Tek de pay fe vote money n no vote fe dem. Give the UIC party a chance 2 make the change.
The semenol Indians in S Florida r 90% self governing.
I grew up with my father who was a bigger labourite than Bustamante but I must say Seaga start the demise of Jamaica in the 80’s , PJ took the baton and continue in the same vein now Andrew is doing his leg in the same fashion, These politicians fucked Jamaica, yet the people are still holding on to one or the other. Sic.
TVJ where’s you legal analysis to advise the people if Currie is right or wrong and have legal standing in court. I say it’s one Jamaica , one elected leader at a time . Currie have zero case in court and even the PNP knows that .
The PNP is playing a dangerous game with their utterances about the maroons.The maroons came to Jamaica as slaves they are not indigenous.The Caribs and those other people found on the Island by the Spanish are indigenous. people.
So true bredda very few people talk wid sense like you on YouTube.
Very good question Mr farmer man…no shade the system lack the equity to ensure growth of it’s most critical areas
The house of parliment is a family business.
So Mark this is all you have to say when you have a dictator PM discriminating, disrespecting and downright threatening the Maroons?
That brother who talked about firearms is a very smart man
When you look how the common man struggle to make 2 ends meet and these people who insert them selves in hight position look at there wages and one million and one allowance there direct pay dont have to be touch and they are still thieving and full in there long bag what you expect the people who fight fi get by day by day look around even menthol health is on the rise with young people nuff a you all dont want to see a better jamaica for its people not foreigners every thief these people thief our money to make our county better what they do just run away to some foreign country are they know its going to be a nine day wonder so they are not going to stop if we are not willing to so some you dont want a better better jamaica wester union soon cut of for some you and you going to survive on you own