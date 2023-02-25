Recent Post
With more tanks, Ukraine will depend less on an air force. Ukraine is defending everybody in the West right now, so the least we can do is give them what they need to get the job done.
@E4T6 the more tanks deployed increases the need for air superiority
@Sharon Snow those are Ukraine tanks that Ukraine tells that its Russian tanks so that it appears that they are making results and getting more funding from the West.
Prezz Zeeloony-ski has brainwashed his hapless followers to fight for $$$$$$
To line his pockets so he can escape when the people realise the have been duped BIG TIME.
Yup, our hope is in Ukraine because we cannot interfere without triggering a nuclear world war. We have to wait, hope Russia falls into chaos and the PRC secures the Eastern Nuclear silos.
@Sharon Snow you are making his point!!!!!
Russia is done. Russian citizens can take care of it themselves… or wait for US to handle it. Save lives Russia.
We heard Russia will win in the winter, spring , summer, maybe next year. Don’t give up on the valiant Ukrainians.
Russia has already captured East Ukraine and Crimea…thats all they wanted
Also heard russia will win when hell freezes over!
Slava Ukraine
THAT NEWS IS FROM RUSSIA, DREAM ON RUSSIA, SLAVA UKRAINI!!!
Pain and suffering to Putin and his war crimes military 10 Fold .
Peace and healing to strong United Ukraine 1000 Fold .
@mike jones Yes if its Palestine in the Middle East
I am a citizen of the Russian Federation with Ukrainian roots. There are millions of such people in Russia. We are fraternal peoples. The West has pitted us against each other in the name of its interests. NATO is waging war with Russia with the hands and lives of Ukrainians.Biden said that Ukraine “faces difficult days, months and years.” This is a war to the last Ukrainian.
SLAVA UKRAINI!!!
@Muttin chops 3; I don’t think he is referring to Ohio
Please tell me that they will at least train Ukrainian pilots to fly an F-16. I mean it would be a shame if they started training them only after they will have made the decision to deliver the F-16’s.
@Justin Patalsky
Yeah, I heard the same thing when we sent artillery and then Himars, and then APCs. Funny, none got destroyed.
@Pat Doyle that junk is no threat
@Justin Patalsky Himars junk? What have you been doing during the last months? Did you totally miss all the news about what Ukrainians have done with those few Himars? I have to say that I find your “Himars is junk” -statement somewhat strange….
@Mikael Ulfves Don’t waste your time replying to him, it’s a Russian bot account.
Raytheon 🐍
I still think Ukraine could be started with low cost light attack versions of trainer aircraft. Several countries make these. These would be great for drone-killing, require less logistics and maintenance, and can serve as standoff platforms for SDB’s (glide bombs) as well. They would be very vulnerable if flying over Russian controlled territory, but relatively safe flying over the Ukie air defense net. They’d also give inexperienced pilots plenty of training hours much like when in intermediate training, except with live targets.
Imagine, if Russians gonna train their forces in La Manche London city will be washed out by ……
How can anyone expect a war criminal to negotiate for peace? Just like Hitler and Tojo war criminals have to be defeated or overthrown by their citizens! That’s why the Nato allies should give Ukraine everything they need to defeated the little war criminal in Moscow!
Fantastically logical and plausible answers!
if only u had the time to look into documentaries based off Ukraine 5 years ago you’d feel like a total tard
Short version; send long range weaponry & fighter jets to Ukraine.
If you rush training and logistics you loose people and equipment.
Russia has lost already it’s just that they won’t accept the truth
Alexander Okuonghae
1 day ago
I believe that the hallmark of NATO all around the entire world is suffering, tears and blood; and what is happening in Ukraine in the present time is no exception. I equally believe that the NATO should be declared as a terrorist organisation, and therefore, should be disbanded.
Thanks Steve Hall for sharing all of your experiences and knowledge as former CIA. All of them as raw materials of considering before decide on behalf peace of the world.
#LongLiveUkraine
russia has precious few trained military left. pooptin has lost.
Slava Ukraine
Love that code phrase. “one man started it, one man can end it”.
@袁大陸 Try 51 year old army veteran…little troll.
@Carsten René Kjærulff Lmfao. Its started wayyyy before that buddy. Its ok you only learned of ukraine’s location on the map recently.
Maybe it’s time to let that man know we can end this to.
@mh I’m European and my sister-in-law is from Ukraine. So I have known since school back in the early 80’s where Ukraine is.
so very simplistic, nice for sound bites but total bullshit when you peel back the history of this conflict
Война во Вьетнаме (1955 – 1975)
В марте 1965 года в Дананге были высажены первые отряды 3 500 морских пехотинцев, а в феврале 1968 года войска США во Вьетнаме уже насчитывали 543 тысячи человек. Война закончилась поражение США. Американская армия потеряла 60 тысяч человек убитыми и свыше 300 тысяч ранеными, около 9 тысяч самолетов и вертолетов, большое количество другой военной техники. Жертвами боевых действий стали свыше 2 млн гражданских.
Вторжение США в Гренаду (1983)
25 октября 1983 года США начали военную интервенцию на Гренаду. Поводом к войне стало недовольство американцев политикой правительства Гренады, взявшей курс на активное сотрудничество с социалистическими странами. Операция называлась «Вспышка ярости».
«Нельзя было позволить, чтобы призрак Вьетнама вечно витал над страной… Мы не стали ни у кого спрашивать разрешения, а поступили так, как считали нужным», – вспоминал в своих мемуарах президент США Рональд Рейган. В конфликте погибли около 100 человек.
Вторжение в Панаму (1989 – 1990)
20 декабря 1989 года на территории Панамской республики началась военная операция «Правое дело». Официальным основанием к войне стало смещение неугодного властям США генерала Норьеги с руководящих постов и предание его суду как уголовного преступника. Представитель США в ООН позднее заявил, что в ходе военной операции США «реализовали право на самооборону». В конфликте погибли около 1000 человек.
Война в Персидском заливе (1991)
2 августа начался вооружённый конфликт между Многонациональными силами (МНС) и Ираком за освобождение и восстановление независимости Кувейта, который был захвачен иракцами. 17 января 1991 года США авиация США нанесла массированные удары по территории Ирака и Кувейта. Пять недель авиация непрерывно бомбила иракскую территорию, после чего против деморализованного и ослабленного противника США предприняли сухопутную операцию. Через 100 часов Ирак капитулировал.
Бомбардировки Югославии (1999)
24 марта 1999 года страны НАТО начали бомбардировки Югославии в рамках операции «Союзническая сила». Авиаудары альянса продолжались 78 дней. За это время, согласно сербским данным, от авиаударов погибли от 3,5 до 4 тысяч человек, ранения получили около 10 тысяч. Две трети из них были гражданские лица. В результате агрессии Запада были разрушены более 1,5 тыс. населенных пунктов, уничтожено или повреждено 40 тыс. жилых домов, 60 мостов, 30% всех школ.
Война в Афганистане (2001-2021)
7 октября 2001 года в ответ на террористический акт 11 сентября 2001 года, совершенный боевиками группировки “Аль Каида” (запрещенная в России террористическая организация), началась военная операция США и их союзников в Афганистане.
Операция «Несокрушимая свобода» закончилась в 2021 году падением проамериканского правительства.
Иракская война (2003-2011)
20 марта 2003 года началось военное вторжение сил США и их союзников в Ирак, с целью свержения правительства Саддама Хусейна. Поводом для войны стали обвинения американцев в адрес иракского правительства в разработке оружия массового поражения. Госсекретарь США Колин Пауэлл даже выступил на специальном заседании Совета Безопасности ООН, представив всему миру многочисленные доказательства того, что Ирак скрывает от международных инспекторов оружие массового поражения. Уже через год он признался в том, что они были сфальсифицированными. Итогом войны стало свержение власти Саддама Хусейна и партии Баас, капитуляция регулярной армии Ирака и оккупация страны. Жертвами вторжения американцев стали более 650 тысяч иракцев.
Интервенция в Ливию (2011)
19 марта 2011 года началось военное вмешательство сил международной коалиции (в основном стран блока НАТО) в гражданскую войну в Ливии, санкционированное Резолюцией Совета Безопасности ООН 1973. Одной из основных причин интервенции можно считать многолетнее идеологическое, политическое и порой военное противостояние между Ливией и Западом. Итогом операции стал полный крах ливийской государственности и продолжение гражданской войны. Лидер Ливии Муаммар Каддафи был убит в результате самосуда захватившими его в плен повстанцами.
Интервенция США и их союзников в Сирии (с 2014 года)
22 сентября 2014 года – началась военная интервенция США и их союзников в Сирию без согласия международно признанного правительства этой страны. Официально заявленной целью американцев стала борьба против террористических организации «Исламское государство», «Аль-Каида» и группировки «Фронт ан-Нусра» (все они запрещены в России). Американское командование также не скрывало, что присутствие американских войск в Сирии — противовес иранскому влиянию, «Хезболле», проиранским шиитским группировкам, поддерживающим правительство Сирийской Арабской республики. Так кто государство террорист? Пиндосы, задрали весь мир. Так что теперь писец террористическим штатам опущенной америки.
Least we learned to stop Putin faster than we did Hitler! God Bless Ukraine💜🙏💜
I disagree entirely. Georgia invasion was 2008. Crimean invasion was 2014. Took us all ages.
@David Macdonald Georgia attacked first you tard and Ukraine has been attacking Russian speaking Ukrainens in Donbass.
Russia is defending itself unlike the US.
Just wait until his people find out he sent their sons to fight and they don’t even know what they’re fighting for. The Ukrainian People deserve their lives back!!!!!
If I remember, China’s trade with Russia comprises about 7% of their total trade while most of the rest of it is with the US and the EU. Guess what happens to their already badly damaged economy if the US and EU start to sanction them? They are already dying demographically and economically, they can die fast or they can die slow. Depending on what they do with Russia.
US and EU are dying
@Shesha The Black Queen No, death is inevitable for communist countries like China, Ruzzia, North Korea….
how do you sanction a country when most o fwhat they sell the world needs at cheap prices , another sanction backfire moment, people keep forgetting that europe has no natural resourses, it only has power because of its colonial past and cheap russian gas!!!
We have to give Ukraine everything to end this genocidal war ASAP! Glory to Ukraine
🇺🇸❤🇺🇦
What do you mean. “ if we continue the war in Ukraine” Russia is continuing the war not us.