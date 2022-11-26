Former GOP lawmaker identifies ‘larger problem’ after Trump’s dinner November 26, 2022 85 comments Tagged with charlie dent, dinner, Jim Acosta, Kanye West, keith boykin, Mar-a-Lago, Nick Fuentes, trump, ye Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
This is actually hilarious. There is no honour, no integrity, no conscience, nothing that comes close to “christianity” in Trump.
He’s the devil’s advocate.
Or his base.
There is not a decent cell in Trump’s body. The GOP used Trump willingly to get their dark money donors their massive tax cut and EPA destruction. To them it’s inconsequential he committed crimes to be impeached twice, attempted a coup with multiple deaths. Hell a bunch of them were involved. US Constitution? They don’t care about it.
@Gordon Strong By the time Jack Smith gets finished with Humpty Trumpty poll numbers won’t matter one whit.
Free thinking atheists also have a moral compass, you don’t have to be a Christian.
Nothing that surprising here. As president he told the Proud Boys to “Stand back and stand by.” That’s who he is.
Do you guys actually truly believe this or does logic not matter when it comes to Donald Trump? Trump meets with literally hundreds of people that he comes into contact with and the idea that he is somehow responsible for the previous words and actions of every single person he or anyone for that matter interacts with is absolutely cringe and embarrassing and I know you don’t think that but you are so obsessively nuts about Donald Trump that everything is triggering. How many people do you or have you interacted with and been around or worked with or friends with or acquaintances let alone met one time and a place with a group of other people who turned out to not be a great person? Is there is no such thing as personal accountability and you are somehow responsible for their actions, words, and mistakes? Absolutely ridiculous how this is even a story 🙄🤡🤦🏾♀️
but he has a black friend .. Kanye /s
@FoxxxyDragon It’s his DNA.
Yes. This is who he has always been. The white supremacists, nazis and other racists are a very large part of his fan base, and he knows it.
@George Miller I have always said that he looks like he has Lizard eyes. I mean, just look at them. They look like eyes on a kind of desert dwelling lizard, do they not?!
Adolf Hitler?? I don’t even know anything about that guy or what he did or does. I wish him well though. I’ve heard he says nice things about me so, he must have something going for him.
The more of you who try to sell this propaganda, the more people who are going to be let down.
Trying to sell Trump as antisemitic fails bad. His son in law and grandkids are Jewish, and he’s friends with the prime minister of the Jewish state of Israel.
I don’t understand, what is the big surprise? I mean, we’ve even heard Trump echo them his entire career. Is anyone really surprised? This IS the GOP base, and Trump is going to cater to them without reservation.
Exactly, I keep saying this. Yet, it seems like so many people seem to think it is somehow shocking! People see what they want to see. The Trump klan is the single biggest threat to democracy in our time. That is why Russia and China like to mettle in our politics. They know this. What walks among us everyday is akin to the confederates of old
You can refuse to be surprised and still call Trump out for associating with the most bigoted elements of American society. The two aren’t mutually exclusive.
I barely know who Kanye is he said. He is that young man who makes sneakers right? The secret service didn’t tell me till after dinner who the other young man was. He was very positive I liked him.
Knowing Donald Trump he called them. You know this idiot actually thought he was crowned “King of the United States”. Probably told his people to send them a Royal Invitation to diner.
And he liked me…. Oh fk🙉
Conway West is a rapping artist who now goes by “Yo.”
You can get rid of trump but you can’t get rid of trumpism The Republican party wouldn’t have let it go this far if at its core this is not who they are. I will never vote for a Republican candidate again. If integrity and values were not enough to make them stop Trump, there will soon be another one just like him, or worse. They had 2 Valid impeachment opportunities to rid themselves of him once and for all and they said no. That’s all I need to know.
With MSM permission of course, they don’t want to damage the GOP (corporate) reputation so it’s kind of awkward for fhem
@DoSe420 Totally misinformed once again. That doesn’t surprise me at all. What does surprise me is that you think you know my voting history. Rematkable.
I will never vote republican either. They are the party of no. They serve themselves. The rich. And their tax cuts. Oh yeah and getting revenge against dems for winning.
Your a typical miss informed or just plain ignorant American. You’d eat pay over inflated gas prices, rising inflation on everything period. Put up with race and gender hate baiters running rampant as well. That’s why has benefited from Biden being supposedly elected. Grow up Berta.
@Vicki Roberts Astute comment.
That is BS. All the visitors would have to be vetted by secret service. He knew.
If they weren’t vetted how would you know they were a American citizen?
Why do you care?
Are you suggesting the man actually LIED? 🤔 Well, I suppose there’s a first time for everything… 🙄
@Brandon R Let me make it clear for you… Whether I care or not is my own personal business. Not yours.
@Brandon R Why don’t you little tRUMP tROLL?
This man says he doesn’t know who is having dinner with. He has top secret documents all over the place. But we should worry about him having these documents. Wow
PLEASE DONT FORGET THAT TRUMP DOES NOT KNOW HOW TO TELL THE TRUTH.
@BRUCEwayneISsober69 Perhaps, but evidently, since Trump isn’t really a billionaire, he did not bother to lock his desk
@BRUCEwayneISsober69 “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
@Lea Garner The FBI never revealed what the security cameras captured. If they were on, it would be there.
The MAGA, thoughtless people, like sheep being led to slaughter behind lies draped in ego. (kimberly B)
As bad as it may look that Trump dined with Kanye and Fuentes, it’s even worse for Kanye and Fuentes that they dined with Trump. Oh the humanity!
@kinlika *humanity*
why would anyone be surprised chumps father was in the KKK.
Humiliation. On both sides!
Trump is Q and he’s being blackmailed to be a clown for the media. Why else would he still be out of jail while Russia is at war?
If yall only knew the other things Nick says and stands by, you’d be even more disgusted. The media needs to really hammer this, show clips of that magat.
@Centennial Zoomer says the colonizer
The GOP would not be thrilled to have more people watch Nick Fuentes video because it would motivate the democrats & independents who didn’t “bother” to vote to haul a$$ to their precincts every election & vote against the GOP candidates much the same as the supreme court & the abortion ban.
The MAGA, thoughtless people, like sheep being led to slaughter behind lies draped in ego. (kimberly B)
@Centennial Zoomer you need some help.
@Centennial Zoomer You’re not a “Christian” troll boy. You’re SIMPly a waste of human flesh.
“They were very fine people” Plus he picked up some new talking points.
There was fine people on both sides. Both sides is the people protesting the removal of a statue and those protesting against their protest.
Propagandists always try to mix 2 different days together to try and sell this story. The racists were protesting at night, when the guy drove through the crowd it was during the day with 2 different groups of people.
“He’s the best holocaust denier, no the greatest denier!”
I have an acquaintance who id Secret Service and spent four years on Carter’s post Presidential detail. NO ONE gets near the protectee without their authorization. Trump would have been briefed on every person coming to that dinner before it happened – even if Kanye brought them unexpectedly.
Exactly.
WE KNOW RIGHT ???
No, if there are rats around him. What happened at Mara Lago, shouts out that President Trump should consider in finding out who, is responsible for this huge oversight and do major cleaning of the swamp around him.
Which means all the illegal dealings of Biden family is with the blessings of Joe Biden
Hard for me to believe that surrounded by handlers, advisors and Secret Service that any person sitting at the table is an unknown quantity.
Maybe you’re media is lying lol
That’s because you’re an adult with a brain who can smell a rotten lie when you hear one.
@Dustin Risinger I don’t think yawl know what “lol” means
@Dustin Risinger Why is it you people are so poorly educated?
I LOVE HOW ALL YOU LIBS ARE SO TRIGGERED BY PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP!!! HAHAHAHA!!!
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful…” And after dinner Trump shared his memorabilia with Nick Fuentes. You know, the items in those special folders intermingled with old socks, shirts and love letters from North Korea. Mr West and Mr Fuentes were most interested in documents that contained the words Israel and Mossad.
What an amazing conspiracy theory.
More like an actual account.
The fact that he would take time to defend who he had dinner with speaks volumes.
The fact that this is “News” speaks volumes
The fact that you give a s*** shows how little of a life you really have.
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.” -George Carlin
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
Never interrupt the enemy while they’re in the process of destroying themselves.
“No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.” — Mark Twain
Just the racist one
Isn’t a Mark Twain quote.
Google it
The evidence they always state turns out to be manufactured. MSM lies to you wake up sheep
Just like Hunter Bidens laptop or Jeffrey Epstein’s client list
Republicans don’t care about accuracy….