Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to testify

    1. @Belly Dancer Em I agree and believe they are doing a job that is essential if the U S A is to heal from the trauma of Trump .

    2. @Veteran Podcaster Having a pile of NOTHING, spawns desperation , as perpetrators of smears have NO Evidence , as was declared previous.

    3. @Erastus Erazade what you’re spawning IS desperation, the witnesses are there, the evidence is there it all culminating into what we suspected all a long Trump and his sycophants are guilty AF!

    1. I realize it’s been confirmed that she’s testifying today, but no one has stated she’s the only person testifying. I’m still holding some hope Pence, Clark, Navarro, and graham will also be testifying.

    4. Secret Service just came out and said she’s lying 😂🤣💪🏻🤦🏻. Just like the “brave woman” at the Kavanaugh confirmation. Lies lies lies! 💩

    5. “Testifying” is when you have first hand knowledge of something. This is gossiping,
      and women find it extremely satisfying!

  6. Oh my God!!! They would probably have this girl permanently silenced if the committee waits till after the holiday. These old THUGS are scary!!!!!

    3. The problem with that is she obviously comes from a family of prominence within conservative circles if she got a job as a white house staffer. You have to either be an exceptional ivy leaguer, or your father needs to contribute profusely to things like the heritage foundation or the other right wing political organizations. Those jobs are favors to cronies.

      If they were to harm her, her father might retaliate against the weak and scared cabal. They can’t manage more trouble right now.

    1. Now that’s she’s testified she’s probably safer: her account is part of the record and if they were successful in silencing her now it would already be too late.

  10. “Trump punching bag Jeff Sessions”. That made me laugh so hard. She was so serious and reported it like that was his official title.

  11. She’s the Jan 6th equivalent of Rose Mary Woods in the Watergate investigation. Can you say “smoking gun,” kids? I KNEW you could!

  12. Meadows, Clark, and Eastman are the new Haldeman, Ehrlichman, and Mitchell. They who would have been so proud of the men who have inherited their legacy.

  13. If it IS Hutchinson that is due to testify, I hope she is able to speak articulately and confidently about what she heard, who said it, and who knew what….. her testimony will come under intense criticism and pressure from those trying to cover their tracks.

    1. @Cindy Abraham
      To play Devil’s advocate – if one testifies truthfully that person “A” told them that person “B” said “X” it is not perjury, but could be inadmissible hearsay in a criminal court – but not here.

      But hearsay and lying are separate issues.

    2. @Darth Tiznip
      The committee NEVER said that! In fact they have said the opposite. But they may not make such a referral as it would open the door for dishonest people to claim that DOJ was not following fact, but doing th bidding of the committee.

    4. @Darth Tiznip
      Learn to spell before you pretend to know the law. Your almost childish understanding of hearsay is quaint, to say the least.

      For example – today she testified that Meadows and his deputy relayed that Trump thought Pence deserved to be hanged. NOT hearsay, because she heard it directly. However, to use it directly against Trump, your would need other evidence (such as his actions) and/or one of those who directly heard Trump say that to testify to it.

  14. I get the impression Trump has his Fall-guy (scapegoat / throw under the bus victim) in Meadows!!!

  17. Thank for your honesty and bravery, it took a lot of courage to come forth . And as an American I can’t express the gratitude for you coming forth Thank You
    My prayers are with you and your family

  18. Dude. I’m truly concerned about her safety…. the Sargent of arms from ths day of the insurrection just showed up dead. Today. With those threats from lord cheato…. I refuse to believe it to be a coincidence.

  19. They were Witness Tampering; threatening her. They wanted her to Testify, on Record in front of the American people. Absolutely Courageous and needed!

