Recent Post
- Why Russia may have to check the forecast before invading Ukraine
- ‘I wasn’t in control’: Trump supporter explains how he fell for election lies
- Former NFL player: We can’t blame NFL commissioner for this
- Small group of Canadian protesters get big support from US conservatives
- Mom pleads with Canada’s truckers after son’s Covid death
30 comments
if joe is staying after the audits im leaving the country and moving to St. Petersburg in florida i rather take my chances freezing in the cold during the blizzards then live under socialism and sloppy joe’s
Get moving then
You won’t be missed! BYE!
Okay bot…this “i’m moving to insert other place in us” joke is getting old
Are you talking about the fraudulent audits conducted by Trump traitors?
Better learn Russian. 👌🏾
Amazing explanation. Shocking to hear.
Breaking news the New York Giants hired the Buffalo Bills general manager and then he hired his former coach and they went to the playoffs and Brian Flores did not
GO GIANTS
Thumbnail looks like tayk grown up lol
IN ANOTHER TWIST~~
Just like with cops. There may be a bad cop. But that doesn’t mean you hate, beat, or kill every cop you see. JS!
Ummm, ok…
Well Roger Goodell could call out the racist owners of the clubs. 🤷🏿♂️. What’s the worst that can happen?
The worst that could happen, is that he could be fired. The teams pay his $63 million dollar a year salary.
#ExposeESPN
You lose credibility when you say the owners don’t know they have these bias.
He does because they know.
🤣🤣🤣 Heller owners, maybe they don’t want to get sued
we need affirmative action in the nfl
Go protest for it then
#justiceforPresidentJovenelMoïse thank you CNN, Anderson Cooper big up thank you everyone. Also don’t forget my highlights on b-day wishes. #justiceforPresidentJovenelMoïse .
#justiceforPresidentJovenelMoïse thank you CNN, Anderson Cooper big up thank you everyone. Also don’t forget my highlights on b-day wishes. #justiceforPresidentJovenelMoïse.
The problems are….
Nobody can tell people who can and cant couch. The gripe IS UNWORTHY.
We won’t tolerate racist shows by Showtime called
“Everything’s Gonna Be All White”
_As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” And Jesus answered them, _*_“See that no one leads you astray. For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are but the beginning of the birth pains. “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death, and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. And then many will fall away and betray one another and hate one another. And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. But the one who endures to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be proclaimed throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come._*_ Matthew 24:3-14_
*_“But when you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, then know that its desolation has come near._*_ Luke 21:20_
*_“So when you see the abomination of desolation spoken of by the prophet Daniel, standing in the holy place,(…)_*_ Matthew 24:15_
_Forces from him will arise, desecrate the sanctuary fortress, and do away with the regular sacrifice. And they will set up the abomination of desolation. And by smooth words he will turn to godlessness those who act wickedly toward the covenant, but the people who know their God will be strong and take action. Daniel 11:31-32_
_And from the time that the regular sacrifice is abolished and the abomination of desolation is set up, there will be 1,290 days. Daniel 12:11_
*_(…)then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains. Let the one who is on the housetop not go down to take what is in his house, and let the one who is in the field not turn back to take his cloak. And alas for women who are pregnant and for those who are nursing infants in those days! Pray that your flight may not be in winter or on a Sabbath. For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been from the beginning of the world until now, no, and never will be. And if those days had not been cut short, no human being would be saved. But for the sake of the elect those days will be cut short._*_ Matthew 24:16-22_
*_“Immediately after the tribulation of those days the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Then will appear in heaven the sign of the Son of Man, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he will send out his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other._*_ Matthew 24:29-31_
*_Because you have kept the word of My perseverance, I also will keep you from the hour of testing, that hour which is about to come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. I am coming quickly; hold fast what you have, so that no one will take your crown._*_ Revelation 3:10-11_
_But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers and sisters, about those who are asleep, so that you will not grieve as indeed the rest of mankind do, who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose from the dead, so also God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep through Jesus. For we say this to you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain until the coming of the Lord will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who remain, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17_
*_“But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only. For as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the ark, and they were unaware until the flood came and swept them all away, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. Then two men will be in the field; one will be taken and one left. Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken and one left. Therefore, stay awake, for you do not know on what day your Lord is coming._*_ Matthew 24:36-42_
_Know this first of all, that in the last days mockers will come with their mocking, following after their own lusts, and saying, “Where is the promise of His coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all continues just as it was from the beginning of creation.”
2 Peter 3:3-4_
*_“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him. He who believes in Him is not judged; he who does not believe has been judged already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. This is the judgment, that the Light has come into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the Light, for their deeds were evil. For everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come to the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But he who practices the truth comes to the Light, so that his deeds may be manifested as having been wrought in God.”_*_ John 3:16-21_
Repent now of all your sins (turn away from all sins) and abide in the Savior and Lord Jesus the Christ (Yeshua the Messiah) with all your heart, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Damn still on this racism bs
Jake tapper thinking “I wonder when they will come for my job”
Look at all the nfl teams who hire black coaches pay them millions and sack them just for a laugh
The US is 12% black. What’s the percentage of black players in the NFL?