52 comments
I’m so disgusted with failure to safeguard our country’s secret BY EVERYONE no matter what side the aisle..
@Trial by Wombat Do you know for a fact if they are still top secret. or even if they are just confidential documents. And the people packing up the boxes where white house lawyers , I can see your an uneducated Trumper because you can’t read, Amd don’t comprehend anything except how to jump to conclusion without knowing the real, facts. I wouldn’t vote for Trump or any Republican if they were the last party on earth
@Lukas Murch She won reality.
@Lukas Murch POTUS can declassify whatever he wants. Trump could legally do what he did.
Vice POTUS can not declassify whatever he wants. Biden is the one who couldn’t legally do what he did.
Oh and Trump actually had Secret Service around instead of having it in his garage unguarded
So no. Just Biden.
@Truth Hurts yes they were highly classified documents pertaining to China, Iran and the Ukraine, why don’t you know? everyone else that doesn’t sit it front of cnn and msnbc knows. 🤔
@Damien Haydon I don t sit in front of CNN or MSNBC I listen to global news and newspapers not like you MAX and FOx and what the other loser TV station or listen to Trumps lies on truth social. I will wait till the facts out out before jumping to conclusions like you
I can understand we’re all human and we misplace stuff but classified documents that’s a whole other level🤔
It would be fun to know what your response was when it was just the big bad Orangeman you thought was in trouble
Was it something like… “They’re going to get the big bad Orangeman this time. THE WALLS ARE CLOSING FINALLY CLOSING IN!!”?
But now that you need an excuse to not make yourself look like a donkey, we need to focus in on something other than what you voted for?
If so, then HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. No. Don’t store classified information in your garage. Oh and also do it when you’re the POTUS and not Vice POTUS. Otherwise it is actually illegal.
If not, then fair point. Or perhaps the system to classify information has become too strict and needs to be loosened. Maybe information that doesn’t really matter gets classified.
@AndrewJnsn You have no idea what you are talking about. I will wait til the investigation is over and yes Trump will be in jail for stealing government property and refusing to return it
@dreamcoyote Yes, we have! Some are classified and some are top secret. Do you listen to the actual reporting or just comment??
Haha nah he doesn’t get a pass joe Biden had top secret information in his garage for anybody to come in and take.
@Truth Hurts BuyDumb had the top secret documents safely in a garage with a old car full of GASOLINE & a GAS hot water heater.
Documents are as secure as the border!
This investigation into Biden’s documents will just put into perspective how severe Trump’s case really is.
The president is allowed to declassify any documents he wants. At any time he wants.
The Vice President doesn’t have any powers. It’s a felony.
Trump documents where guarded by the secret service.
Biden has been caught.
He’s a corrupt politician.
Trump is fair and honest.
The Chinese gave $30 million to the UPENN Biden Ctr!!!!! Guess we know why!!
Actually, I think these two investigations will cancel each other out!!!!!
It is in all Democrats DNA including Lawrence o Donell to always LIE and DENY
Joe Biden’s House is s Crime Scene where is the FBI ? Joe Biden was hiding Classified and Highly Classified Documents in his garage ..Biden had no right to have these documents in his possession..We all know it was to do with Ukraine and China ,Hunter Biden’s money supply chain so the Big Guy Joe can get his 10%…..The LAPTOP FROM HELL is real and not Russian misinformation ,it has been proven and Hunter never disputed it ..Garland is just as corrupt as Joe Biden he hid this scandal for months because he got exposed when the first batch was discovered and leaked to the Press..The Second garage batch threw him under a bus so he called a Special Council because he was also backed into a corner
“but scary orange man!! but scary orange man!!” so dopey!
Well well well..
She’s graduated from “ex Trump aide” to “former Trump official”..kudos are in order.
Library books have better records of who checks them out than top secret docs.
@Damien Haydon Still, I wonder if maybe Obama and Susan Rice sees Biden as a liability and planted them in order to put Kamilla in as president. After all, Obama IS pulling the strings.
@AndrewJnsn I wasn’t actually suprised trump took hundreds of gov secrets. Lied about having them, said they were his. Refused to return them.
I had hoped his supporters would have realized he was what he is..
I don’t think that before trump the national archives realised the importance of their job. Never having a reason to suspect the executive of treasonous intent.
I can only hope that bidens responce to the discovery of gov secrets becomes the standard in future. Report immediately, Total cooperation, independent investigation. Accept judgement.
@LotsOfFun his aids apparently found the first lot and his lawyers apparently found the second lot, lawyers don’t do searches but I know who does, people with warrants, heals up Harris won’t be president because she’s about to go down for Jan 6 coup with the rest of them, and Obama has already been dealt with
@AndrewJnsn to be fair I didn’t think trump was in trouble until he said he was being raided. Didn’t know he was in trouble until I learned why a search warrent was necessary. Thought I knew he was in trouble when muller reported his obstruction. Guess I was nieve. False faith in the value of truth.
At least Trumps classified documents were accounted for. Biden really screwed up. He should go to Leavenworth just like anyone else that screws up with classified info
ahahhahaahh Trump must be laughing his arse off
We need to hire librarians to keep control of these documents
Vp does not have a 30 take documents out of the White House without disclosing to the president without approval of the location
An Aussie here. I think NARA has a part to play in this debacle and needs to up their game. How do they not know documents haven’t been returned to them? It just beggars belief! Aren’t documents signed out or have serial numbers? 🙄
NO!
Apparently not… Unless copies were made and the originals returned 🤷
I’m thinking There has to be some kind of accounting system, otherwise how would they know what file to pull when requested…
All I know is that there is clearly a serious problem with how classified information is retained between administrations. How many other administrations have misplaced/retained documents?
This pretty much destroys the Special Counsel’s case against Trump. He can claim selective law enforcement. First the Hillary Clinton emails, and now President Biden’s top secret files taken when he was Vice President.
Exactly. What we should all be talking about is why so many mishandle classified information.
I’d bet if all congressmen were investigated, we would see breaches everywhere. That’s something that should be investigated. We need to lock down who is doing this and get documents secured.
@Jeff M I agree completely with you. I would suggest the FBI immediately execute search warrants for all ex-presidents, vice president, and cabinet members.
@Trump Drago President has the power to declassify anything, Vice President can only declassify for executive duties. So from this argument, Vice President Biden would have to “claim” it was done for his executive duties. President Trump doesn’t need a reason.
the ice cream 🍦 drippings on the documents may prove “classified”
could it be that this type of handling of information by our high level politicians is not unusual and the higher up you go the more prevalent – maybe its just the way politics is played and has been for a long time
Seems that that they never wanted this to come out and someone leaked something. Massive cover up.
His own people leaked it. They want someone else in 24. Wonder why 🤔
Maybe Obama and Susan Rice see Joe as a liability so they planted all this so they could put Kamila in as prez.
If you want to be honest here, NARA and the DOJ didn’t want to make the Trump story public either. Remember, for 6 months they tried to get him to return everything and the American public knew nothing about it. We probably wouldn’t have know about the FBI serving a warrant at Mar a Lago either if TFG hadn’t gone on truth social and told the world about it
If there is a potential to inadvertently pack boxes with classified materials, they should ONLY be packed by individuals who have a Top Secret Clearance. Why would you have an intern or office staff pack POTUS boxes, knowing there is at least a “potential” for this occurrence?
the documents should be packed by NARA officials who have Top Secret Clearance as all the documents end up going there anyways.
Watching Biden shuffling off the stage is sad.
She is stunned huh? You know who isn’t ….everyone else?
The guy with the last word actually did well addressing this in an objective way
Just when you thought it was impossible to tell so many lies in the course of a 10 minute video, CNN pulls it off, setting a new standard for mendacity.
There’s no comparison Biden was VP End of 😊
“She’s stunned…”
I’m stunned by the “coincidental” timing of all of these “discoveries.”
As the DOJ is hot onto Dolt 45 for stealing docs.