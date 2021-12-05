Georgio Hado – Youngest Person to Fly Solo from USA to Jamaica | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
16 comments
“Out of many one people”….we really likkle and talla wha. If only we as a people as a country as a nation would own this. And fix out land. It would be a great thing.
Well said
Yep ONe love
Well Done sr, jamaicans are very smart…but dont know how to stick together as a nation.
So So true I have been doing my job for 14 years and I’m a Jamaican and my coworker is a Jamaican and a pure lie the old woman a tell on me but the blood of Jesus is against her
Jamaican to the world
congratulations .
Congratulations Mr. Hado. That is impressive. Continue flying as this is your calling. Keep safe as you do. God bless you.
Congratulations
Sir we likkle but we talawa
It’s important to take care of your body. When the body of Christ needs your help we should be ready, willing, and ABLE. If we are too tired, unhealthy, or weak we will miss being a part of the movement of our community and local church. There are times when it’s important for us to step up and help friends move homes or cook meals after surgeries. While nurturing your health may not directly minister to others, it does allow you to be ready to lend a hand to someone in need which reveals the character of Christ.
Know what you want from u were young & u have done it wen your still young congrats young bro, represent from Jamaica West Indies Portmore
Well done Mr Hado God protect you alway
He’s not one us it’s as simple as that
Hi
Congrats