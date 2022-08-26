45 comments

  2. CNN should start each and every show with a series of photos of campaign deniers so we know who not to vote for

  3. the Republican party has to get their base addicted to politics as it’s a life-and death struggle 24 seven for them it’s a full-time job.

  6. I wouldn’t ever think about voting for her
    Just another 🥜 but
    Where are they coming from
    Just one more person trying to keep us apart

  7. A great man once said: “Death is the solution to all problems; no man, no problem”. J.V. Stalin, 1938.

  8. The more extreme the statements are, the more attention it gets in the news.

    Calling the US an exceptional nation, is such a statement; there is no evidence of that in the real world.

    2. @Erwin Ros If you don’t America is the best country in the world then please do yourself a favor and move to the country that is lol I want you to be happy 😃.

  11. Wait, she is talking on record, about putting a pillow over Biden’s face – “they’re just going to put a pillow over his face”, wtf? Who in their right mind says that about a sitting President?

  14. The GOP keeps getting dumber by the day. I was a lifelong Republican, now I’m embarrassed to be anything but an Independent now.
    Both sides are a mess.

  16. Everyone needs to listen to NEW DISCOURSES podcast by James Lindsay to understand the origins of our woke movement.

  17. [BREAKING] DOMINO’$ of truly CAPITALIZING on & keeping the OTHERS from the(wink😜wink) AMERICAN DREAM

  18. Am so tired of the stupid people age shaming someone. Biden is like 2 days older than Trump. Just because he is calm when talking doesn‘t make Trump younger at all.

