86 comments
People lost their lives and freedom because of their lies.
@Had Pretty wtf?
They participant in stoctastic terr0rism !
And Trump turned on them
@J RussellJanuary 6 proved that words do cause violence, so the facts recorded on camera proved you wrong. And “Bidenflation” told everyone that you’d rather believe long-debunked rightwing propaganda than actual facts about the US economy that are being shared across the globe. No wonder you are on a typical maga commenting spree.
It was obvious all along. Only an extremely gullible person would ever believe them
They just read what’s on the teleprompter and never think for themselves ..as long as the checks clear.
Don’t give Fox Media “Talking Heads” excuses for simply reading teleprompters as automatons.
These “heads” KNOW what they are doing & don’t care about Truth.
They are ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN LYING TO YOU AND ALL WHO WATCH AND LISTEN TO THEM.
Viewer Eyes = Advertising Ratings = Fox Profits = Higher Contracted Salaries.
** DON’T say Fox didn’t want to anger and appease Trump followers – NO!
** NEWS Media is to TELL THE TRUTH – NOT REPEAT LIES TO APPEASE THEIR AUDIENCE.
How can society survive – if we’re governed by lies??? How???
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
It’s all about money and power and ratings.
None of which CNN has
CNN is exactly the same. Watch Congress!
*OnLy SKuum Ever BeLieved AnyThing that came from Tucker CarLson!!!!*
“It will be impossible to know the truth.” (If you watch Fox)
@Chris Johnson G.O.P.-Led Senate Panel Details “Ties Between 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia”.”The report concluded that there were significant ties between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia.” “There’s no doubt that a spider web of connections—some public, some private, some clear, some murky—exists between Trump, his associates and Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
The truth is that Trump did collude with the Russians. That Republican Senate investigation proved it. That shows your a traitor to the country and everything America stands for.
@lysbeth charbonneau sure and everyone is out to get you 👀😵💫👀
only sheep watch fox.
*OnLy Skuum have EVER Watched FOX, & BeLieved in ANY of IT!!!!*
I want to see if the Republicans going to set up a committee to investigate this LOL
@blahpunk1 As I can’t see my post you’re replying to I must assume you mean being blocked from Twitter. If someone was blocked from Twitter for breaking Twitters rules they weren’t victims as this Republican witch hunt is making them out be.
Too busy …republicans are only interested in grift and lies..reality is anything they say it is….or used to be…
You know that ain’t happening
As long as they can bring up hunter Biden and his laptop, they’ll do it.
So here are these anchors looking confidently into the camera, knowingly lying to their viewers. They claim to be mere entertainers while their viewers convinced they’re journalists, honestly reporting the facts on the news of the day, i.e. the truth tellers.This is sick on so many levels. The whole lot of them need to be shamed, shunned, and exorcised from ever anchoring anything but a dinghy.
@T/A Plus Hemi No, Fox undermining our Democracy by proliferating a mass campaign of lies, is vastly different than giving a partisan view of things.
@TheOrangeRoad that is Not true. Believe what your eyes and ears tell you!
@T/A Plus Hemi but mooooooom, Billy did it toooooooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nobody likes that guy
I think it’s only fair these 3 “broadcasters “ are removed from the air and never again allowed such a position of trust.
Now can they lose the right to call themselves news media?
Hopefully. Wonder what the FCC can do.
Just like CNN haha
@Robert Lee no comparison
@Robert Lee quick quick throw in a whatabout. And if CNN does the same thing, then it should suffer the same consequences. Do you find equality under the law a difficult concept?
Is there anyway the penalty from the law suite could be doubled to $3.2 billion? Just make sure they go out of business and there would be no sin or any injustice committed.
I say make it ONE TRiLLION dollars. That’s 12 zeros that’ll make ‘em go bankrupt!
@Alvaro Q And they won’t be able to buy out their contracts
I agree
Yes, Dominion is asking for 1.6B for direct damages, punitive damages (jury)can be much more to “teach companies a lesson” – the jury will decide if Dominion doesn’t settle.
Together with SmartMatic’s $2.7B suit – looking good!
I’m shocked, shocked, I tell you, to learn that Fox broadcaster knew they were lying.
and then put it in writing, lol, proving malice
Me too! 😁😁😁
*Scott, I Hope that you are Making Mockery!!!!*
*OnLy Skuum EVER BeLieved, Anything that Tucker Carlson Has Ever said!!!*
*If Tucker Carlson, said that the WorLd was Round, I’d Re-Think FLat Earth!!!*
Why r u shocked? Actors get paid to act. Unfortunately, the extras and victims didn’t know they were part of the film
It’s like a professor teaching an entire semester on how pigs fly because no one stopped him from doing it and the students loved the class.
Just for clarification, donnyboy may be a dirty as a pig, but never as smart as one.
@Joan Frellburg*YES!!! I Agree!!!*
@Jayson ohhh yeah, you make sense🙄
@Dan Gittens wtf?
RIGHT wing PORN!
I don’t think those cherry picked quotes lacked content. They pretty much said it all. They straight faced lied to their loyal viewers for money and ratings. Is the freaking rich ever rich enough? Makes me real curious as to what was said in the texts that were blacked out.
The blacked out ones will come out
I agree. I can’t figure out what context there could be that would turn “idiot” and “insane” into “completely reasonable” and “a keen legal mind”.
Same. I’d bet those other texts are much worse, they pretty much have to be or they wouldn’t be blacked out
With that freedom comes responsibility. Freedom of speech is not lying.
Especially when it gets people killed and nearly destroys the country! They should all be arrested for fomenting an insurrectionist riot and participating in treason!
Too bad CNN hasn’t lived up to their responsibility. Pot is Calling the Kettle Black.
*OnLy SKuum Watch FOX as a CULT!!!!*
Only in America, where freedom of lying render people prosperous
There should be very severe consequences for FOX and these hosts. They’ve profited from knowingly doing damage to our Country for many years.
Freedom of speech for the press does not give the press the right to knowingly spread lies. When they spread lies they are no longer the press.
It is angertainment network. I don’t know if it has ever been a press.
Freedom of lies
What’s the precursor message on tuckers show. ‘Any reasonable person don’t take these seriously!’
The purpose of freedom of speech is to insure that one can speak truth to power without fearing retaliation.
*It is **_NOT_** to allow the powerful to lie to the powerless with impunity in order to maintain power.*
“I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something. I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t ― I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.”
— Tucker Carlson, September 13, 2021
That snakeoil salesman wants to be president too. He’d be Trump on steroids
Yeah, but he lies for a fat paycheck. He is an heir to the Swanson frozen food empire, which apparently doesn’t give him enough paycheck stubs to stuff his mattresses with, so he raises his ability to deliberately lie so as long as he gets paid for it.
Sadly, the Fox viewers will deny this story.
Trump was not only the “gasoline on the fire”, he was the spark that ignited the insurrection
True, but yet he and his fellow highly ranked nut jobs are still free. So far, I see the AG and DOJ as less than loyal to our constitution.
He also arranged the date of the fire, invited others, provided the fuel, refused to call the firemen and sat toasting marshmallows while it burned.
Knowledgeable culpability sounds like. Murdoch and Fox News should suffer for putting profits over true journalism. Yellow journalism is not something we should allow back into the public discourse.
*You are Very Pretty!!! FeMaLe, I Hope!!!*
Something needs to be done to Fox about calling its network news. They need at least have a disclaimer before every ‘opinion’ show.
They were proven in court to be an “entertainment network” but most of their viewers have never heard about those court cases bcuz Fox didn’t tell em or gaslit em if they did talk about it. Fox’s boomer audience is to gullible & trusting to really look at Fox with a critical eye.. mainly bcuz they want _so badly_ for the lies they’re being told to be true. That’s why there’s really nothing that’ll break those cultists outta their bubble, they wanna be in that bubble bcuz their ego’s can’t admit they’re wrong about anything
Apparently ‘freedom of speech’ is an excuse for blatant lies…these hosts aren’t stupid, they knew it was all bull. Yet they pumped it out in an attempt to gain views from the stupid. They should have their licenses taken away, absolutely abhorrent behaviour.
I remember back in the 70s my father told me that Rupert Murdoch was a very shady character and this is Murdoch all over. His newspaper staff in the UK were prosecuted for hacking mobile phones of celebrities and members of the public. He was hauled in front of an inquiry and said how ashamed and humbled he was, but he didn’t change. Hope he gets a big book thrown at him in court.
Aren’t Murdoch’s stations banned in parts of the EU? That’s what SHOULD happen here in the US. They are just as responsible for what happened here as DJT is! Feckless traitors and cowards!