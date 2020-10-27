Health & Road Repair Crisis in Jamaica – October 27 2020

Health & Road Repair Crisis in Jamaica - October 27 2020

October 27, 2020

 

38 Comments on "Health & Road Repair Crisis in Jamaica – October 27 2020"

  1. tasha bowman | October 27, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    I THINK I HEARD THE
    NEWS GUY SAY AN
    EIGHT YEAR OLD WOMAN.

  2. Margaret Waldron | October 27, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Jlp empower we must not have any problem they just win election according to them can I call and ahadi party Jamaica most poster running good now

    • ONANDI RAYN | October 27, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      Well far I’m on the outside looking in…everyone of u that living in JAMAICA or on ur own…bro-gad not looking on some of u…he going to about his dyhearted labourite them first…those people that sells their votes are on their own…bro-gad don’t responsible none of u

    • Waynz Fadi | October 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @ONANDI RAYN he pay for his vote already now that 10 0r 20 thousand finish you all know that you all should have pride and dignity not to sell yourself or right for money

    • YW123 Wallace | October 27, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      @ONANDI RAYN true dat. Dem goose cook.

  3. Dennis Jones | October 27, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    I do not want to hear the word engineer ever again Jamaica have no engineer engineer cobbler

  4. Dennis Jones | October 27, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    If you leave up to me I give all Jamaican engineer the gas

    • everdon wilson | October 27, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      How are so sure Jamaican engineers worked on the roads.
      It all depends on your political connections, in Jamaica you can be a shoe maker and be given a contract to build a road.

  5. sham sham | October 27, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    U afi pass where mi live to go nine mile n I dont see no authority come in we have land slide n road breaking in 2 n all now I dont see nobody

    • P Smith | October 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      Call your MP he or she should make representation to government on behalf of the constituency

    • sham sham | October 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

      Me stay on my hill a mi yard and see the tractor ova wickie wackie a clean out pond me know them must look pon di hill cause if u over there n look up is the hill that

    • P Smith | October 27, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      @sham sham the tractor driver can’t give himself job to just come up to your side somebody in authority has to give him instructions to come and do in order for him to be paid ok, so call your MP and let the MP deal with it

  6. Simone Nelson | October 27, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    They need to be careful of tief on that road at nights.

    • M Bailey | October 27, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

      Anyone who beat down their own ppl when they are down will get their due. Time to come together not time to harm each other. The ppl nowadays are too farin minded…we were never like this.

  7. Karen Shepherd | October 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Good. No one wanted come and 14 days isolated

  8. law Samuels | October 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Same place where they get the money for election go back their and get some more money and fixed the road money isn’t a problem in Jamaica at this time.

    • P Smith | October 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      PNP didn’t take part in that election so why don’t you go back to where you got the money that the PNP was using to buy votes and get some money to help and the fix roads. Maybe JLP can also get some of their votes buying money to help fix the roads too.

    • M Bailey | October 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      Politics have nothing to do with this. The ruling party need to do the job to ensure the citizens can get back to normal. Gov’t should represent all of it’s natives and stop focusing on tourists and migrants.

    • P Smith | October 27, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      @M Bailey I rest my case because you put politics in it now saying it has nothing to do with politics. Look at what you wrote and stop talking nonsense.

  9. M Bailey | October 27, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    The Alley bridge was already substandard in the best of times so I can only imagine it now.

  10. Opal Cornwall | October 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

  11. Gloria Zaalman | October 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Let the Government go get back some of buying vote money, to fix the roads 😂😂😂😂😂

  12. Gloria Zaalman | October 27, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Let see how the Government going to jump around to help these people, just like when they were looking Voteeeeesss.

  13. bloody bill | October 27, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

  14. Pride Auto | October 27, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Clean the drain, “WHAT DRAIN”???

  15. Mr Fixit | October 27, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    2 crisis .covid 19. What about crime in the country

  16. Blessings Godfrey | October 27, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    God ago punished all a unuh thieving Politicians who prey on poor people purses

  17. Jubilee Reggae Artist | October 27, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Let God arise and all enemies scattered

  18. Bobby lee Mitchell | October 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Every ever so often Ja flood out. Global warming is the cause Plus Bad workmanship poor drainage system and poor maintainance

  19. Bobby lee Mitchell | October 27, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    These so called Engineers use off the money to Buy material an Do the work an use a little bit of material to do the job so of course it’s not going to come out like professional work was done

  20. Pamela Brooks | October 27, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

    Tvj doing a good job

