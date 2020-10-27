Health & Road Repair Crisis in Jamaica – October 27 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
I THINK I HEARD THE
NEWS GUY SAY AN
EIGHT YEAR OLD WOMAN.
It sounds that way for real
Jlp empower we must not have any problem they just win election according to them can I call and ahadi party Jamaica most poster running good now
Well far I’m on the outside looking in…everyone of u that living in JAMAICA or on ur own…bro-gad not looking on some of u…he going to about his dyhearted labourite them first…those people that sells their votes are on their own…bro-gad don’t responsible none of u
@ONANDI RAYN he pay for his vote already now that 10 0r 20 thousand finish you all know that you all should have pride and dignity not to sell yourself or right for money
@ONANDI RAYN true dat. Dem goose cook.
I do not want to hear the word engineer ever again Jamaica have no engineer engineer cobbler
How are you so sure that any real engineers worked on these roads. In Jamaica you can be a farmer and get a contract to build a road, it all depends on your political connections.
Because when the money to fix the road is issued. More is packited .then what is spent.
@Sydonne Bennett Corruption is king in Jamaica, the aim is not so much to build roads its mainly to put money in certain people’s pockets.
@Mr Fixit I agree with you 110%
All a dem a cobbler😎💋👄
If you leave up to me I give all Jamaican engineer the gas
How are so sure Jamaican engineers worked on the roads.
It all depends on your political connections, in Jamaica you can be a shoe maker and be given a contract to build a road.
U afi pass where mi live to go nine mile n I dont see no authority come in we have land slide n road breaking in 2 n all now I dont see nobody
Call your MP he or she should make representation to government on behalf of the constituency
Me stay on my hill a mi yard and see the tractor ova wickie wackie a clean out pond me know them must look pon di hill cause if u over there n look up is the hill that
@sham sham the tractor driver can’t give himself job to just come up to your side somebody in authority has to give him instructions to come and do in order for him to be paid ok, so call your MP and let the MP deal with it
They need to be careful of tief on that road at nights.
Anyone who beat down their own ppl when they are down will get their due. Time to come together not time to harm each other. The ppl nowadays are too farin minded…we were never like this.
Good. No one wanted come and 14 days isolated
Same place where they get the money for election go back their and get some more money and fixed the road money isn’t a problem in Jamaica at this time.
PNP didn’t take part in that election so why don’t you go back to where you got the money that the PNP was using to buy votes and get some money to help and the fix roads. Maybe JLP can also get some of their votes buying money to help fix the roads too.
Politics have nothing to do with this. The ruling party need to do the job to ensure the citizens can get back to normal. Gov’t should represent all of it’s natives and stop focusing on tourists and migrants.
@M Bailey I rest my case because you put politics in it now saying it has nothing to do with politics. Look at what you wrote and stop talking nonsense.
The Alley bridge was already substandard in the best of times so I can only imagine it now.
1
Let the Government go get back some of buying vote money, to fix the roads 😂😂😂😂😂
Let see how the Government going to jump around to help these people, just like when they were looking Voteeeeesss.
Be nice u now see a storm be nice
Hi
Clean the drain, “WHAT DRAIN”???
2 crisis .covid 19. What about crime in the country
God ago punished all a unuh thieving Politicians who prey on poor people purses
Let God arise and all enemies scattered
Every ever so often Ja flood out. Global warming is the cause Plus Bad workmanship poor drainage system and poor maintainance
These so called Engineers use off the money to Buy material an Do the work an use a little bit of material to do the job so of course it’s not going to come out like professional work was done
Tvj doing a good job